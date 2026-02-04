2026 Super Bowl Betting Guide: How to Bet, Fun Props, Expert Picks, and More

The Super Bowl has become the biggest betting event of the year, offering far more than just spreads and totals. The Big Game has become a full menu of prop markets that attract both casual fans and seasoned bettors.

From the opening coin toss to the length of the national anthem, and even the color of the post-game Gatorade shower, novelty wagers have become a major part of the experience and consistently draw heavy interest leading up to kickoff.

Below, we break down some of the most popular Super Bowl props along with how they've performed historically, also providing some of our expert's predictions on whether the Seattle Seahawks or New England Patriots will lift the Lombardi Trophy.

All odds below were taken from FanDuel Sportsbook, as of Feb. 6. Let's take a look:

Super Bowl LX odds

Seahawks vs. Patriots

Spread: Seahawks -4.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -235, Patriots +194

O/U: 45.5

Super Bowl LX MVP odds

Sam Darnold: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Drake Maye: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Kenneth Walker III: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Rhamondre Stevenson: +3000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Stefon Diggs: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Rashid Shaheed: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Expert Predictions

WIll Hill: Seahawks 27, Patriots 17

The Patriots have had a remarkable turnaround post-Bill Belichick, but the Seahawks will pose a significant step up in competition compared to what the AFC bracket presented. I expect a low-scoring game, but I think the more talented Seahawks will ultimately pull away and win 27-17, with Sam Darnold taking home MVP.

Chris Fallica: Seahawks 27, Patriots 23

I hate the game from a spread standpoint. It seems like a simple handicap where Seattle is better at every position group and groupthink has the Seahawks winning comfortably. If anything, I’ll see if I can get a cheap Seahawks money line on the game, but I’m not going to lay 4.5 here.

Sammy P: Seahawks 23, Patriots 20

After a low-scoring first quarter, I expect things to stay competitive the rest of the way. New England (15-5 ATS) made bettors money all season long and that mostly came in the favorite role. Mike Vrabel is a tremendous underdog coach and that song should remain the same this Sunday in Santa Clara.

Geoff Schwartz: Seahawks 24, Patriots 13

I have the game 24-13 for the Seahawks. The Seahawks have been the best team wire-to-wire this season and the best case for the Patriots in this game is Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold turning back into a pumpkin which I do not expect. He's been nails this postseason. The Seahawks defense is going to sit in zone coverage and force the New England to work for all their yards which is difficult without dynamic playmakers at the skill positions. Seahawks win this game comfortably.

National Anthem

For years, sports fans have bet on the length of the Star Spangled Banner, among other anthem-related props. This year, singer, songwriter and producer Charlie Puth will take the stage to perform the anthem before the big game kicks off.

Length of U.S. National Anthem

Over 119.5 Seconds: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 119.5 Seconds: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Total Length of Last Brave Note Held in National Anthem

(Settled on the total length Charlie Puth holds the final Brave note from when he starts the word to when he ends. Excludes music/background vocals.)

Over 3.5 seconds: -122 (bet $10 to win $18.20 total)

Under 3.5 seconds: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Will a Player or Coach Cry During the National Anthem?

(Settled "Yes" if a player or coach is shown with a tear on his cheek during the national anthem)

Yes: -230 (bet $10 to win $14.35 total)

No: +184 (bet $10 to win $28.40 total)

First Coach Shown on Broadcast during National Anthem

Mike Macdonald: +116 (bet $10 to win $21.60 total)

Mike Vrabel: -142 (bet $10 to win $17.04 total)

First Quarterback Shown on Broadcast during National Anthem

Drake Maye: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

Sam Darnold: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Gatorade Color

Gatorade became the official sports drink of the NFL in 1983 and every year, fans anticipate which color of the sports drink will be poured on the winning coach to celebrate winning the biggest game of the year.

