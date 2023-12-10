National Football League DK Metcalf, Deommodore Lenoir ejected from Seahawks-49ers following fight Published Dec. 10, 2023 7:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tensions in Sunday's Seahawks vs. 49ers game rose to the point that multiple players were ejected.

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf and 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir were tossed in the fourth quarter of San Francisco's win after a skirmish broke out.

Metcalf got into it with Fred Warner after the 49ers linebacker intercepted Drew Lock's pass. The Seahawks receiver picked up and slammed Warner to the ground as he lateraled the ball to a 49ers teammate. After Warner landed, he got right back up and shoved Metcalf from behind, knocking him over.

A moment later, Metcalf charged at Warner, put his hands on the linebacker's helmet and grabbed his facemask. Metcalf held Warner's facemask in his grasp for a few seconds before tossing it off his hands.

Seahawks' DK Metcalf gets ejected for slamming 49ers' Fred Warner to the ground

Warner engaged Metcalf and the receiver grasped onto the linebacker's facemask again. This time, Lenoir charged in and shoved Metcalf. Several members on both teams began to converge after Lenoir's push, with the 49ers cornerback reentering the fracas by jumping into a Seahawks player.

After a several-minute-long discussion, the officials determined that Metcalf and Lenoir's actions were over the line, removing them from the game.

The ejections had no bearing on the final outcome. It was the Seahawks' final offensive play of the day as the 49ers took the ball back with just under three minutes left. San Francisco ran the clock out to secure a 28-16 win and improve to 10-3 on the season. Seattle, meanwhile, dropped to 6-7 with the loss.

