Broncos reportedly hire Sean Payton after reaching deal with Saints

One of the NFL’s best coaches of the past 20 years is reportedly returning to the sidelines.

The Broncos and Saints have reached an agreement to trade head coach Sean Payton to Denver, per multiple outlets. New Orleans will reportedly receive a 2023 first-round pick and another early pick from Denver as compensation for the 59-year-old Payton.

In Denver, Payton takes over a team that came into the 2022 season with championship hopes but went 5-12 and finished last in the AFC West. While the Broncos were seen as a strong candidate to land Payton because of the presence of former Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson, Payton stressed the alignment between him and the front office would be a primary factor in coaching again.

"I think it's really about the triangular relationship — ownership, front office, coach," Payton said in early January. "When we went to New Orleans, the quarterback was unsettled at that time. So I think ownership and the functionality of the front office is most important."

The Broncos, who extended their playoff drought to seven years, fired rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett on Dec. 26 after he went 4-11. Interim coach Jerry Rosburg went 1-1.

Payton compiled a 152-89 mark in the regular season and went 9-8 in the playoffs over 15 seasons with New Orleans, which included winning Super Bowl XLIV and seven NFC South titles. His .631 winning percentage ranks seventh all-time among NFL coaches with at least 150 wins.

The 2006 AP NFL Coach of the Year, Payton spent his entire head-coaching career with the Saints (2006-11, 2013-21).

Payton remained under contract with New Orleans after stepping down from the Saints in January 2021 and working as a FOX NFL analyst this season.

Payton’s top task will be to get Wilson back to his winning ways after the 11-year pro had his worst statistical season following his blockbuster trade from Seattle for four premium draft picks and three players.

The Broncos dealt their first- and second-round picks to the Seahawks for Wilson. They got back into the first round by trading pass rusher Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins, who sent the Broncos a first-rounder originally owned by the San Francisco 49ers.

That selection, the 29th overall pick, now belongs to the Saints.

Payton also interviewed with the Cardinals , Texans and Panthers .

Information from the Associated Press was included in this report.

