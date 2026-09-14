National Football League
National Football League
2026 NFL Defense Rankings: Team Pass and Rush Stats
Updated Sep. 15, 2026 8:56 a.m. ET
Here's how every NFL defense stacks up through Week 1, ranked by total yards, passing, rushing, scoring, third down and red zone. The Jets have set the early pace, allowing just 195 total yards, while the 49ers have been the stingiest scoring defense, holding opponents to just seven points. See how every team ranks below.
NFL Team Regular Season Defense Rankings
Total Defense
|#
|Team
|Defense Yards Avg.
|Total TD Allowed
|1
|Chiefs
|176
|1
|2
|Jets
|195
|1
|3
|Steelers
|238
|1
|4
|Packers
|239
|5
|5
|Giants
|244
|3
|6
|Ravens
|251
|3
|7
|Raiders
|259
|1
|8
|Falcons
|264
|2
|9
|Cardinals
|268
|2
|10
|Jaguars
|272
|1
|11
|Seahawks
|277
|1
|12
|Bengals
|282
|3
|13
|Patriots
|285
|1
|14
|49ers
|290
|1
|14
|Dolphins
|290
|3
|16
|Eagles
|295
|3
|17
|Commanders
|318
|3
|18
|Buccaneers
|351
|3
|19
|Browns
|360
|4
|20
|Titans
|367
|2
|21
|Saints
|369
|4
|22
|Rams
|379
|3
|23
|Bills
|381
|4
|24
|Broncos
|392
|4
|25
|Chargers
|393
|2
|26
|Cowboys
|394
|4
|27
|Texans
|409
|4
|28
|Vikings
|419
|2
|29
|Lions
|469
|4
|30
|Bears
|478
|5
|31
|Colts
|506
|5
|32
|Panthers
|552
|8
Passing Defense
|#
|Team
|Pass Yards Allowed Avg.
|Pass TD Allowed
|1
|Chiefs
|115
|1
|2
|Steelers
|118
|1
|3
|Jets
|127
|1
|4
|Packers
|132
|3
|5
|Ravens
|149
|1
|6
|Dolphins
|160
|3
|7
|Eagles
|163
|2
|8
|49ers
|168
|0
|8
|Seahawks
|168
|1
|10
|Broncos
|172
|2
|11
|Giants
|175
|2
|12
|Commanders
|182
|3
|13
|Jaguars
|185
|1
|13
|Raiders
|185
|0
|15
|Cardinals
|187
|1
|16
|Patriots
|188
|1
|17
|Bengals
|193
|0
|18
|Saints
|204
|2
|19
|Rams
|205
|3
|20
|Falcons
|206
|1
|21
|Titans
|215
|0
|22
|Cowboys
|229
|3
|23
|Browns
|234
|4
|24
|Buccaneers
|245
|1
|25
|Bills
|257
|2
|26
|Panthers
|261
|2
|27
|Chargers
|277
|1
|28
|Colts
|304
|1
|29
|Texans
|323
|2
|30
|Bears
|353
|3
|30
|Vikings
|353
|2
|32
|Lions
|378
|3
Rushing Defense
|#
|Team
|Rush Yards Allowed Avg.
|Rush TD Allowed
|1
|Falcons
|58
|0
|2
|Chiefs
|61
|0
|3
|Vikings
|66
|0
|4
|Jets
|68
|0
|5
|Giants
|69
|1
|6
|Raiders
|74
|1
|7
|Cardinals
|81
|1
|8
|Texans
|86
|2
|9
|Jaguars
|87
|0
|10
|Bengals
|89
|2
|11
|Lions
|91
|1
|12
|Patriots
|97
|0
|13
|Ravens
|102
|2
|14
|Buccaneers
|106
|1
|15
|Packers
|107
|2
|16
|Seahawks
|109
|0
|17
|Chargers
|116
|1
|18
|Steelers
|120
|0
|19
|49ers
|122
|1
|20
|Bills
|124
|2
|21
|Bears
|125
|2
|22
|Browns
|126
|0
|23
|Dolphins
|130
|0
|24
|Eagles
|132
|1
|25
|Commanders
|136
|0
|26
|Titans
|152
|2
|27
|Cowboys
|165
|1
|27
|Saints
|165
|2
|29
|Rams
|174
|0
|30
|Colts
|202
|4
|31
|Broncos
|220
|2
|32
|Panthers
|291
|6
Scoring Defense
|#
|Team
|Points Allowed Avg.
