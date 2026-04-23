2026 NFL Second-Round Mock Draft: 49ers Open Friday With High-Upside Defender

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, but there are plenty of noteworthy names remaining.

Five of the last six first-round picks were traded, which means a lot of teams moved back into the second round. In fact, two of the first three teams set to pick on Friday night (as of midnight ET) made the playoffs last season. I have those teams set to take potential impact defenders.

How will the second round, which begins Friday night, shake out? Here’s my second-round mock draft, starting with the 49ers getting a new potential starting safety.

33 San Francisco 49ers S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (Toledo)

The Niners could use an upgrade at safety. Here, they get that in McNeil-Warren, who was a third-team AP All-American this past season after posting two interceptions, three forced fumbles and five pass breakups.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren went from Toledo to a potential second-round pick. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

34 Arizona Cardinals S Treydan Stukes (Arizona)

With Jalen Thompson departing in free agency and Budda Baker being 30 years old, the Cardinals must think about their future at safety. Stukes picked off four passes last season en route to third-team AP All-American honors.

35 Buffalo Bills EDGE Zion Young (Missouri)

The Bills signed Bradley Chubb in free agency, but they still need young talent at edge rusher. Young, who was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2025, recorded 6.5 sacks and 42 tackles for Missouri last season.

36 Las Vegas Raiders DT Kayden McDonald (Ohio State)

After taking Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick, the Raiders should shift to defense. They need a long-term starter at defensive tackle. The 6-foot-2, 326-pound McDonald recorded 65 tackles (nine tackles for loss), three sacks and two forced fumbles en route to first-team AP All-American honors in 2025.

37 New York Giants DT Christen Miller (Georgia)

After ranking second worst in run defense last season, the Giants will fortify their interior defensive line with Miller, who had 23 tackles (four for loss) and 1.5 sacks for Georgia in 2025.

38 Houston Texans CB Jermod McCoy (Tennessee)

The Texans are loaded on defense but would benefit from more depth at cornerback. McCoy didn’t play in 2025 because of a torn ACL, but he was a second-team AP All-American the year prior after picking off four passes and adding nine pass breakups.

Jermod McCoy was projected as a potential first-round pick. (Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

39 Cleveland Browns WR Denzel Boston (Washington)

The Browns didn’t have a 700-yard wide receiver last season, so adding more talent at the position should be a priority, even after adding KC Concepcion in the first round.

A big-bodied pass catcher, the 6-foot-3 Boston caught 62 passes for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns (ninth in the FBS) for Washington last season.

Former Washington WR Denzel Boston. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

40 Kansas City Chiefs DT Zxavian Harris (Ole Miss)

The Chiefs need more depth at defensive tackle, where perennial Pro Bowler Chris Jones is 31 and free-agent acquisition Khyiris Tonga turns 30 before training camp.

At 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds, Harris has a similar long frame to Jones. Harris registered 58 tackles (nine for loss), three sacks, three pass breakups and an interception in 15 games for Ole Miss this past season.

41 Cincinnati Bengals OT Caleb Tiernan (Northwestern)

Franchise quarterback Joe Burrow could always use more protection, so the Bengals should be in the market for a swing tackle behind starters Orlando Brown Jr. and Amarius Mims.

At 6-foot-7, Tiernan fits the trees manning the tackle spots for Cincinnati (both Orlando Brown and Armarius Mims are 6-foot-8). He made 25 consecutive starts for Northwestern at left tackle, and also started five games at RT in 2022.

42 New Orleans Saints WR Chris Brazzell II (Tennessee)

After taking Jordan Tyson, the Saints continue stacking talent at wide receiver opposite Chris Olave, who’s set to play on his fifth-year option.

A long-limbed deep threat, the 6-foot-4 Brazzell led Tennessee with 1,017 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns en route to first-team All-SEC honors.

Chris Brazzell II could go from Knoxville to New Orleans. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

43 Miami Dolphins CB Keionte Scott (Miami)

New head coach Jeff Hafley has a heavy background working with defensive backs, and the Dolphins’ current cornerbacks room is underwhelming. Miami gets the juice it needs in its own backyard with Scott, who had two pick-sixes, 13 tackles for loss, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles en route to second-team All-ACC honors.

44 New York Jets LB CJ Allen (Georgia)

The Jets added David Bailey at No. 2 overall before getting a pair of pass-catchers in the first round, but they shouldn’t be done on defense. An AP first-team All-American, Allen is a smart addition at linebacker, where New York could use more premium talent alongside 37-year-old Demario Davis.

45 Baltimore Ravens WR Germie Bernard (Alabama)

Apart from Zay Flowers, no other Ravens receiver reached 350 receiving yards last season. The 6-foot-1 Bernard would bring more playmaking ability, as he had 114 receptions and 1,656 receiving yards over the past two seasons for the Crimson Tide.

46 Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech)

Free-agent acquisitions Alex Anzalone and Christian Rozeboom mitigate desperation for the Bucs in the wake of Lavonte David’s retirement, but Tampa would benefit from young blood at the position. The reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Rodriguez led the FBS with seven forced fumbles in 2025.

