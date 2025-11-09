4 Takeaways From the Patriots' Win Over the Buccaneers

The Patriots have won seven straight games after getting three long touchdowns in a 28-23 win over the Bucs on Sunday. At 8-2, New England not only sits atop the AFC East but also matches the Broncos and Colts for the best record in the league.

There’s a short week ahead for Drake Maye & Co., but they play at home against the Jets, so New England is in good position to keep the momentum going after another clutch road victory.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Mike Vrabel set the tone with his gamble before halftime

The Patriots had yet to lead when they got to the Tampa Bay 1-yard line with 1:44 left in the first half, and on three straight plays, the Bucs stopped them for no gain. With two seconds left, down 10-7, New England faced a fourth-and-goal from the 1, a situation in which many coaches would take the points, the tie at halftime and be happy to start fresh in the second half.

But first-year Patriots coach Mike Vrabel does not lack for confidence in his team, so he kept his offense on the field. After three straight runs, New England called a pass play, and quarterback Drake Maye lofted a ball to the back left corner of the end zone, where receiver Stefon Diggs had separation from Bucs safety Antoine Winfield and made a spinning, toe-tap catch for a go-ahead touchdown at the half.

"We were ready," tight end Hunter Henry said of players hearing they were going for it. "We’ve proved it throughout the year that we can make plays on fourth down. [Vrabel is] ready to go, so we’re ready to go."

In a five-point win, the margin of victory can be simplified to that decision to seek seven points instead of accepting three. The Patriots never trailed in the second half, scoring a touchdown on the opening drive out of halftime and holding off a late rally by the Bucs, who had four fourth-quarter comebacks early in this season but could only get to the New England 30 before a turnover on downs.

2. Bucs’ receivers injuries are hurting them more and more

Tampa Bay could have made a move for a receiver at the trade deadline and instead stood pat. On Sunday, the Bucs looked like a team that could use another playmaker downfield. Mike Evans (collarbone) and Jalen McMillan (neck) are out until December at least, and nobody is sure when Chris Godwin (fibula) will return, so the uncontested No. 1 receiver is rookie Emeka Egbuka.

Mayfield connected with Egbuka for a touchdown on the opening drive, but there wasn’t much other help at receiver. Sterling Shepard and rookie Tez Johnson combined for two catches for 20 yards in the first half, and Mayfield was fixated on forcing passes into tight windows with Egbuka closely defended.

3. Big-play rookies all over the field

The Bucs and Patriots each got three touchdowns from rookies in Sunday’s game, and New England stands out because all three were 55 yards and longer. The Patriots’ first score was a 72-yard touchdown catch by rookie Kyle Williams for his first NFL TD, and they added two in the second half on runs by rookie TreVeyon Henderson for 55 and 69 yards.

Tampa Bay got three touchdowns from rookies in a losing effort: Egbuka caught a 21-yard pass on the opening drive for his sixth score of the season, and rookie Tez Johnson caught scores of 10 and 11 yards from Mayfield, giving him four this year.

All of them are stepping up into bigger roles because of injuries. The Patriots had to play without top rusher Rhamondre Stevenson and receiver Kayshon Boutte, and the Bucs continue to play without their best weapons on offense.

4. Tampa Bay’s offensive line can't seem to get healthy

The Bucs got to 6-2 despite a ton of injuries to their offensive line. Left tackle Tristan Wirfs missed the first two games, right tackle Luke Goedeke missed the next six, and five players started at right guard in the first half of the season. They finally got Goedeke back Sunday from a foot injury, and after one drive, they lost left guard Ben Bredeson to a hamstring injury.

Tampa Bay had a top-five offense last year, but the team has dealt with constant injuries on that side of the ball in 2025. Running back Bucky Irving, so good as a rookie, hasn’t played since Week 4 due to shoulder and foot injuries, and the Bucs may never get back to full strength at receiver this season.

4 ½. What's next?

How many games can the Patriots win?

New England’s win Sunday, combined with the Bills’ surprising 30-13 loss to the Dolphins, puts the Patriots firmly in the driver’s seat for an AFC East title. They are 8-2 and the Bills are now 6-3, and New England won the first head-to-head matchup in Week 5.

Aside from the Bills rematch, the Patriots won’t face another opponent that has a winning record right now — two vs. the Jets (2-7) and one each vs. the Giants (2-8), Bengals (3-6), Dolphins (3-7) and Ravens (4-5). Those six teams are a combined 16-40, so it’s easy to see the Patriots going 6-1 or better in their last seven to finish 14-3 and contend for the AFC’s top seed.

Greg Auman is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He previously spent a decade covering the Buccaneers for the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .