Bucky's Breakdown: Cardinals cruise, Titans and Bengals emerge as contenders, Chiefs' woes continue

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

Coaches will frequently tell their teams the NFL season is a marathon, not a sprint. The best teams have enough endurance and resilience to overcome adversity, slow starts and key injuries to emerge as playoff contenders.

With that in mind, I believe it is important to keep an eye on some of the underachievers near the midpoint of the season to see if they can find their way heading down the stretch. Those teams might reel off a few wins or play a handful of close games that give them a shot of confidence as they begin to figure out their identity.

In Week 7, I believe several teams started to put the pieces of the puzzle together, figuring out which players are their blue-chippers and which schemes give them the best chance to win. After reviewing my notes on a fun-filled day of football, here are my thoughts on this weekend.

FIVE THINGS THAT LOOKED GOOD

1. Remember the Titans

It's time to include Mike Vrabel’s squad as one of the heavyweights in the league. By taking down the Bills and Chiefs in back-to-back showdowns, the Titans have dispatched the 2020 AFC Championship Game finalists within the past six days.

The impressive performances have shown the football world that the Titans’ smash-mouth style is effective against elite opponents. Moreover, it has forced the rest of the league to take notice of the emergence of a contender with a blueprint that could make them a tough out down the stretch.

From dealing with Derrick Henry to defending an explosive play-action passing game directed by Ryan Tannehill to facing an opportunistic defense, the Titans are a "beat-you-up" squad with a style that makes life miserable for opponents.

Against the Chiefs, the machine was humming with Henry accounting for 102 total yards and a passing touchdown to complement a strong performance from Tannehill (21 of 27 for 270 yards with two total scores and an interception). The defense harassed Patrick Mahomes into one of the worst performances of his career with four sacks, two turnovers and a 62.3 passer rating.

If the Titans can flex against the two-time defending AFC champions, they certainly can push around others ill-equipped to deal with their physicality and toughness.

2. It's all good in Green Bay

Perhaps the summer-long soap opera involving Aaron Rodgers will not impact the Packers’ Super Bowl chances. The defending NFC North champs are sitting pretty at 6-1 with an electric offense and an improving defense.

After the Packers' Week 7 win over Washington to improve Green Bay's record to 6-1, Aaron Rodgers said he thinks the team can play even better.

While we expected to see the Packers put up points with Rodgers and Davante Adams leading the charge, I am surprised at the efficiency from the team’s passing game with Robert Tonyan and Allen Lazard pitching in as complementary playmakers on the perimeter. The pass-catching trio accounted for 15 catches, 199 yards and three scores despite the Washington Football Team knowing where the ball tends to head in key moments at certain parts of the field.

In addition, the Packers’ defense is starting to find its identity under new D-coordinator Joe Barry. The unit surrendered 400-plus yards to Washington but excelled at the areas that impact the outcome of games. The Packers forced a pair of turnovers and shut out WFT in the red zone (0-for-4 attempts) while also tallying four sacks and nine quarterback hits.

Heading into a Thursday night showdown at Arizona, the Packers are clicking on all cylinders on each side of the ball. No drama here.

3. Who Dey?!

If you are not used to seeing the Bengals atop the AFC North standings, get comfortable with the notion of a worst-to-first turnaround in the Queen City. The Bengals have quickly ascended to the top of the division utilizing an explosive offense and a stingy defense.

The success of each unit has enabled Zac Taylor to shake off the haters who doubted his leadership and tactical skills. Although his 6-25 record with the Bengals prior to this season warranted concern, the skepticism should subside following an impressive victory over the Ravens.

Fueled by Joe Burrow’s 400-yard game (25-for-38 passing for 416 yards with three touchdowns and an interception), the Bengals carved up one of the league’s premier defenses with relative ease. With 500-plus yards of total offense, including 111 yards on the ground, Cincinnati's beatdown will leave scars on Baltimore and open up a few eyes around the league.

On the other side of the ball, Lou Anarumo’s hard-playing defense matched the Ravens’ physicality and toughness at the line of scrimmage, which keyed the team’s ability to hold Lamar Jackson and Co. to 115 rushing yards.

Considering how the Ravens’ identity is tied to their punishing ground game, the Bengals’ dominant defensive performance suggests this team has staying power.

4. Kyle Pitts is a true unicorn

In meeting rooms around the league, blue-chip players with unique skills are called unicorns by scouts and coaches.

Kyle Pitts earned the title during the pre-draft process following a spectacular career at Florida that showcased his immense talent and potential as a hybrid tight end. The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder is built like an NBA power forward, but he moves like a wide receiver with outstanding skills as a route runner and pass catcher.

With the Falcons, Pitts is starting to show off his special talents on the NFL level with back-to-back 100-yard games as the team’s emerging No. 1 option in the passing game. Arthur Smith cleverly deployed him like a jumbo wide receiver, with No. 8 aligning in multiple spots on the perimeter.

From aligning in an attached position to playing in the slot or out wide, Pitts’ positional flexibility creates problems for defenses lacking big-bodied defensive backs to match up with him.

