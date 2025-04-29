National Football League Bold post-draft predictions: OROY? DROY? Long-term best QB, WR, overall player? Published Apr. 29, 2025 1:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft is in the books. So, what becomes of the prospects selected?

Who takes Rookie of the Year honors? Who will be the best players at the premium positions? Who will be the best overall player?

Here are a few bold predictions for the rookie class:

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty

Selection: Round 1, No. 6 overall

The Raiders had the league’s worst rushing attack last season at 79.8 rushing yards per game. Now they have a head coach in Pete Carroll who will be committed to making the run game a focal point of the offense. A potential fantasy superstar, Jeanty figures to be the engine for Las Vegas from Day 1.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Cardinals DT Walter Nolen III

Selection: Round 1, No. 16 overall

A first-team All-SEC selection at Ole Miss in 2024, Nolen made massive strides in each of his three college seasons (one sack and 2.5 tackles for loss in 2022; four sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss in 2023; 6.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss in 2024). Don’t be surprised to see the upward trajectory continue in Arizona, where he should benefit in a big way from having Josh Sweat taking attention away from the edge. In 38-year-old Calais Campbell, one of the NFL’s most respected veterans, Nolen also has a potential mentor.

Selection: Round 1, No. 1 overall

No other quarterback in this class has the combination of arm strength, creativity, processing ability and pocket elusiveness that Ward has. And as the No. 1 overall pick, Ward will have an offense catered to his skill set from Day 1. His well-documented underdog story and work ethic suggest that he won’t let that opportunity slip away, fueling a career in which he has a chance to become a plus-starter.

Best long-term wide receiver: Packers’ Matthew Golden

Selection: Round 1, No. 23 overall

A rare Packers first-round receiver, Golden enters an ideal situation in Green Bay, where he's paired with a well-respected offensive mind in coach Matt LaFleur and a rising young quarterback in Jordan Love. With 4.29 speed plus a productive college career, which includes 22 touchdowns in 36 games, Golden has a promising ceiling.

Best long-term edge rusher: Cowboys’ Donovan Ezeiruaku

Selection: Round 2, No. 44 overall

Ezeiruaku doesn’t have the size or traits of other edge defenders in this class, but he was extremely productive at Boston College. Last season, his 16.5 sacks ranked second in the FBS, and his 20.5 tackles for loss ranked third. The second-round pick is a true pass-rush technician, and that should translate to the next level.

Selection: Round 1, No. 20 overall

Barron has plenty of versatility. The 2024 Jim Thorpe winner could become one of the NFL’s top Swiss Army knives in the secondary.

Best long-term left tackle: Chiefs’ Josh Simmons

Selection: Round 1, No. 32 overall

Many league observers believe Simmons would’ve been OT1 in this draft class if not for a non-contact knee injury that limited him to six games in 2024. Health-enabling, he can be an elite pass protector for Patrick Mahomes.

Best overall player in five years: Jaguars’ Travis Hunter

Selection: Round 1, No. 2 overall

Hunter will likely focus primarily on one side of the ball in his first couple NFL seasons. But who’s to say he can’t become a legitimate two-way player in time, with the proper conditioning and plan in place? Hunter at his best can be a Pro Bowl-caliber player at both wide receiver and cornerback.

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

