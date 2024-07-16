National Football League 49ers star WR Brandon Aiyuk reportedly requests trade Updated Jul. 16, 2024 2:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Brandon Aiyuk reportedly wants out of San Francisco.

The All-Pro wide receiver has requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Media reported Tuesday. But the 49ers aren't planning to move Aiyuk ahead of the season, ESPN reported. 49ers players are scheduled to report to training camp a week from Tuesday.

There had been rumors of Aiyuk possibly wanting to leave the 49ers for much of the offseason as he's entering the final year of his rookie contract. However, Aiyuk recently insisted that he was "for sure" ready to play for the 49ers this upcoming season in an interview with "The Pivot" podcast in June, saying it was likely he'd still be playing in San Francisco.

But as the two parties have struggled to come to terms on a contract extension, it appears that sentiment has changed. Aiyuk hinted at possible destinations in the interview with "The Pivot" if he were to be traded.

"If not a Niners uniform, probably a Washington Commanders uniform. If not a Washington Commanders uniform, then probably a [Pittsburgh] Steelers uniform."

Aiyuk had 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns last season, earning second-team All-Pro honors for his play in the regular season. He had nine receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown in San Francisco's Super Bowl run, which finished in an overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Aiyuk is slated to earn $14.124 million as part of the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. He didn't participate in organized team activities (OTAs and skipped mandatory minicamp, which could earn him up to $101,000 in fines).

Aiyuk also provided some background on what the negotiations have looked like so far in his appearance on "The Pivot."

"They (the Niners) told me that they didn't think that we're on the same page, and that they didn't believe we were going to, and that was about it at that time," Aiyuk said. "But it's part of it, it's part of that contract negotiations, trying to sway stuff in either direction, so whether that's 100 percent true or not, I guess that's still to find out."

