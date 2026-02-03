National Football League
2026 Super Bowl Odds: Opening Coin Toss Prop Lines, History
Published Feb. 4, 2026 5:36 p.m. ET

If you are considering wagering on the pregame coin flip for Super Bowl 60 between the Patriots and Seahawks, you're in luck because there's a market for that.

Yes, you can bet on whether the coin lands on heads or tails, and based on the odds, it's a true … toss up.

Tails has been the winner six times in the last 10 Super Bowls.

Currently, several sportsbooks are offering the coin toss prop bet as a pick 'em.

Let's take a look at the odds for the upcoming coin toss at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 4.

 

Opening Coin Toss Outcome

Heads: -103 (bet $10 to win $19.71 total)
Tails: -103 (bet $10 to win $19.71 total)

Opening Coin Toss Winner

Seahawks: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Patriots: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

 

Historically, the winner of the coin toss has lost the Super Bowl 33 times. The Chiefs won the toss the last three years and won the game twice during that span.

Last year, the Eagles lost the toss but won when it mattered most, burying the Chiefs 40-22.

Here's a look at the coin toss through the years.
(x denotes coin flip and Super Bowl winner)

Super Bowl LIX (2025): Tails, Eagles
Super Bowl LVIII (2024): Heads, Chiefs-x
Super Bowl LVII (2023): Tails, Chiefs-x
Super Bowl LVI (2022): Heads, Bengals
Super Bowl LV (2021): Heads, Chiefs 
Super Bowl LIV (2020): Tails, 49ers
Super Bowl LIII (2019): Tails, Rams
Super Bowl LII (2018): Heads, Patriots
Super Bowl LI (2017): Tails, Falcons
Super Bowl 50 (2016): Tails, Panthers
Super Bowl XLIX (2015): Tails, Seahawks
Super Bowl XLVIII (2014): Tails, Seahawks-x
Super Bowl XLVII (2013): Heads, Ravens-x
Super Bowl XLVI (2012): Heads, Patriots
Super Bowl XLV (2011): Heads, Packers-x
Super Bowl XLIV (2010): Heads, Saints-x
Super Bowl XLIII (2009): Heads, Cardinals
Super Bowl XLII (2008): Tails, Giants-x
Super Bowl XLI (2007): Heads, Bears
Super Bowl XL (2006): Tails, Seahawks
Super Bowl XXXIX (2005): Tails, Eagles
Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004): Tails, Panthers
Super Bowl XXXVII (2003): Tails, Buccaneers-x
Super Bowl XXXVI (2002): Heads, Rams
Super Bowl XXXV (2001): Tails, Giants
Super Bowl XXXIV (2000): Tails, Rams-x
Super Bowl XXXIII (1999): Tails, Falcons
Super Bowl XXXII (1998): Tails, Packers
Super Bowl XXXI (1997): Heads, Patriots
Super Bowl XXX (1996): Tails, Cowboys-x
Super Bowl XXIX (1995): Heads, 49ers-x
Super Bowl XXVIII (1994): Tails, Cowboys-x
Super Bowl XXVII (1993): Heads, Bills
Super Bowl XXVI (1992): Heads, Commanders-x
Super Bowl XXV (1991): Heads, Bills
Super Bowl XXIV (1990): Heads, Broncos
Super Bowl XXIII (1989): Tails, 49ers-x
Super Bowl XXII (1988): Heads, Commanders-x
Super Bowl XXI (1987): Tails, Broncos
Super Bowl XX (1986): Tails, Bears-x
Super Bowl XIX (1985): Tails, 49ers-x
Super Bowl XVIII (1984): Heads, Raiders-x
Super Bowl XVII (1983): Tails, Dolphins
Super Bowl XVI (1982): Tails, 49ers-x
Super Bowl XV (1981): Tails, Eagles
Super Bowl XIV (1980): Heads, Rams
Super Bowl XIII (1979): Heads, Cowboys
Super Bowl XII (1978): Heads, Cowboys-x
Super Bowl XI (1977): Tails, Raiders-x
Super Bowl X (1976): Heads, Cowboys
Super Bowl IX (1975): Tails, Steelers-x
Super Bowl VIII (1974): Heads, Dolphins-x
Super Bowl VII (1973): Heads, Dolphins-x
Super Bowl VI (1972): Heads, Dolphins
Super Bowl V (1971): Tails, Cowboys
Super Bowl IV (1970): Tails, Vikings
Super Bowl III (1969): Heads, Jets-x
Super Bowl II (1968): Tails, Raiders
Super Bowl I (1967): Heads, Packers-x

Super Bowl 60

Super Bowl 60 will be played in Santa Clara, Calif., at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

 
