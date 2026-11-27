Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck will miss a second straight game on Sunday against the Washington Commanders as he continues to recover from back spasms.

First-year coach Mike LaFleur made the announcement on Friday, saying Beck could return for the Dec. 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Josh Johnson will make his second start for the Cardinals in Beck's place. The 40-year-old journeyman completed 18 of 31 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown in a 34-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week, performing relatively well considering he had been with the Cardinals less than two weeks.

Josh Johnson got his first game action of the 2026 season filling in for Carson Beck last week. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Cardinals are the eighth team that Johnson has appeared in a game for in his 11-year NFL career. Johnson played in 26 games — and started five — for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers between 2009 and 2011, appeared in one game for the Cleveland Browns, two for the Bengals and four games and three starts for the Washington Commanders before two years away from the NFL to play in the Alliance of American Football and XFL in 2019 and 2020.

Johnson returned to the NFL in 2021 and played in games for both the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens, two for the San Francisco 49ers in '22, six and five in returns to the Ravens and Commanders, and then last week for the Cardinals for his first game action of 2026.

Arizona has a 3-8 record this season and is trying to snap an 11-game home losing streak on Sunday. Johnson is the Cardinals' fourth starting quarterback this season.

The 24-year-old Beck is a third-round pick out of Miami and the Cardinals were hoping to get a lengthy window to evaluate his potential before deciding on their strategy for the 2027 draft. The back injury has complicated that process, though he could still have five more games on the field if he returns against the Eagles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.