Matt Ryan and Kyle Pitts connected twice for big gains on the game-winning drive in the Falcons' 30-28 victory over the Dolphins.

The Dolphins did not have an answer for Pitts as he snagged seven balls for 163 yards on eight targets. The rookie’s breakout performances have enabled Matt Ryan to find his rhythm as a passer while sparking a Falcons’ offense that has keyed the team’s two-game winning streak.

5. Trick or treat

Perhaps coaches around the league are feeling the Halloween spirit with more teams running trick plays this week. From surprise onside kicks to reverse passes and gadget plays, the league put on a trick-play exhibition in Week 7.

Part of it was driven by the desperation of underachieving teams hoping to find a spark. For instance, the Lions attempted a surprise onside kick and executed a pair of fake punts against the Rams. Although Detroit converted each of its trick-play attempts and stayed within striking distance for most of the day, the gamble failed to produce a win.

The Giants and Patriots, however, really benefited from their trick plays in Week 7. Kendrick Bourne put the Patriots on the board early on a double pass that involved him catching a lateral from Mac Jones before tossing a bomb down the sideline to Nelson Agholor. The clever trick play resulted in a quick seven-point lead for the Patriots and ignited their 54-point outburst.

The Giants utilized a reverse pass from Dante Pettis to Daniel Jones to move into the red zone on a key scoring drive in the third quarter. The perfect execution of the reverse, and the spectacular one-handed catch by the athletic quarterback, jump-started an offense that needed an explosive play.

With the Giants struggling to score, they pulled out some trick plays, including a 16-yard pass to QB Daniel Jones. He made an amazing one-handed grab to give New York a first down.

With teams looking anywhere and everywhere for a spark to create momentum, coaches were not afraid to dip into the trick play bag this week.

FIVE THINGS THAT LOOKED BAD

1. Justin Fields turns it over again and again

Facing off against the defending champs was expected to test Fields’ patience and discipline as a passer. The rookie quarterback flunked the exam with a slew of mistakes that crushed the Bears’ chances of pulling off an upset.

Fields turned the ball over five times (three interceptions and two fumbles lost) against the Buccaneers. He made a series of poor decisions and errant throws that led to his interception hat trick.

Part of Fields’ struggles is a byproduct of his youth and inexperience exposed by the presence of a shaky offensive line. He cracked under pressure and tossed up a few hero throws that landed in the wrong hands.

In addition, Fields took four sacks and fumbled three times under the relentless pressure from the Buccaneers’ defensive line. The harassment and punishment wore the rookie down. It was no doubt a learning experience, but Fields must do a better job taking care of the football to give Chicago a chance against elite teams.

2. What’s up with Sam Darnold?

I am not a Darnold hater, but I have to keep the fourth-year pro on my naughty list after watching him struggle with turnovers and accuracy woes for the fourth straight game. Since Week 4, he has eight turnovers and has failed to post a passer rating of at least 90.0, including three straight games with a sub-60 rating.

The dismal numbers reflect the questionable decisions and poor ball placement that have plagued Darnold since his days at USC. In addition, the poor play suggests his issues with the Jets were more user error than inept coaching and poor supporting cast.

Given Matt Rhule’s decision to put Darnold on the bench in the fourth quarter, the Panthers might view the young quarterback as an unsalvageable project.

3. Kansas City can't seem to fix its turnover woes

Andy Reid can talk about taking care of the ball until he is blue in the face, but the Chiefs will keep losing games until they heed his message.

Kansas City added three more turnovers to a league-leading total (17) to push its turnover differential to a minus-10. The upside-down total not only shows the Chiefs’ sloppiness, but also reveals why a team viewed as a Super Bowl contender is saddled with a sub-.500 record despite immense talent and potential.

Considering the winner of the turnover margin wins the overwhelming majority of games, the Chiefs' propensity to give the ball away has turned one of the NFL’s best squads into a mediocre outfit this season.

4. The Jets’ defense is outclassed by a rookie QB

Perhaps it was simply a bad day for the Jets, but it's still inexcusable for the defense to give up a 50-burger to a rookie quarterback. Despite Mac Jones’ strong start to the season, the first-year starter should not be able to pick apart an NFL defense that easily.

Reviewing the tape, Jones never appeared rattled by the Jets’ tactics, and his impressive stat-line (24-for-36 for 307 yards with two touchdowns) suggests he was completely in command of the game. He quickly distributed the ball to a hodgepodge of pass-catchers and playmakers at various ranges to stretch the coverage from sideline to sideline and end zone to end zone. The performance reminded me of watching an MLB pitcher paint the corners with an assortment of fastballs and breaking pitches.

The Jets were unable to disrupt the rookie’s rhythm by changing their coverage tactics or pass-rush plan. Jones quickly tossed the ball to open receivers without hesitation as he found his rhythm early. With Robert Saleh and his staff unable to find the right combination of blitzes and coverage to alter Jones’ flow, the rookie chalked up a 300-yard game and a huge victory against an overmatched divisional rival.

5. 49ers’ offense is not weatherproof

It is hard to call plays for a team playing in the middle of a monsoon, but the 49ers’ offense has to improve for the team to have any shot at a playoff berth.

