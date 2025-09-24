National Football League 2026 NFL Draft Order Updated After Week 4 Published Sep. 29, 2025 12:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2026 NFL Draft may still be months away, but every week of the regular season shifts the outlook for teams looking toward the future. Through four weeks, the draft order is beginning to take shape as struggling squads position themselves near the top while playoff hopefuls slide toward the bottom. With plenty of football still to play, here’s how the NFL draft order looks after Week 4.

2026 NFL Draft Order

'This defense is no joke' — Jaguars defense DOMINATES in 26-21 victory vs. 49ers Adam Amin and Mark Sanchez break down the Jacksonville Jaguars' win over the San Francisco 49ers.

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more