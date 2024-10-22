National Football League
49ers' Deebo Samuel released from the hospital after bout of pneumonia
Published Oct. 22, 2024 6:06 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel has been released from the hospital after being treated for a bout of pneumonia.

A person with knowledge of the situation said that Samuel was sent home on Tuesday after going to the hospital Sunday night following San Francisco's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't disclosed it.

Samuel reported being sick on Sunday morning before the game against Kansas City but tried to play. He lasted four snaps before coming out for good. Doctors determined he had fluid in his lungs and he went to the hospital to be treated for symptoms of pneumonia.

The 49ers return to practice on Wednesday before hosting Dallas on Sunday night. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday he was uncertain of whether Samuel will be healthy enough to play this week.

San Francisco is already short-handed at receiver after Brandon Aiyuk tore his right ACL and MCL on Sunday and will be sidelined for the season. No. 3 receiver Jauan Jennings also missed the previous game with a hip injury and his status is in doubt this week, leaving rookies Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing, and little-used veterans Chris Conley and Ronnie Bell as the only healthy options on the active roster.

Samuel is a key part of San Francisco's offense thanks to his versatility as a pass catcher and a runner. He has 20 catches for 335 yards, along with 51 yards rushing this season. He has scored on a catch and a run and is the only wide receiver in NFL history with at least 20 TD catches and at least 20 TD runs in a career.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

