National Football League
nfl defensive rankings week 1 2026
National Football League

2026 NFL Defense Rankings: Team Pass and Rush Stats

Updated Sep. 15, 2026 8:56 a.m. ET

Here's how every NFL defense stacks up through Week 1, ranked by total yards, passing, rushing, scoring, third down and red zone. The Jets have set the early pace, allowing just 195 total yards, while the 49ers have been the stingiest scoring defense, holding opponents to just seven points. See how every team ranks below.

NFL Team Regular Season Defense Rankings

Total Defense

#TeamDefense Yards Avg.Total TD Allowed
1Chiefs1761
2Jets1951
3Steelers2381
4Packers2395
5Giants2443
6Ravens2513
7Raiders2591
8Falcons2642
9Cardinals2682
10Jaguars2721
11Seahawks2771
12Bengals2823
13Patriots2851
1449ers2901
14Dolphins2903
16Eagles2953
17Commanders3183
18Buccaneers3513
19Browns3604
20Titans3672
21Saints3694
22Rams3793
23Bills3814
24Broncos3924
25Chargers3932
26Cowboys3944
27Texans4094
28Vikings4192
29Lions4694
30Bears4785
31Colts5065
32Panthers5528

Passing Defense

#TeamPass Yards Allowed Avg.Pass TD Allowed
1Chiefs1151
2Steelers1181
3Jets1271
4Packers1323
5Ravens1491
6Dolphins1603
7Eagles1632
849ers1680
8Seahawks1681
10Broncos1722
11Giants1752
12Commanders1823
13Jaguars1851
13Raiders1850
15Cardinals1871
16Patriots1881
17Bengals1930
18Saints2042
19Rams2053
20Falcons2061
21Titans2150
22Cowboys2293
23Browns2344
24Buccaneers2451
25Bills2572
26Panthers2612
27Chargers2771
28Colts3041
29Texans3232
30Bears3533
30Vikings3532
32Lions3783

Rushing Defense

#TeamRush Yards Allowed Avg.Rush TD Allowed
1Falcons580
2Chiefs610
3Vikings660
4Jets680
5Giants691
6Raiders741
7Cardinals811
8Texans862
9Jaguars870
10Bengals892
11Lions911
12Patriots970
13Ravens1022
14Buccaneers1061
15Packers1072
16Seahawks1090
17Chargers1161
18Steelers1200
1949ers1221
20Bills1242
21Bears1252
22Browns1260
23Dolphins1300
24Eagles1321
25Commanders1360
26Titans1522
27Cowboys1651
27Saints1652
29Rams1740
30Colts2024
31Broncos2202
32Panthers2916

Scoring Defense

#TeamPoints Allowed Avg.Total TD Allowed
149ers71
2Chiefs101
2Jaguars101
2Jets101
2Seahawks101
6Patriots131
6Raiders131
6Steelers131
9Cardinals142
10Falcons202
10Giants203
12Eagles223
12Vikings222
14Ravens233
14Titans232
16Commanders243
17Chargers262
18Bengals273
18Dolphins273
18Rams273
21Cowboys284
22Lions304
23Bills314
23Broncos314
23Saints314
26Buccaneers333
27Browns344
28Texans364
29Bears375
30Packers395
31Colts415
32Panthers598

Third Down Defense

#TeamDefense Third Down Rate
1Jaguars12.5%
2Chiefs16.7%
2Steelers16.7%
2Titans16.7%
5Patriots18.2%
6Raiders20.0%
749ers22.2%
8Falcons23.1%
9Cardinals25.0%
9Vikings25.0%
11Ravens30.0%
12Seahawks31.2%
13Colts33.3%
13Eagles33.3%
13Jets33.3%
13Texans33.3%
17Dolphins38.5%
17Saints38.5%
19Chargers42.9%
19Commanders42.9%
21Bills43.8%
22Bears44.4%
23Lions47.1%
24Bengals50.0%
24Browns50.0%
26Broncos52.9%
27Packers53.3%
28Buccaneers57.1%
29Rams58.3%
30Panthers71.4%
31Giants72.7%
32Cowboys81.8%

Red Zone Defense

#TeamDefense Red Zone TD Rate
1Jaguars0.0%
1Patriots0.0%
3Vikings25.0%
449ers33.3%
4Raiders33.3%
4Texans33.3%
7Buccaneers40.0%
7Chargers40.0%
9Bengals50.0%
9Chiefs50.0%
9Falcons50.0%
9Seahawks50.0%
13Broncos60.0%
14Cardinals66.7%
14Commanders66.7%
14Rams66.7%
14Titans66.7%
18Colts75.0%
18Dolphins75.0%
20Bills80.0%
20Lions80.0%
20Saints80.0%
23Bears100.0%
23Browns100.0%
23Cowboys100.0%
23Eagles100.0%
23Giants100.0%
23Jets100.0%
23Packers100.0%
23Panthers100.0%
23Ravens100.0%
-Steelers-
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