Big games for Trent Williams, Tyler Higbee, Marco Wilson: NFC West Stock Watch

The San Francisco 49ers are on their third starting quarterback this season. But the Niners still boast one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL because of the performance of the team's offensive line, led by dominant left tackle Trent Williams.

The Oklahoma product is an athletic freak, able to stonewall talented pass rushers from getting to QB Brock Purdy, along with the nimble feet and brute strength to pile drive defenders in the running game at the second level.

Niners tight end George Kittle calls Williams the best player in football, regardless of position.

Williams earned his 10th Pro Bowl invitation this season and is likely headed for another All-Pro nod as one of the best blindside protectors in the game. He has given up just one sack in 403 pass block snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. And Williams is the top-rated tackle, according to PFF grades.

San Francisco's offensive line is ranked No. 6 in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus. The 49ers have given up 103 total pressures this season, the fourth fewest in the league.

"It's so hard to go forward when you're looking back, right?" Williams said last week about playing against his former team in Washington, a 37-20 win for San Francisco. "If you drove home looking in the rearview mirror the entire time, you'd probably wreck.

"I'm looking forward to adding another ring and continue to stack Pro Bowls, hopefully back-to-back All-Pro seasons. That's what I'm focusing on. I'm not focused on turmoil or trials and tribulations that I've overcome, anything like that."

Even with "Mr. Irrelevant" under center, San Francisco's offense is rolling. The 49ers are averaging 31 points a game in Purdy's three starts and have 532 total rushing yards in three games. Purdy has been sacked just four times in those contests.

While Purdy deserves credit for how efficiently he has run the offense, Williams and the offensive line have given the QB ample time in the passing game and have created a buffer for the rookie by consistently clearing lanes to run the football.

Williams' stellar play headlines this week's NFC West Stock Watch:

Rising

Niners LT Trent Williams: Selected No. 4 overall in the 2010 draft, Williams still plays at a high level at age 34, which is pretty amazing considering his injury history.

Williams showed earlier this season why it's probably not wise for defenders to guess whether the 49ers are running or passing the ball based on his stance.

Los Angeles Rams TE Tyler Higbee: The Western Kentucky product had his best game of the season in a runaway win over the Denver Broncos last week, finishing with nine catches for 94 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Higbee's effort helped the Rams score more than 50 points for the first time since a 54-51 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 of the 2018 season. The Rams did not punt against the Broncos, and Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired after the game.

Arizona Cardinals CB Marco Wilson: While the Cardinals lost in overtime to the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, Wilson had a productive game, picking off Tom Brady twice to help keep Arizona close.

Wilson now has three interceptions on the year, including one returned for a touchdown, 10 pass break-ups and a forced fumble.

Falling

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf: The Ole Miss product has been Seattle's most productive receiver this year, with 86 receptions for 1,005 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

However, during a stretch in which Seattle has lost five of six games, Metcalf has had just one game with more than 100 receiving yards and has scored two total touchdowns. Metcalf also has been flagged for eight penalties, including three for unsportsmanlike conduct in the past six games.

Metcalf is one of the highest-paid receivers in the league. With veteran receiver Tyler Lockett working his way back from a broken hand, the Seahawks need more production and leadership from Metcalf in the final two games to reach the postseason.

Seattle Seahawks OLB Bruce Irvin: The 35-year-old veteran has provided a spark for the defense in his return to Seattle this season but has not been as productive of late.

Irvin has just one sack and five pressures in the past five games and played a season-low 23 snaps against the Chiefs last week. The Seahawks have totaled just four sacks in the team's past five losses and need a more consistent pass rush to finish out the season the right way.

Arizona Cardinals QB Trace McSorley: The Penn State product was put in a tough situation, called on to make his first NFL start as Arizona's third-string quarterback with Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy hurt last week.

McSorley finished 24-of-45 for 217 yards and an interception against the Bucs. And while he played well enough to put the Cardinals in a position to win, the fact that DeAndre Hopkins was targeted 10 times but finished with one reception for four yards explains Arizona's inability to put more than 16 points on the board. McCoy is expected to return to the starting lineup this week.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

