2026 Super Bowl Odds: What Will be the Color of Winning Gatorade Bath?

When it comes to the Super Bowl, there are literally thousands of different ways to wager on the Big Game.

Of course, you can throw a few bucks down on the moneyline, on the spread or on the point total (Over/Under). You can also get into Super Bowl prop bets, on individual players and teams.

However, one of the most exciting non-game prop bets is the Gatorade bath color.

Gatorade became the official sports drink of the NFL in 1983 and every year, fans anticipate which color of the sports drink will be poured on the winning coach to celebrate winning the biggest game of the year.

Let's check out the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Feb. 6 for the color of the celebratory Gatorade bath for Super Bowl 60 between the Seahawks and Patriots.

Color of first Gatorade poured on winning head coach

(All bets are void if there is no Gatorade shower for the winning head coach)

Yellow/Lime or Green: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Orange: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Blue: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)

Purple: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Red/Pink: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Water/Clear: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Here's a look back at the Gatorade bath colors in previous Super Bowls:

Super Bowl LIX 2025: Yellow/Lime or Green (Eagles 40, Chiefs 22)

Super Bowl LVIII, 2024: Purple (Chiefs 25, 49ers 22)

Super Bowl LVII, 2023: Purple (Chiefs 38, Eagles 35)

Super Bowl LVI, 2022: Blue (Rams 23, Bengals 20)

Super Bowl LV, 2021: Blue (Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9)

Super Bowl LIV, 2020: Orange (Chiefs 31, 49ers 20)

Super Bowl LIII, 2019: Blue (Patriots 13, Rams 3)

Super Bowl LII, 2018: Yellow (Eagles 41, Patriots 33)

Super Bowl LI, 2017: None (Patriots 34, Falcons 28)

Super Bowl 50, 2016: Orange (Broncos 24, Panthers 10)

Super Bowl XLIX, 2015: Blue (Patriots 28, Seahawks 24)

Super Bowl XLVIII, 2014: Orange (Seahawks 43, Broncos 8)

Super Bowl XLVII, 2013: None (Ravens 34, 49ers 31)

Super Bowl XLVI, 2012: Purple (Giants 21, Patriots 17)

Super Bowl XLV, 2011: Orange (Packers 31, Steelers 25)

Super Bowl XLIV, 2010: Orange (Saints 31, Colts 17)

Super Bowl XLIII, 2009: Yellow (Steelers 27, Cardinals 23)

Super Bowl XLII, 2008: Clear (Giants 17, Patriots 14)

Super Bowl XLI, 2007: Clear (Colts 29, Bears 17)

Super Bowl XL, 2006: Clear (Steelers 21, Seahawks 10)

Super Bowl XXXIX, 2005: Clear (Patriots 24, Eagles 21)

Super Bowl XXXVIII, 2004: None (Patriots 32, Panthers 29)

Super Bowl XXXVII, 2003: Purple (Buccaneers 48, Raiders 21)

Super Bowl XXXVI, 2002: None (Patriots 20, Rams 17)

Super Bowl XXXV, 2001: Yellow (Ravens 34, Giants 7)

Super Bowl 60

Super Bowl 60 will be played in Santa Clara, Calif., at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.