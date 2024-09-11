National Football League 49ers TE, ex-Iowa star George Kittle wears Brock Purdy's Iowa State helmet after losing bet Updated Sep. 11, 2024 5:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

George Kittle, Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers took care of business in Week 1, getting a win at home over the New York Jets. But Kittle still took a big loss last weekend when his alma mater Iowa dropped its Week 2 game to in-state rival Iowa State, Purdy's alma mater, in a 20-19 Cyclones comeback Saturday — and the star tight end paid the price.

After losing a friendly wager on the game to Purdy, Kittle had to wear the quarterback's Iowa State helmet to 49ers practice on Wednesday.

Iowa led 13-0 at halftime but was out-scored by Iowa State 20-6 in the second half, with Cyclones kicker Kyle Konrardy connecting on a go-ahead and eventual game-winning 54-yard field goal with six seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

The win marked Iowa State's second consecutive win on the road in Iowa City, the other coming in 2022 before the Hawkeyes won in Ames in 2023.

Kittle, who averaged five receiving touchdowns per season over his last two years at Iowa (2015-16), and Purdy, Iowa State's all-time passing leader, each played four seasons at their respective schools and were Day 3 draft picks. Of course, Kittle has gone on to be a two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, while Purdy — who was the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft — was a Pro Bowler in his first full season under center for the 49ers (2023), during which he led the NFL in passer rating (113.0).

Kittle has reached two Super Bowls with the 49ers, including last year with Purdy as the team's starting quarterback. The 49ers have lost to the Kansas City Chiefs both times.

As for the 49ers' 32-19 win over the Jets on Monday, Purdy finished with 231 passing yards and an 89.9 passer rating, while completing 65.5% of his passes. Kittle finished with four receptions for 40 yards. San Francisco's offense leaned on running back Jordan Mason, who rushed for 147 yards and one touchdown on 5.2 yards per carry in place of the injured Christian McCaffrey, who is dealing with tendonitis in his achilles.

Next up for the college rivals turned 49ers teammates is a road game against the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday, while Iowa hosts Troy on Saturday (4 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) and now-No. 21 Iowa State has a bye week.

