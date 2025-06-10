National Football League 3 wide receivers Pittsburgh Steelers could target after signing Aaron Rodgers Updated Jun. 10, 2025 2:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It took a quarter of the calendar year, but Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh envisions Rodgers being an upgrade at quarterback over the 2024 combination of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, and as somebody who will operate their passing game with more conviction.

As for what Rodgers has at his disposal, the Steelers did lose running back Najee Harris to free agency and traded No. 1 wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. At the same time, they acquired wide receiver and two-time Pro Bowler DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks, signed veteran wide receiver Robert Woods to a one-year deal and selected Iowa running back and All-American Kaleb Johnson in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. They also have reliable tight end Pat Freiermuth, wide receiver Calvin Austin III and running back/battering ram Jaylen Warren, among others.

All that said, the Steelers now have a 41-year-old quarterback. Regardless of how well Rodgers still slings the rock — he threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns last season with the New York Jets — Pittsburgh has a narrow window of contention with him under center, which means their eyes should be glued to finding attainable pass-catching options.

Fortunately for the Steelers, there are still players available who could make an impact on their passing attack next season. Here are three wide receivers the Steelers could target for their new signal-caller.

Keenan Allen spent one season with the Bears. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Allen is coming off a bumpy season with the Chicago Bears, but one that still saw him total 70 receptions for 744 yards and seven touchdowns while splitting targets with DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, all catching passes from rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

Allen, who stands at 6-foot-2, would give Rodgers a second big-bodied downfield target, the 6-foot-4 Metcalf being the other. A six-time Pro Bowler, Allen is a proven commodity who's adept at being the focal point of a team's passing game, but he wouldn't have to be so lining up on the opposite side of Metcalf. It was just one season ago that Allen reeled in 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games with the Los Angeles Chargers.

A seasoned veteran receiver wants to catch passes from a seasoned veteran quarterback. While one might argue that Allen's days of being a true No. 1 receiver are over with him going into his age-33 season, that notion also makes him likely to sign for an affordable, short-term contract. A one-year deal that hovers around $10 million is worth the squeeze for a player who likely wants to play for a perennial playoff team like Pittsburgh at this stage of his career.

Amari Cooper is looking for his fifth NFL team. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Like Allen, Cooper is coming off an eventful 2024 campaign. However, Cooper's season was split between two teams, as the Cleveland Browns traded the receiver to the Buffalo Bills after six games. Cooper would be more impactful depth for the Steelers.

While his targets likely wouldn't drastically increase with the Steelers compared to his time with the Bills – he had just 40 targets in 11 combined games, regular season plus postseason – Cooper would give Rodgers a steady presence at receiver. It was just one year ago that Cooper shined with the Browns, totaling a career-high 1,250 receiving yards and earning a Pro Bowl nod. Furthermore, it marked the fourth time in five seasons that he tallied 1,100-plus receiving yards.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Cooper has found success on a handful of playoff teams and likely wants to be part of a team that has a chance to contend. He'll also be just 31 when the 2025 season opens. A wide receiver core that includes Metcalf, Cooper, Woods, Austin and the second-year Roman Wilson (2024 third-round pick) would be one with a great deal of starting depth and one that's built to withstand injuries when they emerge.

The Baltimore Ravens are likely a tick above the Steelers in the AFC North, but the latter has a strong case for being no worse than second in the division. Plus, if it gets the 2024 version of Rodgers, another legitimate outside weapon could put Pittsburgh on par with Baltimore. And Cooper is arguably the best wide receiver that remains on the open market.

The Saints selected Chris Olave with the No. 11 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Olave is under contract for two more years with the New Orleans Saints, but his name has been floated in trade rumors, and New Orleans, which is coming off a 5-12 season, doesn't project to be a wild-card threat, especially with veteran quarterback Derek Carr retiring. In time, Olave could want out, and the Saints would likely be amenable to a trade for the right price, anyway. And the Steelers should be knocking on the door.

Olave was limited to eight games last season due to a head injury but still ranked 15th among wide receivers with an 82.4 overall grade, according to Pro Football Focus. In the prior two years (2022-23), his first two in the NFL, Olave averaged 80 receptions for 1,083 yards and five touchdowns per season. Olave is quick, slips behind the secondary like nobody's business and has shown an ability to be a featured part of a team's passing game in a short amount of time.

Yes, the Steelers just made a major investment in Metcalf, whom they traded a second-round pick for and signed to a $150 million extension, and making two substantial moves at the same position in one offseason doesn't bode well for a team's long-term payroll. With that said, an Olave extension wouldn't kick in until the third year of Metcalf's contract (2027). The Steelers could acquire Olave with the intention of signing him to a long-term contract down the road and letting Metcalf walk after his contract expires, choosing to just invest in the prime years of his career.

In the immediate future, Olave would give the Steelers a budding star receiver on a rookie deal, which they don't currently have, and form a dynamic, one-two punch with Metcalf. It would be a move that indicates the Steelers are all-in on Rodgers. Trading an early pick from another draft (Pittsburgh moved its 2025 second-rounder, among other picks, for Metcalf) isn't ideal, but coughing up a future second- and fourth-round pick for Olave is worth it — especially if he becomes the oomph their offense needed. Plus, the Steelers also received a third-rounder from the Cowboys as part of their return for Pickens.

