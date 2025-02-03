National Football League Top 5 trade destinations for Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett Updated Feb. 3, 2025 3:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Edge rusher Myles Garrett, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, publicly requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns on Monday.

Browns general manager Andrew Barry told reporters at the Senior Bowl last week that the Browns would not trade Garrett and that he hoped the six-time All-Pro would play his entire NFL career in Cleveland.

Garrett's contract runs through the 2026 season, and he's slated to make $25 million annually for the next two seasons — No. 5 in the league among edge rushers. San Francisco 49ers edge Nick Bosa tops the list at $34 million annually.

Barry said the Browns are interested in extending Garrett's contract. But if the Texas native doesn't want to be in Cleveland for the long term, the Browns could be forced to make a move.

Garrett has 102.5 sacks in eight seasons for Cleveland, which made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft. But the Browns have a 53-78 record during his tenure, which includes an 0-16 campaign his rookie year.

If Garrett is looking to play for a winner, here are five destinations that make sense.

Detroit Lions

Even though the Lions lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, their Super Bowl window remains open, and general manager Brad Holmes isn't afraid to take big swings to improve Detroit's roster. The team's best pass-rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, will return from an injury next season, but the Lions still need major help up front defensively. The addition of Garrett would give Detroit one of the best closers in the game to pair with one of the most explosive offenses in the league. According to Over the Cap, the Lions have more than $45 million in projected salary cap space, so they are in position to make a move.

Washington Commanders

Who doesn't want to play with one of the best young quarterbacks in the league? Jayden Daniels and head coach Dan Quinn had the Commanders one win away from the Super Bowl in their first season. To get there, Washington needs pass-rush help and could use a dynamic player like Garrett to improve the overall defense. Washington also can offer Garrett a new deal, with a projected $78.1 million in salary cap space, No. 3 in the NFL.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers were limited in what they could do in free agency last offseason due to cap constraints, but they are projected to have more than $60 million available this offseason, which means they could afford a top-flight pass-rusher like Garrett. They could clear even more cap space by moving on from talented but oft-injured defensive end Joey Bosa. Khalil Mack, second on the team with 6 sacks this past season, is a pending unrestricted free agent. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter created one of the top defenses in the NFL last season, and with someone like Garrett in the fold, the Chargers would be even more dangerous facing Patrick Mahomes twice a year.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers will look to get back to a championship-caliber defense with Robert Saleh returning as the team's defensive coordinator. San Francisco already has one of the best defensive players in the game in Nick Bosa. Fellow edge rusher Leonard Floyd finished with 8.5 sacks in his first season with the team. However, the 49ers restructured defensive tackle Javon Hargrave's deal in December, which was seen as a precursor for his release this offseason. Hargrave's departure would create more cap space for a splashy move like bringing in Garrett, giving the 49ers a dangerous pass rush to once again make a Super Bowl run. San Francisco has a projected $48 million in cap space, which places them in the top 10 in the NFL.

What's next after Myles Garrett's trade request?

New England Patriots

New Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel served as an offensive consultant for the Browns last season and likely has a relationship with Garrett from his time there. Yes, New England is rebuilding, but the Patriots have a franchise quarterback in Drake Maye and a culture of winning built by Bill Belichick. Owner Robert Kraft is committed to putting together a championship-caliber team, and the AFC East is a winnable division with Vrabel now in the fold. The Patriots also have the most projected salary cap space heading into free agency at $120 million.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

