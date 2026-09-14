2026 NFL Defense Rankings: Team Pass and Rush Stats

Here's how every NFL defense stacks up through Week 1, ranked by total yards, passing, rushing, scoring, third down and red zone. The Jets have set the early pace, allowing just 195 total yards, while the 49ers have been the stingiest scoring defense, holding opponents to just seven points. See how every team ranks below.

NFL Team Regular Season Defense Rankings

Total Defense

# Team Defense Yards Avg. Total TD Allowed 1 Chiefs 176 1 2 Jets 195 1 3 Steelers 238 1 4 Packers 239 5 5 Giants 244 3 6 Ravens 251 3 7 Raiders 259 1 8 Falcons 264 2 9 Cardinals 268 2 10 Jaguars 272 1 11 Seahawks 277 1 12 Bengals 282 3 13 Patriots 285 1 14 49ers 290 1 14 Dolphins 290 3 16 Eagles 295 3 17 Commanders 318 3 18 Buccaneers 351 3 19 Browns 360 4 20 Titans 367 2 21 Saints 369 4 22 Rams 379 3 23 Bills 381 4 24 Broncos 392 4 25 Chargers 393 2 26 Cowboys 394 4 27 Texans 409 4 28 Vikings 419 2 29 Lions 469 4 30 Bears 478 5 31 Colts 506 5 32 Panthers 552 8

Passing Defense

# Team Pass Yards Allowed Avg. Pass TD Allowed 1 Chiefs 115 1 2 Steelers 118 1 3 Jets 127 1 4 Packers 132 3 5 Ravens 149 1 6 Dolphins 160 3 7 Eagles 163 2 8 49ers 168 0 8 Seahawks 168 1 10 Broncos 172 2 11 Giants 175 2 12 Commanders 182 3 13 Jaguars 185 1 13 Raiders 185 0 15 Cardinals 187 1 16 Patriots 188 1 17 Bengals 193 0 18 Saints 204 2 19 Rams 205 3 20 Falcons 206 1 21 Titans 215 0 22 Cowboys 229 3 23 Browns 234 4 24 Buccaneers 245 1 25 Bills 257 2 26 Panthers 261 2 27 Chargers 277 1 28 Colts 304 1 29 Texans 323 2 30 Bears 353 3 30 Vikings 353 2 32 Lions 378 3

Rushing Defense

# Team Rush Yards Allowed Avg. Rush TD Allowed 1 Falcons 58 0 2 Chiefs 61 0 3 Vikings 66 0 4 Jets 68 0 5 Giants 69 1 6 Raiders 74 1 7 Cardinals 81 1 8 Texans 86 2 9 Jaguars 87 0 10 Bengals 89 2 11 Lions 91 1 12 Patriots 97 0 13 Ravens 102 2 14 Buccaneers 106 1 15 Packers 107 2 16 Seahawks 109 0 17 Chargers 116 1 18 Steelers 120 0 19 49ers 122 1 20 Bills 124 2 21 Bears 125 2 22 Browns 126 0 23 Dolphins 130 0 24 Eagles 132 1 25 Commanders 136 0 26 Titans 152 2 27 Cowboys 165 1 27 Saints 165 2 29 Rams 174 0 30 Colts 202 4 31 Broncos 220 2 32 Panthers 291 6

Scoring Defense

# Team Points Allowed Avg. Total TD Allowed 1 49ers 7 1 2 Chiefs 10 1 2 Jaguars 10 1 2 Jets 10 1 2 Seahawks 10 1 6 Patriots 13 1 6 Raiders 13 1 6 Steelers 13 1 9 Cardinals 14 2 10 Falcons 20 2 10 Giants 20 3 12 Eagles 22 3 12 Vikings 22 2 14 Ravens 23 3 14 Titans 23 2 16 Commanders 24 3 17 Chargers 26 2 18 Bengals 27 3 18 Dolphins 27 3 18 Rams 27 3 21 Cowboys 28 4 22 Lions 30 4 23 Bills 31 4 23 Broncos 31 4 23 Saints 31 4 26 Buccaneers 33 3 27 Browns 34 4 28 Texans 36 4 29 Bears 37 5 30 Packers 39 5 31 Colts 41 5 32 Panthers 59 8

Third Down Defense

# Team Defense Third Down Rate 1 Jaguars 12.5% 2 Chiefs 16.7% 2 Steelers 16.7% 2 Titans 16.7% 5 Patriots 18.2% 6 Raiders 20.0% 7 49ers 22.2% 8 Falcons 23.1% 9 Cardinals 25.0% 9 Vikings 25.0% 11 Ravens 30.0% 12 Seahawks 31.2% 13 Colts 33.3% 13 Eagles 33.3% 13 Jets 33.3% 13 Texans 33.3% 17 Dolphins 38.5% 17 Saints 38.5% 19 Chargers 42.9% 19 Commanders 42.9% 21 Bills 43.8% 22 Bears 44.4% 23 Lions 47.1% 24 Bengals 50.0% 24 Browns 50.0% 26 Broncos 52.9% 27 Packers 53.3% 28 Buccaneers 57.1% 29 Rams 58.3% 30 Panthers 71.4% 31 Giants 72.7% 32 Cowboys 81.8%

Red Zone Defense