|Total TD Allowed
|1
|49ers
|7
|1
|2
|Chiefs
|10
|1
|2
|Jaguars
|10
|1
|2
|Jets
|10
|1
|2
|Seahawks
|10
|1
|6
|Patriots
|13
|1
|6
|Raiders
|13
|1
|6
|Steelers
|13
|1
|9
|Cardinals
|14
|2
|10
|Falcons
|20
|2
|10
|Giants
|20
|3
|12
|Eagles
|22
|3
|12
|Vikings
|22
|2
|14
|Ravens
|23
|3
|14
|Titans
|23
|2
|16
|Commanders
|24
|3
|17
|Chargers
|26
|2
|18
|Bengals
|27
|3
|18
|Dolphins
|27
|3
|18
|Rams
|27
|3
|21
|Cowboys
|28
|4
|22
|Lions
|30
|4
|23
|Bills
|31
|4
|23
|Broncos
|31
|4
|23
|Saints
|31
|4
|26
|Buccaneers
|33
|3
|27
|Browns
|34
|4
|28
|Texans
|36
|4
|29
|Bears
|37
|5
|30
|Packers
|39
|5
|31
|Colts
|41
|5
|32
|Panthers
|59
|8
Third Down Defense
|#
|Team
|Defense Third Down Rate
|1
|Jaguars
|12.5%
|2
|Chiefs
|16.7%
|2
|Steelers
|16.7%
|2
|Titans
|16.7%
|5
|Patriots
|18.2%
|6
|Raiders
|20.0%
|7
|49ers
|22.2%
|8
|Falcons
|23.1%
|9
|Cardinals
|25.0%
|9
|Vikings
|25.0%
|11
|Ravens
|30.0%
|12
|Seahawks
|31.2%
|13
|Colts
|33.3%
|13
|Eagles
|33.3%
|13
|Jets
|33.3%
|13
|Texans
|33.3%
|17
|Dolphins
|38.5%
|17
|Saints
|38.5%
|19
|Chargers
|42.9%
|19
|Commanders
|42.9%
|21
|Bills
|43.8%
|22
|Bears
|44.4%
|23
|Lions
|47.1%
|24
|Bengals
|50.0%
|24
|Browns
|50.0%
|26
|Broncos
|52.9%
|27
|Packers
|53.3%
|28
|Buccaneers
|57.1%
|29
|Rams
|58.3%
|30
|Panthers
|71.4%
|31
|Giants
|72.7%
|32
|Cowboys
|81.8%
Red Zone Defense
|#
|Team
|Defense Red Zone TD Rate
|1
|Jaguars
|0.0%
|1
|Patriots
|0.0%
|3
|Vikings
|25.0%
|4
|49ers
|33.3%
|4
|Raiders
|33.3%
|4
|Texans
|33.3%
|7
|Buccaneers
|40.0%
|7
|Chargers
|40.0%
|9
|Bengals
|50.0%
|9
|Chiefs
|50.0%
|9
|Falcons
|50.0%
|9
|Seahawks
|50.0%
|13
|Broncos
|60.0%
|14
|Cardinals
|66.7%
|14
|Commanders
|66.7%
|14
|Rams
|66.7%
|14
|Titans
|66.7%
|18
|Colts
|75.0%
|18
|Dolphins
|75.0%
|20
|Bills
|80.0%
|20
|Lions
|80.0%
|20
|Saints
|80.0%
|23
|Bears
|100.0%
|23
|Browns
|100.0%
|23
|Cowboys
|100.0%
|23
|Eagles
|100.0%
|23
|Giants
|100.0%
|23
|Jets
|100.0%
|23
|Packers
|100.0%
|23
|Panthers
|100.0%
|23
|Ravens
|100.0%
|-
|Steelers
|-
share
recommended
-
NFL Fallout Week 1: The Bears Got The Gusto To Be The Best Offense In Football
New York Delivers Giant Performance: 3 Takeaways From Cowboys' Season-Opening Loss
Philly Gets Victory, But Was It Impressive? 3 Takeaways From Eagles Win vs. Commanders
-
The Eagles' New Offense Unleashes Jalen Hurts; Ben Johnson Delivers On The Hype
Big Bets Report: Bettor Takes Home $2.1 Million After Texas' Comeback Win
Jay Glazer Provides Update On Seahawks QB Sam Darnold's Injury And Timeline
-
NFL Catchup: Ravens WRs, Kyler Murray Injured; Bills, Jets Epic Postgame Speeches
2026 NFL Odds Week 2: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 16 Games
Myles Garrett Goes On IR After Knee Surgery: What Does It Mean For Rams?
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
NFL Fallout Week 1: The Bears Got The Gusto To Be The Best Offense In Football
New York Delivers Giant Performance: 3 Takeaways From Cowboys' Season-Opening Loss
Philly Gets Victory, But Was It Impressive? 3 Takeaways From Eagles Win vs. Commanders
-
The Eagles' New Offense Unleashes Jalen Hurts; Ben Johnson Delivers On The Hype
Big Bets Report: Bettor Takes Home $2.1 Million After Texas' Comeback Win
Jay Glazer Provides Update On Seahawks QB Sam Darnold's Injury And Timeline
-
NFL Catchup: Ravens WRs, Kyler Murray Injured; Bills, Jets Epic Postgame Speeches
2026 NFL Odds Week 2: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 16 Games
Myles Garrett Goes On IR After Knee Surgery: What Does It Mean For Rams?
Item 1 of 3