Color of first Gatorade poured on winning head coach

(All bets are void if there is no Gatorade shower for the winning head coach)

Orange: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Yellow/Lime or Green: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Blue: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Purple: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Red/Pink: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Water/Clear: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Here's a look back at the Gatorade bath colors in previous Super Bowls:

Super Bowl LIX 2025: Yellow/Lime or Green (Eagles 40, Chiefs 22)

Super Bowl LVIII, 2024: Purple (Chiefs 25, 49ers 22)

Super Bowl LVII, 2023: Purple (Chiefs 38, Eagles 35)

Super Bowl LVI, 2022: Blue (Rams 23, Bengals 20)

Super Bowl LV, 2021: Blue (Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9)

Super Bowl LIV, 2020: Orange (Chiefs 31, 49ers 20)

Super Bowl LIII, 2019: Blue (Patriots 13, Rams 3)

Super Bowl LII, 2018: Yellow (Eagles 41, Patriots 33)

Super Bowl LI, 2017: None (Patriots 34, Falcons 28)

Super Bowl 50, 2016: Orange (Broncos 24, Panthers 10)

Super Bowl XLIX, 2015: Blue (Patriots 28, Seahawks 24)

Super Bowl XLVIII, 2014: Orange (Seahawks 43, Broncos 8)

Super Bowl XLVII, 2013: None (Ravens 34, 49ers 31)

Super Bowl XLVI, 2012: Purple (Giants 21, Patriots 17)

Super Bowl XLV, 2011: Orange (Packers 31, Steelers 25)

Super Bowl XLIV, 2010: Orange (Saints 31, Colts 17)

Super Bowl XLIII, 2009: Yellow (Steelers 27, Cardinals 23)

Super Bowl XLII, 2008: Clear (Giants 17, Patriots 14)

Super Bowl XLI, 2007: Clear (Colts 29, Bears 17)

Super Bowl XL, 2006: Clear (Steelers 21, Seahawks 10)

Super Bowl XXXIX, 2005: Clear (Patriots 24, Eagles 21)

Super Bowl XXXVIII, 2004: None (Patriots 32, Panthers 29)

Super Bowl XXXVII, 2003: Purple (Buccaneers 48, Raiders 21)

Super Bowl XXXVI, 2002: None (Patriots 20, Rams 17)

Super Bowl XXXV, 2001: Yellow (Ravens 34, Giants 7)

Expert Wagers

Halftime Show: Bad Bunny Props

First Song Odds:

TitÍ Me Preguntó -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

BAILE INoLVIDABLE +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

MONACO +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total)

ALAMBRE PúA +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

La MuDANZA +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

NUEVAYoL +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Chambea +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

DTmF +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Me Porto Bonito +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

La CANCIÓN +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

I Like It +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Efecto +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

VeLDÁ +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

LO QUE LE PASÓ HAWAii +1800 $190 total)

Diles +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

ACHO PR +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

El Apagón +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Después de la Playa +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

DÁKITI +2700 (bet $10 to win $280 total)

La Santa +2700 (bet $10 to win $280 total)

K-POP +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Kemba Walker +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Booker T +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Safaera +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

MIA +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

La Romana +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

WHERE SHE GOES +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Ojitos Lindos +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Last Song Odds:

DtMF +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50)

EoO +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

LA MuDANZA +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

CAFé CON RON +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

WHERE SHE GOES +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

BAILE INoLVIDABLE +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

UN PREVIEW +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

El Apagón +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

TitÍ Me Preguntó +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

MONACO +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

NO ME QUIERO CASAR +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Callaita +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

PIToRRO DE COCO +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

NUEVAYoL +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

KLOuFRENS +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Efecto +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

I Like It +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Me Porto Bonito +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

ALAMBRE PúA +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Después de la Playa +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Diles +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

VeLDÁ +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Total Number of Songs

Over 11.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 11.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Will Bad Bunny Perform an Unreleased Song?

Yes: +184 (bet $10 to win $28.40 total)

No: -230 (bet $10 to win $14.35 total)

Bad Bunny Halftime Show - Total Global Viewers

Over 135.5 Million: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 135.5 Million: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Coin Toss

Historically, the winner of the coin toss has lost the Super Bowl 33 times. The Chiefs won the toss the last three years and won the game twice during that span.

