National Football League Bills rule RB James Cook out, elevate Frank Gore Jr. for MNF vs. Jets Published Oct. 14, 2024 7:48 p.m. ET

The Buffalo Bills will be without running back James Cook on Monday night due to a toe injury.

Cook will miss his first NFL game in three seasons, sitting out the Monday Night Football showdown against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ty Johnson and Ray Davis will likely handle the bulk of carries in Cook's absence, but the Bills also promoted Frank Gore Jr. — son of the NFL's third-leading career rusher who had one-year stints with each team at the end of his career that ended after the 2020 season. Frank Gore Sr. was a five-time Pro Bowler who spent 16 seasons in the NFL, most of them with the San Francisco 49ers.

Gore Jr. had been on the practice squad and will make his NFL debut after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi in May.

The 22-year-old finished his college career as the No. 3 rusher in Southern Miss history with 4,022 yards, catching 75 passes for 692 receiving yards.

Cook leads the Bills this season with 309 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

