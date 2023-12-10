National Football League
DK Metcalf, Deommodore Lenoir ejected from Seahawks-49ers following fight
National Football League

DK Metcalf, Deommodore Lenoir ejected from Seahawks-49ers following fight

Published Dec. 10, 2023 7:56 p.m. ET

Tensions in Sunday's Seahawks vs. 49ers game rose to the point that multiple players were ejected.

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf and 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir were tossed in the fourth quarter of San Francisco's win after a skirmish broke out. 

Metcalf got into it with Fred Warner after the 49ers linebacker intercepted Drew Lock's pass. The Seahawks receiver picked up and slammed Warner to the ground as he lateraled the ball to a 49ers teammate. After Warner landed, he got right back up and shoved Metcalf from behind, knocking him over.

A moment later, Metcalf charged at Warner, put his hands on the linebacker's helmet and grabbed his facemask. Metcalf held Warner's facemask in his grasp for a few seconds before tossing it off his hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seahawks' DK Metcalf gets ejected for slamming 49ers' Fred Warner to the ground

Seahawks' DK Metcalf gets ejected for slamming 49ers' Fred Warner to the ground

Warner engaged Metcalf and the receiver grasped onto the linebacker's facemask again. This time, Lenoir charged in and shoved Metcalf. Several members on both teams began to converge after Lenoir's push, with the 49ers cornerback reentering the fracas by jumping into a Seahawks player.

After a several-minute-long discussion, the officials determined that Metcalf and Lenoir's actions were over the line, removing them from the game. 

The ejections had no bearing on the final outcome. It was the Seahawks' final offensive play of the day as the 49ers took the ball back with just under three minutes left. San Francisco ran the clock out to secure a 28-16 win and improve to 10-3 on the season. Seattle, meanwhile, dropped to 6-7 with the loss. 

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top 15 biggest contracts in North American team sports: Shohei Ohtani new No. 1

Top 15 biggest contracts in North American team sports: Shohei Ohtani new No. 1

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes