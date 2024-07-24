San Francisco 49ers LT Trent Williams absent from training camp with contract dispute
A handful of players on the San Francisco 49ers want a new bag. Add left tackle Trent Williams to that list.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed to the San Francisco press core on Wednesday that Williams is absent from training camp due to a contract dispute, per ESPN.
Williams, 36, is entering the fourth season of a six-year, $138.1 million deal.
An 11-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, Williams has been San Francisco's primary left tackle for the past four seasons. Prior to being acquired by the 49ers in 2020, Williams spent the first 10 contractual seasons of his NFL career with Washington (he was away from the team in 2019 due to a contract matter), who selected him with the No. 4 pick in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.
Williams' absence comes in the wake of 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk — who reeled in 75 receptions for a career-high 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns last season — reporting to camp on Tuesday after previously requesting a trade and being away from the team while seeking an extension. That said, Aiyuk is a hold-in at camp.
Earlier this offseason, the 49ers extended superstar running back Christian McCaffrey on a two-year, $38 million deal. Meanwhile, quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel each have two seasons remaining on their respective contracts.
The 49ers are coming off an overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII last season.
