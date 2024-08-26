National Football League
Browns' Nick Chubb to begin season on PUP list, will miss at least four games
Browns' Nick Chubb to begin season on PUP list, will miss at least four games

Published Aug. 26, 2024 11:24 a.m. ET

Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb will remain on the physically unable to perform list while he recovers from two surgeries on his left knee, keeping him out for at least the first four games this season.

Chubb has made significant progress in his recovery after he suffered a grotesque, season-ending knee injury in Week 2 last year against Pittsburgh. However, the 28-year-old hasn't been cleared to practice and needs more time.

Chubb injured the same knee in college while he played at Georgia.

The Browns are confident Chubb will play at some point this season, but both he and the team have not offered a timeline. He's been doing running and cutting drills on the field during training camp.

The four-time Pro Bowler rushed for a career-high 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022.

The Browns restructured Chubb's contract during the offseason. He was entering the final year of a three-year, $36.6 million deal he signed in 2021. Chubb's new contract will allow him to make back money through incentives.

While Chubb works his way back, Jerome Ford will be Cleveland's primary back. Ford rushed for 813 yards and four touchdowns last season. He added 44 receptions for 319 yards and five touchdowns.

Cleveland is a little thin behind Ford at the moment as D’Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong Jr. have been dealing with injuries.

Reporting by The Associated Press.