Sure, injuries have ravaged the roster, particularly at running back, but the offense finished with a 100-yard rusher (Elijah Mitchell, 107 rush yards) without a marquee name in the lineup. The success of the rookie should have encouraged Kyle Shanahan to keep it on the ground with the rain, wind and wet ball limiting big-play opportunities through the air.

Yet the offensive wizard decided to rely on Jimmy Garoppolo’s right arm (27 pass attempts; 29 drop backs) instead of a potent rushing attack that churned out 4.6 yards per carry against the Colts. Throwing the ball around the yard in inclement conditions led to four turnovers. In the end, the 49ers chalked up another loss and watched their playoff hopes take a huge hit before the midpoint of the season.

MY TOP 10 TEAMS

1. Cardinals: Kyler Murray and Co. show surprising maturity for a team that has come out of nowhere to sit atop the NFL. Perhaps the veteran leadership of Chandler Jones, J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins and others has helped Arizona learn how to take care of business as an emerging favorite in the league.

2. Buccaneers: The defending Super Bowl champs are rounding into form as an unstoppable force on both sides of the ball. Tom Brady has the offense clicking on all cylinders with an all-star cast of pass-catchers thriving on the perimeter. With defensive coordinator Todd Bowles dialing up pressures like a mad scientist, the Buccaneers can win games in a variety of ways.

3. Rams: The Matthew Stafford experiment is working with the veteran quarterback flourishing in Sean McVay’s system. The points keep coming in bunches with No. 9 connecting early and often to a talented collection of pass catchers.

Matthew Stafford reflects on how it felt facing his old team — and dealing with all the Lions' trick plays on Sunday.

4. Packers: Aaron Rodgers has moved past the drama that kept him away from Green Bay for the entire offseason to direct a squad that is looking like a Super Bowl contender. If the defense continues to improve under Joe Barry, the Packers could emerge as dark-horse contenders to win the NFC.

5. Cowboys: Dan Quinn’s opportunistic defense has been the perfect complement to a high-powered offense that is lighting up scoreboards across the league. With the takeaways coming in bunches, the Cowboys could be a hard out down the stretch.

6. Bills: Despite suffering a hiccup before the bye week, the Bills are still well-positioned to emerge as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. With Josh Allen providing splash plays as an athletic gunslinger, Buffalo's offense is a nightmare to defend.

7. Titans: It's time to put the Titans in the mix as a dark-horse Super Bowl contender in the AFC. The squad has a pair of wins over the 2020 AFC finalists (Bills and Chiefs) with Tennessee's physicality and toughness making the difference in each win.

8. Ravens: Baltimore dropped a home game to a division rival but remains a dangerous squad to face in the AFC. Lamar Jackson continues to dazzle as a dual-threat weapon, but the team needs to tweak the play-calling to maximize his talents as an MVP-caliber playmaker.

9. Chargers: Justin Herbert’s emergence as a top-five quarterback has thrust the ‘Bolts into the discussion as a playoff-caliber team. The defense needs to improve against the run, but the pieces are in place for the Chargers to make a surge up the charts.

10. Raiders: Perhaps Rich Bisaccia’s cool demeanor has rubbed off on the Raiders as they navigate through the storm created by the Jon Gruden scandal. The interim coach has the Silver and Black playing with better attention to detail and focus than his predecessor.

Speaking after the Raiders' 33-22 victory over the Eagles, Derek Carr says Rich Bisaccia has the pulse of the Las Vegas locker room and should remain the head coach.

WEEK 7 GAME BALLS

MVP: Derek Carr, Raiders

Since Gruden’s departure, Carr has put the Raiders on his back as a more aggressive playmaker under offensive coordinator Greg Olsen. The results were spectacular against the Eagles, with Carr completing 31 of 34 passes for 323 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Considering how the Raiders looked before the chaos, the veteran’s ability to pick apart defenses could put him among the top-five passers in the league.

Offensive Player of the Week: Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals

Chase is a virtual lock to walk away with the Offensive Rookie of the Year award after putting up a 200-yard performance against the Ravens. The rookie is averaging 21-plus yards per catch while anchoring the passing game as Joe Burrow’s top target. Most impressive, Chase is on pace for 85 catches, 1,831 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns in a 17-game season. Wow!

Defensive Player of the Week: Rashan Gary, Packers

The Green Bay linebacker has started to complement his exceptional physical tools with refined technique and hand skills. The investment in his own game has resulted in the third-year pro making plays at an all-star level. Against Washington, Gary amassed seven tackles, two sacks and four quarterback hits. If Gary continues to dominate off the edge, the Packers will move up the charts as a contender.

Rookie of the Week: Kyle Pitts, Falcons

Perhaps the Falcons did the right thing after all by making Pitts their top pick in the 2021 draft. The big-bodied tight end is settling in as a dominant playmaker with back-to-back 100-yard games. Against the Dolphins, Pitts put on a show while tallying 163 receiving yards on seven catches. His performance has everyone in the Falcons’ facility excited about the offense’s future with Pitts as the lead receiver.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports and regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself." He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and is a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast.

