National Football League Ranking all 10 of Tom Brady's Super Bowls Published Feb. 8, 2025 8:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's almost unbelievable that Tom Brady has played in 10 Super Bowl games.

But as the greatest quarterback in NFL history, it should come as no surprise.

With it being his first year as a broadcaster for FOX Sports, along with Super Bowl LIX airing on Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX, we thought it was only right to rank all 10 of TB12's appearances in the big game.

Let's take a look:

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Brady's 10 Super Bowl appearances

10. Super Bowl LIII: (2019): Patriots 13, Rams 3

While Brady took home his sixth title in this game against the Rams, it was one of the more forgettable Super Bowls in recent memory. It ended as the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever with 19 combined points. Running back Sony Michel scored the lone touchdown for New England, which also got two field goals from Stephen Gostkowski. TB12 with 262 yards, no touchdowns and one interception on 21-of-35 passing.

9. Super Bowl XLVI (2012): Giants 21, Patriots 17

In a rematch of the Super Bowl from the 2007 season, Brady couldn't overcome Eli Manning and the Giants for the second time in his postseason career. In another defensive battle, the Giants struck first with a safety in the first quarter. New England garnered a 17-9 lead early in the third quarter, but New York put together back-to-back field goal drives to make it 17-15. With 14:31 left in the game, Brady was intercepted by Chase Blackburn and the Giants eventually scored again after punts from each team. Manning engineered the game-winning drive, resulting in an Ahmad Bradshaw rushing touchdown. Brady's Hail Mary attempt in the final minute of the game fell short.

8. Super Bowl XLII (2008): Giants 17, Patriots 14

In one of the largest upsets in professional sports history, the undefeated Patriots fell in the Super Bowl after making it through the regular season a perfect 16-0. In that historic campaign, Brady became the first player ever to throw 50 touchdowns in a season and Randy Moss set the single-season record for touchdown catches with 23. The Giants, on the other hand, finished 10-6 and were a wild-card team, winning three playoff matchups before meeting Brady & Co. in the big game. Behind a defense that featured the likes of Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck and Osi Umenyiora, the Giants pulled off the upset and gave the Patriots their first loss of the year. Brady finished the game with 266 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions on 29-of-48 passing.

7. Super Bowl XXXIX (2005): Patriots 24, Eagles 21

In a highly anticipated battle between Andy Reid's Eagles and Bill Belichick's Patriots, this game didn't disappoint as it had all the makings of a barn-burner. Brady was looking for his third Super Bowl title in four years, while Donovan McNabb was looking for his first. The game was tied 14-14 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Patriots defense forced three interceptions from McNabb and pulled out a 24-21 win — with the most crucial interception coming from Rodney Harrison on the Eagles' final drive of the game. TB12 finished the game with 236 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions on 23-of-33 passing.

6. Super Bowl LII (2017): Eagles 41, Patriots 33

Despite being a loss, this is statistically the best performance Tom Brady had in all 10 of his Super Bowl appearances. His 505-yard total is actually the Super Bowl record for passing yards in a game, and he also threw for three touchdowns with no interceptions on 28-of-48 passing. After trailing 22-12 at halftime, Brady put on a superb second-half performance to give New England a 33-32 lead on a touchdown throw to Rob Gronkowski with 9:22 left in the fourth quarter. But Nick Foles would answer right back, charging down the field on a 14-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in a Zach Ertz touchdown to make it 38-33 after a failed two-point conversion attempt. On the following drive, Brandon Graham forced a fumble on a sack and gave Philly the ball back with 2:16 left. The Eagles went on to kick a field goal and the Pats failed to score on the final drive of the game.

5. Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004): Patriots 32, Panthers 29

Just two seasons removed from bursting onto the scene and winning his first Super Bowl in the 2001 season, Brady's performance in Super Bowl XXXVIII officially put him on the map as one of the best in the game. Not only did he finish with 354 yards with three touchdowns on 32-of-48 passing, TB12 also led the game-winning drive in the final minute — completing four passes to set up Adam Vinatieri for the clinching field goal. The fourth quarter of this game saw 37 combined points between the two teams, which is still the most in any quarter in Super Bowl history, let alone in the fourth quarter.

4. Super Bowl XLIX (2015): Patriots 28, Seahawks 24

After Brady and the Pats won their third Super Bowl in the 2004 season, it took another decade for them to win again — and they did it in one of the most memorable Super Bowls ever. Down 24-14 in Super Bowl XLIX, Brady led two touchdown drives, the latter of which was a 3-yard pass to Julian Edelman with 2:02 left for a 28-24 lead. However, what made this game so incredible was what happened after that. With 1:06 left, Russell Wilson heaved a deep ball to Jermaine Kearse, and after bobbling it multiple times, he somehow used his legs to complete the catch. All the Seahawks had to do was give Marshawn Lynch the ball on the 1-yard line, but instead, Pete Carroll called a pass play with 26 seconds left. Malcolm Butler jumped the route and intercepted the ball, sealing the victory for New England.

3. Super Bowl LV (2021): Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9

This game wasn't the most exciting, with the Buccaneers dominating throughout. But the historical magnitude behind this Super Bowl win for Brady was enormous. After 20 seasons and six Super Bowl wins with New England, TB12 decided he needed a change of scenery, ultimately ending up in Tampa Bay for the 2020 season. And in his first season with the Buccaneers, he led them to an 11-5 record and the second Super Bowl win in franchise history. Furthermore, Brady became the first NFL player ever to win multiple championships after turning 40, the first NFL player to win a title in three different decades, the first quarterback to start in a Super Bowl win for a team in both conferences, and the oldest player to appear in a Super Bowl, as well as win Super Bowl MVP, at 43 years old. Talk about legendary.

2. Super Bowl XXXVI (2002): Patriots 20, Rams 17

The picture says it all. Brady couldn't believe what he'd accomplished at the conclusion of the 2001 season. Brady, who was selected with the 199th pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, played in just one game in his rookie season with one completion for 6 yards. Then TB12 would go on to finish his sophomore campaign with an 11-3 record after being thrust into action for an injured Drew Bledsoe. The culmination of the season was a Super Bowl win against a Rams team that was dubbed the "Greatest Show on Turf." This was the beginning of the Brady era.

1. Super Bowl LI (2017): Patriots 34, Falcons 28

You know a game is an all-timer when a phrase gets coined after it. In this case, that phrase is "28 to 3." In the first overtime game in Super Bowl history, Brady and the Patriots were down 28-3 with 8:31 left in the third quarter. Matt Ryan & Co. were firing on all cylinders, and the game looked to be over. Until it didn't. New England scored three touchdowns and a field goal on its next four possessions, while the Falcons could not muster a single point in response during that span. Brady threw for a whopping 466 yards and two touchdowns, with the former being a Super Bowl record until he broke it again in the following year (as mentioned above). This is still the largest comeback in Super Bowl history, and the fourth-largest in NFL playoff history.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

share