Last year, the Eagles lost the toss but won when it mattered most, burying the Chiefs 40-22.

Opening Coin Toss Outcome

Heads: -103 (bet $10 to win $19.71 total)

Tails: -103 (bet $10 to win $19.71 total)

Opening Coin Toss Winner

Seahawks: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Patriots: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Here's a look at the coin toss through the years.

(x denotes coin flip and Super Bowl winner)

Super Bowl LIX (2025): Tails, Eagles

Super Bowl LVIII (2024): Heads, Chiefs-x

Super Bowl LVII (2023): Tails, Chiefs-x

Super Bowl LVI (2022): Heads, Bengals

Super Bowl LV (2021): Heads, Chiefs

Super Bowl LIV (2020): Tails, 49ers

Super Bowl LIII (2019): Tails, Rams

Super Bowl LII (2018): Heads, Patriots

Super Bowl LI (2017): Tails, Falcons

Super Bowl 50 (2016): Tails, Panthers

Super Bowl XLIX (2015): Tails, Seahawks

Super Bowl XLVIII (2014): Tails, Seahawks-x

Super Bowl XLVII (2013): Heads, Ravens-x

Super Bowl XLVI (2012): Heads, Patriots

Super Bowl XLV (2011): Heads, Packers-x

Super Bowl XLIV (2010): Heads, Saints-x

Super Bowl XLIII (2009): Heads, Cardinals

Super Bowl XLII (2008): Tails, Giants-x

Super Bowl XLI (2007): Heads, Bears

Super Bowl XL (2006): Tails, Seahawks

Super Bowl XXXIX (2005): Tails, Eagles

Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004): Tails, Panthers

Super Bowl XXXVII (2003): Tails, Buccaneers-x

Super Bowl XXXVI (2002): Heads, Rams

Super Bowl XXXV (2001): Tails, Giants

Super Bowl XXXIV (2000): Tails, Rams-x

Super Bowl XXXIII (1999): Tails, Falcons

Super Bowl XXXII (1998): Tails, Packers

Super Bowl XXXI (1997): Heads, Patriots

Super Bowl XXX (1996): Tails, Cowboys-x

Super Bowl XXIX (1995): Heads, 49ers-x

Super Bowl XXVIII (1994): Tails, Cowboys-x

Super Bowl XXVII (1993): Heads, Bills

Super Bowl XXVI (1992): Heads, Commanders-x

Super Bowl XXV (1991): Heads, Bills

Super Bowl XXIV (1990): Heads, Broncos

Super Bowl XXIII (1989): Tails, 49ers-x

Super Bowl XXII (1988): Heads, Commanders-x

Super Bowl XXI (1987): Tails, Broncos

Super Bowl XX (1986): Tails, Bears-x

Super Bowl XIX (1985): Tails, 49ers-x

Super Bowl XVIII (1984): Heads, Raiders-x

Super Bowl XVII (1983): Tails, Dolphins

Super Bowl XVI (1982): Tails, 49ers-x

Super Bowl XV (1981): Tails, Eagles

Super Bowl XIV (1980): Heads, Rams

Super Bowl XIII (1979): Heads, Cowboys

Super Bowl XII (1978): Heads, Cowboys-x

Super Bowl XI (1977): Tails, Raiders-x

Super Bowl X (1976): Heads, Cowboys

Super Bowl IX (1975): Tails, Steelers-x

Super Bowl VIII (1974): Heads, Dolphins-x

Super Bowl VII (1973): Heads, Dolphins-x

Super Bowl VI (1972): Heads, Dolphins

Super Bowl V (1971): Tails, Cowboys

Super Bowl IV (1970): Tails, Vikings

Super Bowl III (1969): Heads, Jets-x

Super Bowl II (1968): Tails, Raiders

Super Bowl I (1967): Heads, Packers-x