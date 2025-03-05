National Football League 49ers CB Deommodore Lenoir 'mad' that Seahawks could trade rival DK Metcalf Published Mar. 5, 2025 9:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

One of DK Metcalf's top rivals doesn't want to see the star wide receiver leave the Seattle Seahawks.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir expressed that the fellow NFC West rival "cannot let DK leave" in an Instagram Live shortly after the news broke that Metcalf had requested a trade. While the two have had some beef on the field over the years, Lenoir suggested that the tension between the two was part of the reason why he's hoping Seattle keeps Metcalf.

"Bro you can't leave Seattle you the only one that made that game fun," Lennoir wrote in a social media post.

Lenoir also took a shot at the Seahawks' other top wide receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who led the team in receptions, receiving yards and TD catches in his breakout 2024 campaign.

"Y'all cannot let DK leave," Lenoir said. "Y'all can't do that. Like, how am I going to have fun out there? Njigba, he be crying all day. He cry. That's all he do is cry. 'Ref, he's holding. He's holding, ref. Oh no, don't hurt me.' Crybaby.

"Bro, I'm not worried about JSN. I'm not. He know that."

Lenoir hasn't had a dustup with Smith-Njigba to the extent that he did with Metcalf during a game late in the 2023 season. After Bobby Wagner intercepted then-Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock in a Week 14 matchup, Metcalf shoved the then-49ers linebacker in the back and grabbed his facemask. Lenoir came running in and pushed Metcalf's helmet as he went jaw-to-jaw with Wagner.

There was some chippiness, though, between Smith-Njigba and Lenoir during one of the showdowns between the Seahawks and 49ers this past season. The second-year receiver had a big outing in their Week 12 game, recording 10 receptions for 110 yards. Lenoir gave up six receptions on seven targets for 50 yards to Smith-Njigba in that game, per Pro Football Focus.

Lenoir continued that he was "mad" and "hot" that Metcalf could be on the move, making a brief attempt to recruit him before recognizing that the two better off as rivals.

"But back to DK, we can't let you leave, bro. Unless you want to be a Niner. That's the only way," Lenoir said. "But then again, I like going against you. Because you're the only receiver that's going to be out there really on that time. You going to come and try to hit somebody in the face, and I got to show you that I ain't no Buster. Hit you back. Then we just going at it."

Unfortunately for Lenoir, the Seahawks have granted Metcalf permission to speak with other teams about a trade, FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported. The Los Angeles Chargers are among the early suitors to watch for, according to Schultz.

As Lenoir was blunt in sharing his upset feeling over the Metcalf trade news, Smith-Njigba was just as candid in his reaction to it and the Seahawks' announcement that wide receiver Tyler Lockett would be released.

"Ayooo wtf," Smith-Njigba wrote in a social media post.

