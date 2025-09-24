National Football League
2026 NFL Draft Order Updated After Week 4

Published Sep. 29, 2025 12:31 p.m. ET

The 2026 NFL Draft may still be months away, but every week of the regular season shifts the outlook for teams looking toward the future. Through four weeks, the draft order is beginning to take shape as struggling squads position themselves near the top while playoff hopefuls slide toward the bottom. With plenty of football still to play, here’s how the NFL draft order looks after Week 4.

2026 NFL Draft Order

  1. New Orleans Saints (0-4)
  2. Tennessee Titans (0-4)
  3. NY Jets (0-3)
  4. Miami Dolphins (0-3)
  5. Cleveland Browns (1-3)
  6. Las Vegas Raiders (1-3)
  7. Carolina Panthers (1-3)
  8. Baltimore Ravens (1-3)
  9. New York Giants (1-3)
  10. Houston Texans (1-3)
  11. Denver Broncos (1-2)
  12. Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1)
  13. New England Patriots (2-2)
  14. Atlanta Falcons (2-2) - rights to Los Angeles Rams
  15. Chicago Bears (2-2)
  16. Washington Commanders (2-2)
  17. Arizona Cardinals (2-2)
  18. Minnesota Vikings (2-2)
  19. Kansas City Chiefs (2-2)
  20. Green Bay Packers (2-1-1) - rights to Dallas Cowboys
  21. Cincinnati Bengals (2-1)
  22. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1) - rights to Cleveland Browns
  23. Seattle Seahawks (3-1)
  24. Los Angeles Rams (3-1)
  25. Los Angeles Chargers (3-1)
  26. Indianapolis Colts (3-1)
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)
  28. Detroit Lions (3-1)
  29. San Francisco 49ers (3-1)
  30. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1)
  31. Buffalo Bills (4-0)
  32. Philadelphia Eagles (4-0)

