National Football League
Myles Garrett wants out of Cleveland, so he turned to LeBron James for advice
National Football League

Myles Garrett wants out of Cleveland, so he turned to LeBron James for advice

Published Feb. 5, 2025 11:18 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett consulted with his family and agent before announcing earlier in the week that he wanted to be traded. He also sought out the advice of someone who had been in a similar situation: NBA superstar LeBron James

James famously left the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2010 and headed to the Miami Heat, where he won his first two NBA championships. Like James, Garrett wants to play for a team that has a chance to win.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year made an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Wednesday to explain why he requested to be traded and what his conversation with James was like.

"Just what a transition looked like for him," Garrett said while attending Radio Row interviews ahead of Super Bowl LIX

ADVERTISEMENT

"What was his thought process going into it before he left Cleveland. Just making sure I made a logical decision, taking my time, and trying to take away the pressure of doing something like that. Cleveland, really that area of Northeast Ohio, has been his home and it feels like my home as well," Garrett said.

When Eisen asked if LeBron — a Browns fan — was disappointed with Garrett's decision, the six-time Pro Bowler said he wasn't.

"He had actually been reaching out to me to talk, to get my side of things. He's been a part of difficult times," Garrett replied. "He just wanted to see exactly how I was feeling, where my head was at and if I need to talk through anything."

Mark Sanchez on Myles Garrett’s trade request and why he’s a plug-and-play star in any system | The Herd

Mark Sanchez on Myles Garrett’s trade request and why he’s a plug-and-play star in any system | The Herd

Garrett also made it clear that he hopes to be playing in the Super Bowl, not just taking interviews during Super Bowl Week, wherever he lands next.

"I want to go to a contender," Garrett told Eisen. "I just want to be in a position to play in those big games and win big games and feel like I can make a meaningful impact and elevate a team and take them over the top."

Garrett didn't feel like that was a real possibility in Cleveland, which is coming off a disappointing 3-14 season. 

"Looking at the trajectory of the team, talking to some of the higher-ups — I have a lot of respect for them, but I just don't think we're aligned on where the team is going in the near future," he said. "I feel like the window for us as athletes is only so broad and it only continues to close as years go by."

The 29-year-old Garrett was drafted by the Browns with the No. 1 pick in 2017. He has lived up to the hype, totaling double-digit sacks in every season but his rookie year. Garrett has also been named a first-team All-Pro four different times, including this past season. 

Jaylon Johnson wants Myles Garrett in Chicago & reacts to Saquon almost signing w/ Bears

Jaylon Johnson wants Myles Garrett in Chicago & reacts to Saquon almost signing w/ Bears

But the Browns have finished with a losing record in six of Garrett's eight seasons in Cleveland, including an 0-16 year in 2017. They've made the playoffs just twice in his tenure and are one of four franchises that haven't appeared in the Super Bowl.

"I have a lot of love for Cleveland, but it's always for me been about [playing] for championships, winning those big games and winning Lombardis. … We haven't had the opportunity to do that," Garrett said. "It's never been about the Hall of Fame for me."

Garrett finished the season with 47 tackles and a team-leading 14 sacks. The Browns have reportedly said they have no plans to trade the eight-year veteran, who holds the team's all-time career sack record with 102.5.

However, Garrett isn't concerned. 

"No one's stuck to one team," Garrett said, while referencing the Lakers trading for Luka Doncic, now a teammate of James'. "So we'll see what happens."

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: What are the 10 most shocking trades of all time?

What are the 10 most shocking trades of all time?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes