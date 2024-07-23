National Football League
Brandon Aiyuk reportedly attending 49ers training camp despite trade request
National Football League

Brandon Aiyuk reportedly attending 49ers training camp despite trade request

Published Jul. 23, 2024 2:56 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who recently requested a trade and has been holding out for an extension, is reporting to training camp, NFL Network reported on Tuesday.

Aiyuk and the 49ers have been unable to reach a long-term deal this offseason, which led to Aiyuk's trade request and teams reaching out to San Francisco about a potential trade. That said, the 49ers are reportedly unwilling to trade Aiyuk, who is entering the final season of his rookie deal.

Aiyuk is coming off arguably the best season of his NFL career, totaling 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns, which were all team highs or tied for such. 

San Francisco added some fuel to the fire when it selected Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall with the No. 31 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While saying he "for sure" wants to stay in San Francisco, Aiyuk implied that he could see himself playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers or Washington Commanders if the 49ers didn't pay him. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Aiyuk later trolled the notion that the 49ers didn't shop him in the wake of a report detailing trade talks that San Francisco held with Washington about the receiver. He also recently posted a picture of Commanders practice.

Will Brandon Aiyuk's trade request be a distraction for the 49ers?

Will Brandon Aiyuk's trade request be a distraction for the 49ers?

Aiyuk is hoping to become the next wide receiver to receive a lofty extension, as Justin Jefferson (four-year, $140 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings), Amon-Ra St. Brown (four-year, $120 million deal with the Detroit Lions) and A.J. Brown (three-year, $96 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles) are among the plethora of wideouts who have inked new deals this offseason.

Earlier this offseason, the 49ers extended running back Christian McCaffrey on a two-year, $38 million deal.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
San Francisco 49ers
Brandon Aiyuk
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Falcons’ Kirk Cousins, Eagles’ Saquon Barkley highlight top NFL faces in new places

Falcons’ Kirk Cousins, Eagles’ Saquon Barkley highlight top NFL faces in new places

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes