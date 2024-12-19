National Football League Ashton Jeanty dominated college football. Is he the NFL’s next great running back? Updated Dec. 19, 2024 1:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL's running back renaissance in 2024 has helped the position re-emerge as an essential piece to the team-building puzzle. With workhorse runners like Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs leading the way on playoff contenders, the league has quietly shifted back to its ground-and-pound roots with running backs installed as the centerpiece to the offensive puzzle.

As teams in a copycat league plot out their 2025 plans with a playoff run in mind, all eyes are on Ashton Jeanty as the premier running back prospect in college football. The Heisman Trophy runner-up has put together an impressive three-year run at Boise State that has scouts salivating over his prototypical size (5-foot-9, 215 pounds), skills and production as a feature runner in a pro-style system.

With a resume that features 4,600-plus rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns, Jeanty is the high-achiever NFL offensive coordinators covet in an RB1. But he also displays the pass-catching skills and production (77 receptions, 840 yards and six scores) to flourish in a hybrid runner-receiver role out of the backfield. As teams look for more do-it-all playmakers with big-play potential, Jeanty has generated quite the buzz within the scouting community.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Ashton Jeanty goes in the top 10]

"Tough kid with great skills," said an NFC executive. "He plays with outstanding balance and body control, and can take it the distance at any time… He can catch out of the backfield and make plays in space. He is exactly what you want in lead back in today's game."

Reviewing the game tape from Jeanty's sensational junior campaign, I see much to like about the dazzling runner. From his size, physicality and power, to his speed, quickness and cat-like agility, the Broncos' standout possesses the DNA of an elite runner. Jeanty plays the game at a speed different from his opponents, but he never looks out of control or frantic. He slithers in and out of holes with patience and precision, displaying exceptional vision, balance and body control, making spectacular jump cuts to scoot out of the backdoor.

In Boise State's gap scheme featuring various guard-tackle and guard-tight end counters, Jeanty's slow-flow style enables him to hide behind the pullers before bursting past linebackers and safeties on the second level. The combination of patience, awareness and explosiveness gives defensive coordinators nightmares when crafting plans to neutralize the junior running back.

Ashton Jeanty 2024 full season highlights

Jeanty's vision, awareness and wiggle also make him dangerous in the open field. Whether hitting the corner on outside runs or catching the ball in space on a screen, the hefty jitterbug knows how to set up and run behind his blockers in space. Given the emphasis on perimeter runs and the screen game in some offenses, Jeanty's unique skills and running style enable him to fit into any scheme.

From a team perspective, Jeanty's stamina and relentlessness make him an attractive option as an RB1. He has logged 20-plus carries 17 times in three seasons, including eight games with at least 30 rushing attempts (seven in 2024). Considering how "old school" runners were expected to carry the ball 20-plus times in a run-centric NFL, Jeanty's workmanlike approach will endear him to offensive coordinators looking for a franchise back to build around.

If the Boise State standout enters the draft as expected, he is a first-round prospect with the talent and potential to come off the board as a top-20 pick. He reminds me of Josh Jacobs when he came out of Alabama, with the combination of power, wiggle and explosiveness. Given Jacobs' success as an NFL rushing champion (in 2022 with 1,653 yards) and two-time Pro Bowler, Jeanty could quickly elevate a franchise with his talents.

With another chance to dazzle evaluators in the College Football Playoffs, Jeanty could cement his status as one of the potential franchise players available in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

share