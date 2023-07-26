National Football League Bobby Wagner’s return to bolster defense tops Seahawks' key 2023 storylines Published Jul. 26, 2023 1:00 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Seattle Seahawks made several moves to improve a defense that lacked ferocity last season. But perhaps the most important of those transactions was bringing back one of the best players in franchise history in linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Entering his 12th NFL season, Wagner's leadership and professionalism should help stabilize Seattle on that side of the football. And yes, at 33 years old the Utah State product can still play.

In his year away from Seattle, Wagner led the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams with 140 combined tackles, including 10 tackles for loss. He added a career-high six sacks, six pass breakups and two interceptions, playing all 17 games in 2022.

For his effort, Wagner was voted defensive MVP for the Rams and earned a trip to the Pro Bowl. The Rams and Wagner mutually parted ways in the offseason, allowing him to return to the Seahawks.

How Wagner fits back in and galvanizes Seattle's defense, which now features No. 5 overall pick CB Devon Witherspoon, is one of the storylines to watch as the Seahawks open training camp on Wednesday.

Can the return of Bobby Wagner solidify Seattle's run defense?

The Seahawks finished as one of the worst run defenses last year, allowing 150.2 rushing yards a contest, No. 30 in the NFL. Among Wagner's many strengths is anticipating where the ball is going in the running game and getting the ballcarrier to the ground.

During Wagner's 10 years with Seattle, the Seahawks finished no worse than No. 22 in run defense and six times finished in the top 10.

Bringing back Wagner, along with signing defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones and defensive tackle Jarran Reed, plus adding speedy linebacker Devin Bush and versatile safety Julian Love in free agency, should improve Seattle's porous run defense.

The Seahawks also inked last year's leading sacker, Uchenna Nwosu, to a three-year, $45 contract extension. Along with rushing the passer, Nwosu was one of Seattle's most consistent players up front in the run game.

However, Seattle still needs to find a nose tackle who can keep offensive linemen off Wagner so he can flow to the football and make plays. With Bryan Mone working back from an ACL knee injury, rookie Cameron Young and Myles Adams are battling for time up front.

What will Geno Smith do for an encore?

The West Virginia product's surprising performance was one of the cool stories in the league last season.

Replacing Russell Wilson after Seattle traded him to Denver, Smith had his best season as a pro, leading the NFL in completion percentage (69.8) and setting a franchise record in passing yards (4,282) in his first full year of starting since 2014.

Smith was voted to the Pro Bowl, earned NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors and signed a three-year, $75 million contract after his memorable season.

Why Seahawks extending Geno Smith makes sense

But can Smith put up similar stats this year? His numbers tailed off during the second half of last season. From Week 10 on, he completed 66.4% of his passes for 2,083 yards, with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions for a 94.7 passer rating. Seattle started the season 6-3 but finished 3-5 before losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC wild-card game.

The Seahawks re-signed backup Drew Lock — a player Seattle brass still holds in high regard — should Smith falter.

Who earns the starting job at center?

Seattle has failed to find a consistent performer at center since trading Pro Bowler Max Unger for tight end Jimmy Graham nine years ago, starting three different players at the anchor position.

The Seahawks have done a nice job of putting together talented, young players up front, drafting bookend offensive tackles in Charles Cross and Abe Lucas in 2022. Seattle brought back Phil Haynes in free agency to play right guard, and Damien Lewis is one of the best run blockers at left guard.

Seattle played well enough up front to allow Smith to play every snap last season, the only NFC West quarterback to do that. But the Seahawks need to figure things out at center. They signed Evan Brown from the Detroit Lions, and he's penciled in as a starter. But fifth-round draft choice Olu Oluwatimi turned heads during offseason work and would give Seattle a young, developmental prospect to grow into the position much like Unger did a decade ago.

How will playmakers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Zach Charbonnet fit into offense?

One of the reasons Seattle selected Smith-Njigba and Charbonnet in the early rounds of the draft was their ability to put the ball in the end zone.

The first receiver taken in the draft, Smith-Njigba finished with 95 receptions for 1,606 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 2021, his only full season at Ohio State. He also scored an eye-popping 82 touchdowns during his high school career in Texas.

Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba's highlights of 2021 season

Charbonnet totaled 39 touchdowns in four seasons at Michigan and UCLA, including 27 in his final two seasons for the Bruins.

The addition of these two explosive athletes should make Smith's job easier and help Seattle's offense put the ball more consistently in the end zone.

When will Jamal Adams and Jordyn Brooks return to the field?

Brooks took over as Seattle's defensive playcaller when Wagner left last season. However, Brooks suffered a torn ACL in his right knee late in the season and likely will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list. Brooks' injury is one of the reasons Seattle brought back Wagner.

Adams, who suffered a torn quad in the season opener against the Broncos last September, could also be headed for the PUP list to start training camp. Once he's finally healthy, expect Seattle to use Adams with starting safeties Quandre Diggs and Love in more three-safety formations, with Adams playing closer to the line of scrimmage.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

