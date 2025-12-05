NFL Injury Report Week 14: Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy Return for Showdown

Week 14 of the NFL season is underway, and there are some key players dealing with injuries.

A pair of second-year quarterbacks are returning to face one another, as both the Commanders' Jayden Daniels and the Vikings' J.J. McCarthy will be active.

However, a pair of second-year wide receivers in the Bears' Rome Odunze and the Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. are both dealing with injuries that will keep them out of action.

See who's in and who's out for Week 14:

QB Jayden Daniels (Commanders)

Practice schedule: Limited-Full-Full

Injury: Left elbow

Daniels will be active for the Commanders' Week 14 game against the Vikings. He missed the past four games after dislocating his left elbow in Week 9 against the Seahawks. After winning Rookie of the Year in 2024, Daniels hasn't had an enjoyable 2025 season. He has been active for just six games and completed just 62.5% of his passing attempts in those games. While Washington (3-9) is out of the NFC playoff race, Daniels can build some momentum for the following season in these final weeks.

QB J.J. McCarthy (Vikings)

Practice schedule: Full-Full-Full

Injury: Concussion

McCarthy progressed through the concussion protocol and will be active for the Vikings game against the Commanders. After a one-game absence, McCarthy slots back into a spot where he must perform. Through six games this season, he's completed just 54.1% of his passes and has a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 6-to-10.

QB Lamar Jackson (Ravens)

Practice schedule: Limited-DNP-Full

Injury: Ankle

Jackson will be available for the Ravens' Week 14 game against the Steelers. While he's healthy enough to play, Jackson hasn't recorded an entire week of full practices since returning from a hamstring injury four weeks ago. He hasn't thrown a touchdown pass in any of the last three games, but will look to find the end zone in a matchup that will leave either Baltimore or Pittsburgh alone atop the AFC North.

QB Aaron Rodgers (Steelers)

Practice schedule: DNP-Full-Full

Injury: Wrist

Rodgers will be active for the Steelers game against the Ravens. It's the second week in a row that he'll attempt to play through a fractured left wrist. The Steelers' passing game has floundered recently as they haven't completed a pass of over 20 air yards since Week 8. Moreso, Pittsburgh is in danger of enduring its first losing season in 19 years under head coach Mike Tomlin, but a win Sunday could restore their place atop the AFC North.

WR Rome Odunze (Bears)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Foot

Odunze will be inactive for the first time this season on Sunday when the Bears face the Packers. After scoring a touchdown in each of Chicago's first four games, he has only found the end zone once in the last eight weeks. Still, Odunze's absence is a significant one in a game where the Bears can increase their lead in the NFC North. Veteran WR D.J. Moore will have a chance to re-establish himself, and rookie WR Luther Burden II can make a name for himself with Odunze out.

WR Jayden Reed (Packers)

Practice schedule: Limited-Limited-Limited

Injury: Foot/Shoulder

Reed will be active for the Packers game against the Bears. He has missed the past 11 games after sustaining a collarbone injury in Green Bay's season opener. With him returning, it offers a new wrinkle to this Packers' offense that simply wasn't there without him and his speed.

WR Mike Evans (Buccaneers)

Practice schedule: Limited-Limited-Limited

Injury: Collarbone

Evans will miss the Buccaneers' Week 14 game against the Saints, making it his fifth absence in a row. Evans sustained a collarbone injury in Week 7 against the Lions that landed him on injured reserve. He had his 21-day practice window opened this week, and was able to get on the field in practice, but is not healthy enough to return. Evans' return is imminent and the future Hall of Famer will have a chance to help Tampa Bay secure the NFC South and make a playoff run.

RB Kyren Williams (Rams)

Practice schedule: Limited-Full-Full

Injury: Ankle

Williams will be active for the Rams' Week 14 game against the Cardinals. He sustained an ankle injury midway through Los Angeles' game against Carolina last week, but returned to action. While the injury limited his participation on Wednesday, it won't affect his availability. That said, the Rams may opt to give backup RB Blake Corum more of an opportunity.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (Cardinals)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Heel

Harrison will miss the Cardinals game againt the Rams. After returning from a two-game absence due to appendicitis, Harrison will miss another contest because of a heel injury. He sustained the injury midway through the Cardinals' game against the Buccaneers last week. His absence vaults WR Michael Wilson back into a primary role.

