Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bowles: 'Tom Brady not receiving preferential treatment'

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a surprising upset over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, thanks to a stout defensive showing and a monster performance from QB Mitchell Trubisky .

Brady was sacked twice for a total of 14 yards and finished 25-of-40 passing for 243 yards, one touchdown and an 87.8 passer rating. He also made it painfully clear during the game that he was not thrilled with the protection that Tampa Bay's offensive line was providing.

That said, it might not have entirely been the O-line's fault. Brady missed the Bucs' Saturday walk-through after attending New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding celebration in New York on Friday.

On Monday, Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said that Brady's absence had no impact on the team's 20-18 loss and that he doesn't believe the seven-time Super Bowl champion is receiving preferential treatment, even though Brady attended Kraft's event at the expense of missing team activities.

"There's been a few guys that have missed some meetings and some practices for special things that just doesn't get publicized because they're not him," Bowles said. "It kind of comes with the territory. Don't worry about it too much."

On Monday's "The Herd," Colin Cowherd explained why he isn't doubting the GOAT.

"The guy [is] going through a personal crisis. He's got a brand-new coach, … they've had cluster injuries to the offensive line and wide receiver, and we're questioning Tom Brady's commitment? In the NFL in the last 20 years, there [are] one or two things you can't question: Andy Reid's brilliance. [Bill] Belichick's defensive strategy. Brady's commitment."

"He went to a wedding for six hours — whatever," Cowherd continued. "Just trust Tom on this. He doesn't yell just to yell. … He flew his private jet up the road, went to a wedding, flew back to Pittsburgh and made the Saturday night team meeting. I'm not losing sleep over it."

The Bucs (3-3) are currently first in the NFC South. Sunday's loss is Tampa Bay's second two-point loss this season, having previously fallen to Green Bay in Week 3, 14-12.

Brady & Co. will have a chance to get back on track this weekend against underdog Carolina (1 p.m. ET, FOX).

