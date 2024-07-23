National Football League Brandon Aiyuk reportedly attending 49ers training camp despite trade request Published Jul. 23, 2024 2:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who recently requested a trade and has been holding out for an extension, is reporting to training camp, NFL Network reported on Tuesday.

Aiyuk and the 49ers have been unable to reach a long-term deal this offseason, which led to Aiyuk's trade request and teams reaching out to San Francisco about a potential trade. That said, the 49ers are reportedly unwilling to trade Aiyuk, who is entering the final season of his rookie deal.

Aiyuk is coming off arguably the best season of his NFL career, totaling 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns, which were all team highs or tied for such.

San Francisco added some fuel to the fire when it selected Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall with the No. 31 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While saying he "for sure" wants to stay in San Francisco, Aiyuk implied that he could see himself playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers or Washington Commanders if the 49ers didn't pay him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aiyuk later trolled the notion that the 49ers didn't shop him in the wake of a report detailing trade talks that San Francisco held with Washington about the receiver. He also recently posted a picture of Commanders practice.

Will Brandon Aiyuk's trade request be a distraction for the 49ers?

Aiyuk is hoping to become the next wide receiver to receive a lofty extension, as Justin Jefferson (four-year, $140 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings), Amon-Ra St. Brown (four-year, $120 million deal with the Detroit Lions) and A.J. Brown (three-year, $96 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles) are among the plethora of wideouts who have inked new deals this offseason.

Earlier this offseason, the 49ers extended running back Christian McCaffrey on a two-year, $38 million deal.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League San Francisco 49ers Brandon Aiyuk

share