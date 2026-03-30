Rams HC Sean McVay Backs Puka Nacua; Mentions Kirk Cousins as Potential Backup QB

PHOENIX – Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay isn’t ready to give up on talented wide receiver Puka Nacua.

McVay said the team was already aware of the latest off-field incident with Nacua that occurred on New Year’s Eve before a TMZ report surfaced last week, and the Rams are continuing to gather information on that incident.

"I trust his heart," McVay told reporters here at the NFL owners meeting on Monday. "I trust the human being. And I want to be able to put my arm around him. One of the most important things you can do as a coach is help guys grow. You don’t ever really say there’s one size that fits all. But what I’ve really leaned into the last couple years is let’s build and develop relationships, let guys continue to grow and give them grace in the middle of that journey.

"But also, let’s have an understanding of what the expectations are and who you want to become."

Nacua faces a civil lawsuit for an alleged assault and battery by a woman who claims he made an antisemitic statement and bit her on the shoulder on New Year’s Eve. Nacua’s attorney, Levi McCathern, has already strongly denied that his client made any antisemitic statements. He described the bites as "horseplay."

Nacua had previously issued an apology last December after performing a gesture that plays upon antisemitic tropes while appearing on an internet live stream.

McVay says Nacua’s off-the-field issues have not risen to the level that the Rams do not want him to be part of the team’s long-term plans. McVay doesn't believe that Nacua's behavior hasn't reached the point of being a distraction to the team, either.

"He and I have a close relationship," McVay said. "We communicate clear, open and honest. The play on the field is amazing. And with what the play has dictated and determined, there’s a responsibility in terms of representing all things, not exclusive to just that.

"He knows that. Those are the expectations, and we’re hopeful that this will be an opportunity for him to learn and grow. And we are real hopeful that he’s going to be a Ram for a really long time. But he understands what the responsibility is, not exclusive to the production on the field."

The Seattle Seahawks recently made Jaxon Smith-Njigba the highest-paid receiver in the league, inking him to a four-year, $168.6 million contract. Nacua, 24, would seem to be the next receiver in line to receive a life-changing new deal as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. However, sources I spoke with around the league said Nacua might have to wait to get paid, pointing to how the Rams traditionally handle contract extensions, along with his issues away from the field.

"Good players get paid," an NFL personnel executive recently told me. "[Smith-Njigba's] numbers will look remarkably low in two years. Puka is a tough one, because his injuries, style of play and hiccups off the field have to be considered."

A fifth-round selection by the Rams in the 2023 draft, Nacua is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is set to make $5.77 million in 2026. Over the last three seasons, Nacua is second in receiving yards (4,191) and fourth in receptions (313). Last year, Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions, with 1,715 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.

In other roster news for the Rams, McVay shared the team is still exploring the possibility of who will backup 38-year-old quarterback Matthew Stafford. Last year’s backup, Jimmy Garoppolo, remains unsigned, and third-string quarterback Stetson Bennett is the only quarterback other than Stafford currently on the roster.

McVay threw another name into the ring on Monday.

"I would love to have Jimmy Garoppolo back with us," McVay said. "That’s a big deal for us. He’s earned the right to be able to take his time and do whatever he wants. Is there an opportunity to explore if it’s not Jimmy, maybe it’s Kirk Cousins? Of course, I’d love to be able to see what that looks like."

Cousins, 37, is still a free agent after getting released by the Atlanta Falcons earlier in March. McVay has worked with Cousins in the past, serving as the quarterback's offensive coordinator for three seasons when they were in Washington.