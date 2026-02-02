National Football League
2026 Super Bowls Odds: Will Charlie Puth's National Anthem Eclipse Go Over?
Published Feb. 5, 2026

From Bad Bunny's halftime performance to the color of the celebratory Gatorade bath, there are more than a handful of novelty props that bettors can consider wagering on for Super Bowl 60.

And the national anthem is another one that's a part of that mix.

This year, singer, songwriter and producer Charlie Puth will take the stage to perform the anthem before the big game kicks off.

For years, sports fans have bet on the length of the Star Spangled Banner, among other anthem-related props.

Let's see how FanDuel Sportsbook has handicapped this year's patriotic performance as of Feb. 5.

 

Length of U.S. National Anthem

Over 119.5 Seconds: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Under 119.5 Seconds: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
 
Total Length of Last Brave Note Held in National Anthem
(Settled on the total length Charlie Puth holds the final Brave note from when he starts the word to when he ends. Excludes music/background vocals.)

Over 3.5 seconds: -122 (bet $10 to win $18.20 total)
Under 3.5 seconds: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Will a Player or Coach Cry During the National Anthem?
(Settled "Yes" if a player or coach is shown with a tear on his cheek during the national anthem)

Yes: -230 (bet $10 to win $14.35 total)
No: +184 (bet $10 to win $28.40 total)

First Coach Shown on Broadcast during National Anthem

Mike Macdonald: +116 (bet $10 to win $21.60 total)
Mike Vrabel: -142 (bet $10 to win $17.04 total)

First Quarterback Shown on Broadcast during National Anthem

Drake Maye: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)
Sam Darnold: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

 

With that in mind, let's look at other performers' anthem times and the O/U results since Super Bowl XLI:

Super Bowl LVIII: Jon Batiste (2:05 O/U, 2:00 length, Under)
Super Bowl LVII: Chris Stapleton (2:05 O/U, 2:01 length, Under)
Super Bowl LVI: Mickey Guyton (1:35, 1:52, Over)
Super Bowl LV: Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church (1:59, 2:17, Over)
Super Bowl LIV: Demi Lovato (1:55, 1:49, Under)
Super Bowl LIII: Gladys Knight (1:47, 2:01, Over)
Super Bowl LII: Pink (2:00, 1:52, Under)
Super Bowl LI: Luke Bryan (2:09, 2:04, Under)
Super Bowl 50: Lady Gaga (2:21, 2:22, Over)
Super Bowl XLIX: Idina Menzel (2:02, 2:04, Over)
Super Bowl XLVIII: Renee Fleming (2:23, 2:03, Under)
Super Bowl XLVII: Alicia Keys (2:15, 2:36, Over)
Super Bowl XLVI: Kelly Clarkson (1:34, 1:34, push)
Super Bowl XLV: Christina Aguilera (1:54, 1:53, Under)
Super Bowl XLIV: Carrie Underwood (1:41, 1:47, Over)
Super Bowl XLIII: Jennifer Hudson (2:04, 2:10, Over)
Super Bowl XLII: Jordin Sparks (1:47, 1:54, Under)
Super Bowl XLI, 2007: Billy Joel (1:44, 1:30, Under)

Super Bowl 60

Super Bowl 60 will be played in Santa Clara, Calif., at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

 
