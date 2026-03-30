Jackpot! Las Vegas Named Host of Super Bowl LXIII in 2029

The Entertainment Capital of the World will host one of the premier events in all of sports for the second time in just six years. Super Bowl LXIII will take place at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium in 2029, the NFL announced Monday.

Allegiant Stadium, which is the Las Vegas Raiders' home stadium, was expected to be named the host stadium for Super Bowl LXIII, with team owners voting to approve Las Vegas as the host city of the event at this week's owners meeting. The stadium hosted its first Super Bowl in February 2024, when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

"We're excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Las Vegas and provide our fans another incredible experience in one of America's greatest sport and entertainment destinations," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement on Monday. "Super Bowl LVIII demonstrated the scale, energy and hospitality the city brings to global events, and we look forward to working alongside the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the Raiders and the community to deliver an even greater experience this time around."

"We're excited that the Super Bowl will be returning to Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium in 2029," Raiders owner Mark Davis added in the statement. "It's a testament to the Raiders, the LVCVA (Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority), civic leaders, the community, and the NFL working together as one. Super Bowl LVIII set a high bar, and for Super Bowl LXIII we are committed to raising it even further."

The NFL's decision to award Allegiant Stadium a second Super Bowl in six years marks a somewhat recent trend of cities playing host to multiple Super Bowls in a relatively short span. It will also be the sixth time in eight years that a Super Bowl will be played in California, Arizona or Nevada.

Super Bowl LX was played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, this past February after hosting the event 10 years prior. Super Bowl LXI will be played in Los Angeles in February 2027, which will be five years after SoFi Stadium hosted its first Super Bowl. Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host Super Bowl LXII in February 2028. That'll mark the first Super Bowl played in the Eastern Time Zone since February 2021. However, Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosted the Super Bowl in February 2019.

Allegiant Stadium opened in 2020, but it has quickly become one of the top venues to host some of the nation's biggest events. In addition to hosting two Super Bowls, Allegiant Stadium will host the College Football Playoff National Championship in January 2027 and the Final Four of the men's college basketball tournament in April 2028. The stadium also hosted WrestleMania 41 in April 2025 and will play home to WrestleMania 42 in April.







