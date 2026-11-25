It's Thanksgiving week, and the NFL is serving up a full plate, starting with a Wednesday night game and a holiday tripleheader.

Here's where I'm putting my money this week.

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The Packers have had issues on the offensive line all year, and they'll struggle to block the Rams' front four. On the other side of the ball, the Rams are decimated by injuries. I think this will be a relatively low-scoring game.

Hill's Pick: Under 43.5

Both offenses are explosive, and with perfect scoring conditions on an indoor track, I expect a shootout to kick off Thanksgiving Day.

Hill's Pick: Over 55.5

Eagles starting quarterback Joe Milton was in Cowboys training camp and now faces his former team. Dallas will score plenty of points and force Milton to throw to keep up. I think the former Cowboy gets intercepted at least once.

Hill's Pick: Joe Milton Over 0.5 interceptions (-140)

Josh Allen didn't run much last week against the Dolphins, but the Bills were never in danger of losing that game. In a much more important, closer game, look for Allen to use his legs against the Chiefs.

Hill's Pick: Josh Allen Over 36.5 rushing yards

A tumultuous week for the Steelers, a new starting quarterback and a short week of prep all add up to what I think will be a challenging day on offense.

Hill's Pick: Steelers Under 16.5

The Giants are well-coached and in the driver's seat in the NFC East, but laying 6.5 points on the road is too many. The Colts are coming off an embarrassing performance and now have extra rest. I'll take them to keep it close.

Hill's Pick: Colts +6.5

Vikings kicker Will Reichard missed two field goals last week, but one was from 55 yards and the other from 71. He's made multiple field goals in seven of 10 games, and I think he gets back on track here.

Hill's Pick: Will Reichard Over 1.5 made field goals (-120)

The Jaguars put 40 points on the Titans just a couple of weeks ago. Coming off an ugly loss to the Giants, I expect another sharp offensive performance.

Hill's Pick: Jaguars Over 30.5 (-130)

Neither team is quite as good defensively as its reputation suggests. I think both offenses can have some success indoors in this one.

Hill's Pick: Over 47.5

The Bengals are coming off a disappointing loss to the Commanders, and I like them to get back on track against the Saints. Star receiver Ja'Marr Chase hasn't found the end zone in a few weeks. Look for that to change Sunday.

Hill's Pick: Ja'Marr Chase anytime TD (-130)

The Jets have been better than their record suggests this season. I think they win this week and cover as 3.5-point favorites.

Hill's Pick: Jets -3.5

Both teams will likely start a backup quarterback, with Tommy DeVito squaring off against DJ Uiagalelei. Even with a low total of 35.5, I'll take the Under.

Hill's Pick: Under 35.5

After the 49ers destroyed the Vikings on Sunday night, everyone is rightfully praising them as the clear NFC favorites. However, the Seahawks are coming off a bye, and head coach Mike Macdonald has stifled Brock Purdy throughout his career.

Hill's Pick: Brock Purdy Under 235.5 passing yards

The Cardinals have been dreadful the last couple of weeks and are decimated by injuries. But the Commanders are on short rest and laying a lot of points on the road.

Hill's Pick: Cardinals +7

The Browns have had a terrific season and look poised for a playoff spot, but they haven't won a game by more than four points all year and have been outscored by 32 points overall. I'll take the Raiders to keep it close.

Hill's Pick: Raiders +4.5

The Panthers can go a long way toward wrapping up the division with a win Monday night. But the Bucs are at home and have the far superior defense. I'll back them to get it done and stay alive in the NFC South race.