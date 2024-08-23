National Football League Bear Bets: NFC betting preview for upcoming 2024 NFL season Published Aug. 23, 2024 9:59 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

We're inching closer to the start of the 2024 NFL season.

With that, "Bear Bets" continues to preview the upcoming year from a betting perspective.

This week, Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Geoff Schwartz were joined by Sam Panayotovich and Will Hill to discuss how to bet on the NFC.

They all shared their favorite bets. Here are their wagers!

Will Hill: Minnesota Vikings to make the playoffs (+260)

"They've got skill guys. They've got a back who I think's underrated in Aaron Jones. Good offensive line, good home field. Now, the schedule is tough, but you might be able to get in the NFC playoffs at 9-8, 8-9, 8-8-1, something like that … if Minnesota can just survive their early schedule, I think maybe they can sneak into the playoffs and be a little bit of a sleeper."

Sammy P: Philadelphia Eagles to make playoffs (-250)

"I would be stunned if they didn't make the playoffs this year. I know guys are a little squeamish about laying -250, especially for a full season bet when they hold your money for six months, but they're going to win 12 games this year or more. They're making the playoffs. Some of the sharpest people that we all know are not afraid of laying $2 to $3 if the perceived price is relatively cheap."

Sammy P: Malik Nabers Over 875.5 receiving yards (-110)

"They're [New York Giants] going to be trailing a lot. As long as he stays healthy, he's going to follow all those talented guys that went in the top 10 [of the draft] in the last three to four years. I think that's a really decent bet."

The Bear: Kirk Cousins will throw for Under 3,950.5 yards

"I think there are multiple ways that I can win that. Either Cousins is not healthy, and he underperforms and loses his job or cedes to Michael Penix or that the Atlanta Falcons have this devious plan to get Penix some playing time in there, and that cuts into Cousins' snap count."

Geoff Schwartz: Carolina Panthers Over 5.5 wins

"I like the coaching staff they have now. I like some of the defense. They do have some weapons on offense that can do some things. If Bryce Young is sort of just average with that roster, they'll get to six wins."

Sammy P: Arizona Cardinals to make the playoffs (+350)

"If Kyler Murray can stay on the field, they've got some weapons around him now. I think it's an interesting team. I think they're going to win eight or nine games this year. I think that division [NFC West] is very overrated … the win total on Arizona, 7-7.5, I like the Over, and I did bet them to make the playoffs."

Will Hill: Seattle Seahawks Over 7.5 wins

"To me, they're just like a mediocre team. Some good receivers, some good pieces here and there, okay quarterback. They're just kind of ‘eh'. … I would lean Over. I think they're an average team, and at 7-8.5, average is good enough to get you over."

Will Hill: Marvin Harrison Jr. to lead NFL in receiving touchdowns (25-1)

"They are so bad on defense, where you're always having to play catchup even in the games they win or cover, it's a lot of 35-31, 31-28. He's going to play in good weather in Arizona and in that division. He'll be playing catchup a lot. Even if you think that Arizona's going to be pretty good, it's hard to picture them being good on defense. You're going to have to keep throwing the ball to keep up. Pretty good quarterback in Murray."

