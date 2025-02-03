National Football League
Browns star Myles Garrett requests trade after eight seasons
National Football League

Browns star Myles Garrett requests trade after eight seasons

Updated Feb. 3, 2025 11:58 a.m. ET

Reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has requested a trade.

In a statement, Garrett referenced his "desire to win and compete on the biggest stages" and "the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl" that led to his decision to request a trade. He also referred to it as "one of the toughest decisions" of his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 29-year-old and five-time Pro Bowler is coming off his seventh straight double-digit sack season, including four straight with 14 or more. He finished the 2024 season with 14.0 sacks, 30 solo tackles and three forced fumbles.

Garrett signed a five-year, $125 million extension with Cleveland in 2020. His contract carries salary-cap hits of $19.7 million and $20.4 million in 2025 and 2026, respectively. Garrett is due a roster bonus worth $5 million on March 16.

The Browns finished last in the AFC North at 3-14 this season, missing the playoffs. Garrett, the first overall pick by the Browns in 2017, has only been to the postseason twice in his eight-year tenure with the Browns (2020 and 2023).

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily! 

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Cleveland Browns
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Former LSU WRs score eight times as NFC tops AFC in Pro Bowl Games again

Former LSU WRs score eight times as NFC tops AFC in Pro Bowl Games again

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes