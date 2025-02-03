Browns star Myles Garrett requests trade after eight seasons
Reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has requested a trade.
In a statement, Garrett referenced his "desire to win and compete on the biggest stages" and "the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl" that led to his decision to request a trade. He also referred to it as "one of the toughest decisions" of his life.
The 29-year-old and five-time Pro Bowler is coming off his seventh straight double-digit sack season, including four straight with 14 or more. He finished the 2024 season with 14.0 sacks, 30 solo tackles and three forced fumbles.
Garrett signed a five-year, $125 million extension with Cleveland in 2020. His contract carries salary-cap hits of $19.7 million and $20.4 million in 2025 and 2026, respectively. Garrett is due a roster bonus worth $5 million on March 16.
The Browns finished last in the AFC North at 3-14 this season, missing the playoffs. Garrett, the first overall pick by the Browns in 2017, has only been to the postseason twice in his eight-year tenure with the Browns (2020 and 2023).
