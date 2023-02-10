National Football League NFL odds: Best bets for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII 6 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

We are just days away from Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App. The NFL season finale is so close you can almost taste it.

After countless conversations with bookmakers and professional bettors over the last week or so, it’s clear that most big bets from respected players are on the side of the Kansas City Chiefs. That’s not to say it’s a sure thing — nothing in this racket is — but it’s impossible to ignore all the wise guys gobbling up the same underdog in a big game.

And after studying about 600 propositional bets over the last 10 days, I've finalized my Sunday card. You're probably going to hate my long-shot wager, but that's okay.

Here are my favorite Super Bowl bets at FOX Bet:

ADVERTISEMENT

Clyde Edwards-Helaire to score a touchdown (+875: bet $10 to win $97.50 total)



When healthy, Edwards-Helaire is the most talented Chiefs running back. He’s a threat on the ground and in the passing game, and I’m bullish that Andy Reid will find a way to get him the ball a couple of times around the goal line on Super Bowl Sunday.

Obviously, it’s more likely this bet does not hit, but it’s the price for me. FOX Bet is dealing +875, while other books are as low as +500.

1H Under 24.5 points (-125: bet $10 to win $18 total)



Getting the hook here makes this a strong play. Las Vegas oddsmakers opened the game total at 49.5 early last week and with the ascension to 51 everywhere, the first-half total is a little higher, too. I cannot underestimate how key the "24" is for totals. Common scores like 14-10, 17-7 are safe "Under" 24.5, as are the longer shots like 21-3 and 24-0.

It’s all about the arithmetic on this one.

Over 2.5 players to throw a pass (+130: bet $10 to win $23 total)



With all the weapons on the field, it’s tough not to think about the potential for trickeration. It’s no secret that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid loves to dial up wacky plays, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is cut from the same cloth. We know at least two players will throw a pass — Mahomes and Hurts — and I’ll take my chances with a third party joining the fun.

If this doesn’t hit, I’ll be disappointed.

Kansas City Chiefs +1.5 (-110: bet $10 to win $19.09 total)



Mahomes’ AFC title game heroics ruined all my Bengals' futures, and it’s scary to think how much more effective he could be with extra time to heal his hobbled ankle. Philadelphia will finally face some playoff adversity after blowing out New York and San Francisco (with a fourth-string quarterback). Kansas City’s ability to stretch the field with its high-octane offense should keep this game tight, and I trust Mahomes in closing time more than Jalen Hurts.

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @ spshoot .

Top stories from FOX Sports:

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more