The Buccaneers could fill a hole at linebacker with Jacob Rodriguez. (John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

47 Indianapolis Colts EDGE Cashius Howell (Texas A&M)

With their top pick, the Colts must nab an impact player on defense. They get that in Howell, who had 11.5 sacks (seventh in the FBS) and six pass breakups en route to being named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2025.

48 Atlanta Falcons LB Anthony Hill Jr. (Texas)

The Falcons need to replace Kaden Elliss, who walked in free agency. The 6-foot-2, 238-pound Hill earned second-team All-American and All-SEC honors after stuffing the stat sheet with seven tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions for Texas last season.

49 Minnesota Vikings CB Avieon Terrell (Clemson)

The Vikings should be thinking long term at cornerback, where 28-year-old Isaiah Rodgers is entering a contract year and Byron Murphy doesn’t have a guaranteed salary beyond 2026.

Terrell, a third-team AP All-American this past season, broke up nine passes and tied for third in the FBS with five forced fumbles in 2025.

50 Detroit Lions G Chase Bisontis (Texas A&M)

The Lions enter 2026 with uncertainty on the interior offensive line, specifically at left guard and center. A third-team All-SEC in 2025, Bisontis started 22 games at left guard for Texas A&M over the past two seasons.

51 Carolina Panthers S AJ Haulcy (LSU)

The Panthers would be wise to nab a starting-caliber safety who could succeed Nick Scott, who turns 31 next month. Haulcy was a first-team All-SEC selection for LSU in 2025, when he posted 88 tackles, three interceptions and four pass breakups.

52 Green Bay Packers CB Colton Hood (Tennessee)

The Packers are thin at cornerback, even with the signing of Benjamin St-Juste in free agency. A third-team All-SEC selection, Hood had 50 tackles, eight pass breakups and a pick-six in 2025.

53 Pittsburgh Steelers G Emmanuel Pregnon (Oregon)

With Isaac Seumalo gone to the Cardinals as a free agent, adding more guard talent should be a priority for the Steelers. Pregnon was a first-team AP All-American for the Ducks last season and started 51 games at guard between his time at Wyoming and Oregon.

54 Philadelphia Eagles EDGE T.J. Parker (Clemson)

The Eagles have a hole on the edge after losing Jaelan Phillips in free agency. Over the last two seasons, Parker registered 16 sacks, 29 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles for Clemson.

55 Los Angeles Chargers OL Gennings Dunker (Iowa)

After addressing the defensive front in the first round, the Chargers must now focus on bolstering their new-look interior offensive line. The 6-foot-5, 319-pound Dunker started 37 games at right tackle for Iowa over the last three seasons, but some league observers believe his best NFL position will be guard.

Former Iowa standout Gennings Dunker would be an instant fan favorite in Philly. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

56 Jacksonville Jaguars LB Jake Golday (Cincinnati)

After letting Devin Lloyd walk in free agency, the Jags must shore up the linebacker spot. Golday was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2025, recording 105 tackles (six for loss), 3.5 sacks and three pass breakups.

57 Chicago Bears EDGE R Mason Thomas (Oklahoma)

The Bears need an edge rusher who can start opposite Montez Sweat. Thomas had 9.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a safety last season en route to first-team All-SEC honors.

58 San Francisco 49ers EDGE Derrick Moore (Michigan)

The Niners drafted Mykel Williams in the first round last year, but Nick Bosa is coming off a torn ACL and San Francisco loves to load up on the defensive line. A first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2025, Moore had 10 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles for Michigan last season.

59 Houston Texans DT Gracen Halton (Oklahoma)

As deep as the Texans are at edge rusher, they need a long-term answer on the interior defensive line. Halton recorded 8.5 sacks over his last two seasons at Oklahoma, also adding 13 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and two pass breakups.

60 Chicago Bears C Sam Hecht (Florida)

The Bears traded for Patriots center Garrett Bradbury after Drew Dalman’s retirement, but Bradbury — who has just one year left on his contract — could be viewed as a short-term solution. Cue Hecht, who started 25 games for Kansas State over the past two seasons.

61 Los Angeles Rams WR Ted Hurst (Georgia State)

The Rams should be prioritizing a WR3 behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, who turns 34 in December. The 6-foot-3, 206-pound Hurst caught 71 passes for 1,004 yards and six touchdowns for Georgia State in 2025, when he was named a first-team All-Sun Belt selection.

Former Georgia State WR Ted Hurst at the scouting combine. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

62 Denver Broncos TE Eli Stowers (Vanderbilt)

The Broncos got just three touchdowns from their tight ends last season. They can get more juice at the position in the athletic Stowers, who won the John Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end last season.

63 New England Patriots LB Josiah Trotter (Missouri)

Robert Spillane turns 31 next season and Christian Elliss is entering the final year of his contract, so Mike Vrabel & Co. may be thinking long term at inside linebacker. Trotter had 84 tackles, including 13 for loss, and two sacks for Missouri last season.

64 Seattle Seahawks CB Brandon Cisse (South Carolina)

Tariq Woolen is now with the Eagles, so the Seahawks need a new No. 3 cornerback. Enter Cisse, who had five pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble for the Gamecocks in 2025.