2026 Super Bowl Odds: Opening Coin Toss Prop Lines, History

If you are considering wagering on the pregame coin flip for Super Bowl 60 between the Patriots and Seahawks, you're in luck because there's a market for that.

Yes, you can bet on whether the coin lands on heads or tails, and based on the odds, it's a true … toss up.

Tails has been the winner six times in the last 10 Super Bowls.

Currently, several sportsbooks are offering the coin toss prop bet as a pick 'em.

Let's take a look at the odds for the upcoming coin toss at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 4.

Opening Coin Toss Outcome

Heads: -103 (bet $10 to win $19.71 total)

Tails: -103 (bet $10 to win $19.71 total)

Opening Coin Toss Winner

Seahawks: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Patriots: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Historically, the winner of the coin toss has lost the Super Bowl 33 times. The Chiefs won the toss the last three years and won the game twice during that span.

Last year, the Eagles lost the toss but won when it mattered most, burying the Chiefs 40-22.

Here's a look at the coin toss through the years.

(x denotes coin flip and Super Bowl winner)

Super Bowl LIX (2025): Tails, Eagles

Super Bowl LVIII (2024): Heads, Chiefs-x

Super Bowl LVII (2023): Tails, Chiefs-x

Super Bowl LVI (2022): Heads, Bengals

Super Bowl LV (2021): Heads, Chiefs

Super Bowl LIV (2020): Tails, 49ers

Super Bowl LIII (2019): Tails, Rams

Super Bowl LII (2018): Heads, Patriots

Super Bowl LI (2017): Tails, Falcons

Super Bowl 50 (2016): Tails, Panthers

Super Bowl XLIX (2015): Tails, Seahawks

Super Bowl XLVIII (2014): Tails, Seahawks-x

Super Bowl XLVII (2013): Heads, Ravens-x

Super Bowl XLVI (2012): Heads, Patriots

Super Bowl XLV (2011): Heads, Packers-x

Super Bowl XLIV (2010): Heads, Saints-x

Super Bowl XLIII (2009): Heads, Cardinals

Super Bowl XLII (2008): Tails, Giants-x

Super Bowl XLI (2007): Heads, Bears

Super Bowl XL (2006): Tails, Seahawks

Super Bowl XXXIX (2005): Tails, Eagles

Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004): Tails, Panthers

Super Bowl XXXVII (2003): Tails, Buccaneers-x

Super Bowl XXXVI (2002): Heads, Rams

Super Bowl XXXV (2001): Tails, Giants

Super Bowl XXXIV (2000): Tails, Rams-x

Super Bowl XXXIII (1999): Tails, Falcons

Super Bowl XXXII (1998): Tails, Packers

Super Bowl XXXI (1997): Heads, Patriots

Super Bowl XXX (1996): Tails, Cowboys-x

Super Bowl XXIX (1995): Heads, 49ers-x

Super Bowl XXVIII (1994): Tails, Cowboys-x

Super Bowl XXVII (1993): Heads, Bills

Super Bowl XXVI (1992): Heads, Commanders-x

Super Bowl XXV (1991): Heads, Bills

Super Bowl XXIV (1990): Heads, Broncos

Super Bowl XXIII (1989): Tails, 49ers-x

Super Bowl XXII (1988): Heads, Commanders-x

Super Bowl XXI (1987): Tails, Broncos

Super Bowl XX (1986): Tails, Bears-x

Super Bowl XIX (1985): Tails, 49ers-x

Super Bowl XVIII (1984): Heads, Raiders-x

Super Bowl XVII (1983): Tails, Dolphins

Super Bowl XVI (1982): Tails, 49ers-x

Super Bowl XV (1981): Tails, Eagles

Super Bowl XIV (1980): Heads, Rams

Super Bowl XIII (1979): Heads, Cowboys

Super Bowl XII (1978): Heads, Cowboys-x

Super Bowl XI (1977): Tails, Raiders-x

Super Bowl X (1976): Heads, Cowboys

Super Bowl IX (1975): Tails, Steelers-x

Super Bowl VIII (1974): Heads, Dolphins-x

Super Bowl VII (1973): Heads, Dolphins-x

Super Bowl VI (1972): Heads, Dolphins

Super Bowl V (1971): Tails, Cowboys

Super Bowl IV (1970): Tails, Vikings

Super Bowl III (1969): Heads, Jets-x

Super Bowl II (1968): Tails, Raiders

Super Bowl I (1967): Heads, Packers-x

Super Bowl 60

Super Bowl 60 will be played in Santa Clara, Calif., at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.