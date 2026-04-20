2026 NFL Draft Odds: Who Will Make Up the Top 15 Picks?

The 2026 NFL Draft is just three days away, and the odds for which players will be taken at or near the top are on the move.

All eyes are on the Las Vegas Raiders, who are heavily favored to take Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick.

But what about picks two through fifteen?

After Mendoza, the rest of the first round is wide open, with plenty of twists expected on draft night.

With the board still taking shape, several early betting markets are beginning to stand out.

One of the most intriguing markets is the No. 2 pick, where Arvell Reese is currently a slight favorite over David Bailey to be selected by the New York Jets.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Jeremiyah Love remains one of the most fascinating prospects in the class. His odds have surged in the No. 3 overall pick market, while he is still favored to come off the board at No. 4.

Meanwhile, the New York Giants’ recent trade of Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals has reshaped the top 10. Now holding two picks in that range, New York’s strong interest in Jordyn Tyson has helped drive a surge in his odds as an early selection.

Let's take a look at some of those odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 21.

Fernando Mendoza of the Indiana Hoosiers (Getty Images)

2025 NFL Draft No. 1 pick

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana: -20000 (bet $10 to win $10.05 total)

David Bailey, Texas Tech: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Arvell Reese, Ohio State: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Ty Simpson, Alabama: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Arvell Reese of Ohio State (Getty Images)

2025 NFL Draft No. 2 pick

Arvell Reese, Ohio State: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

David Bailey, Texas Tech: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Sonny Styles, Ohio State: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Rueben Bain Jr., Miami: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Ty Simpson, Alabama: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Caleb Downs, Ohio State: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Carnell Tate, Ohio State: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

David Bailey of the Texas Tech Red Raiders (Getty Images)

2025 NFL Draft No. 3 pick

David Bailey, Texas Tech: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Arvell Reese, Ohio State: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Francis Mauigoa, Miami: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Ty Simpson, Alabama: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Sonny Styles, Ohio State: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Rueben Bain Jr., Miami: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Spencer Fano, Utah: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Jeremiyah Love of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Getty Images)

2025 NFL Draft No. 4 pick

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

David Bailey, Texas Tech: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)

Sonny Styles, Ohio State: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

Arvell Reese, Ohio State: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Carnell Tate, Ohio State: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Rueben Bain Jr., Miami: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Francis Mauigoa, Miami: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Caleb Downs, Ohio State: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

2025 NFL Draft No. 5 pick

Sonny Styles, Ohio State: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Caleb Downs, Ohio State: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Francis Mauigoa, Miami: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Carnell Tate, Ohio State: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Spencer Fano, Utah: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Mansoor Delane, LSU: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

2025 NFL Draft No. 6 pick

Carnell Tate, Ohio State: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Spencer Fano, Utah: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Sonny Styles, Ohio State: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Francis Mauigoa, Miami: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Monroe Freeling, Georgia: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Caleb Downs, Ohio State: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Kadyn Proctor, Alabama: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Rueben Bain Jr., Miami: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

2025 NFL Draft No. 7 pick

Carnell Tate, Ohio State: +225 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Sonny Styles, Ohio State: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Mansoor Delane, LSU: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Rueben Bain Jr., Miami: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Caleb Downs, Ohio State: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Francis Mauigoa, Miami: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

2025 NFL Draft No. 8 pick

Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Carnell Tate, Ohio State: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Mansoor Delane, LSU: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Rueben Bain Jr., Miami: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Francis Mauigoa, Miami: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Caleb Downs, Ohio State: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Spencer Fano, Utah: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Sonny Styles, Ohio State: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Makai Lemon, USC: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

2025 NFL Draft No. 9 pick

Rueben Bain Jr., Miami: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)

Mansoor Delane, LSU: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Spencer Fano, Utah: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Francis Mauigoa, Miami: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Carnell Tate, Ohio State: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Caleb Downs, Ohio State: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

2025 NFL Draft No. 10 pick

Caleb Downs, Ohio State: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Francis Mauigoa, Miami: +600 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Spencer Fano, Utah: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Mansoor Delane, LSU: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Sonny Styles, Ohio State: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Makai Lemon, USC: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Carnell Tate, Ohio State: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total

2025 NFL Draft No. 11 pick

Spencer Fano, Utah: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Francis Mauigoa, Miami: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Mansoor Delane, LSU: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Caleb Downs, Ohio State: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Rueben Bain Jr., Miami: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Makai Lemon, USC: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Monroe Freeling, Georgia: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

2025 NFL Draft No. 12 pick

Mansoor Delane, LSU: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Rueben Bain Jr., Miami: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Caleb Downs, Ohio State: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Sonny Styles, Ohio State: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Kadyn Proctor, Alabama: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Spencer Fano, Utah: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Francis Mauigoa, Miami: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Dillon Thieneman, Oregon: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Jermod McCoy, Tennessee: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

2025 NFL Draft No. 13 pick

Makai Lemon, USC: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Monroe Freeling, Georgia: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Spencer Fano, Utah: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Francis Mauigoa, Miami: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Rueben Bain Jr., Miami: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Ty Simpson, Alabama: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

2025 NFL Draft No. 14 pick

Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Spencer Fano, Utah: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Rueben Bain Jr., Miami: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Makai Lemon, USC: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Jermod McCoy, Tennessee: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Kadyn Proctor, Alabama: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

2025 NFL Draft No. 15 pick

Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Akheem Mesidor, Miami: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Keldric Faulk, Auburn: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Jermod McCoy, Tennessee: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Spencer Fano, Utah: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Monroe Freeling, Georgia: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Kadyn Proctor, Alabama: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)