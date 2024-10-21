National Football League 49ers WR Deebo Samuel hospitalized due to pneumonia and fluid in his lungs Published Oct. 21, 2024 8:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel has been hospitalized due to pneumonia and fluid in his lungs.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan shared the news about Samuel on Monday, revealing the Pro Bowler was having trouble breathing during Sunday's 28-18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and checked into the hospital later in the evening.

Samuel attempted to play through his illness but left the game in the second quarter due to the breathing issues.

Shanahan told reporters on Monday he was not sure how long the 28-year-old will be out.

Samuel is just the latest in a string of injury woes plaguing the Niners.

Tight end George Kittle has a sprained foot and is considered day to day, while wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL and MCL. Reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey has yet to play this season due to Achilles tendinitis, though he should return soon:

The 49ers will have Ricky Pearsall, Jacob Cowing and Ronnie Bell available at the receiver position when they take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

