National Football League
2025 Seattle Seahawks Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1
Published Sep. 3, 2025 1:12 p.m. ET
The Seattle Seahawks begin the 2025 season with a goal of making noise in the NFC West. Here’s how the depth chart is shaping up heading into NFL Week 1.
Seattle Seahawks 2025 Depth Chart
Offense
- QB: Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe
- RB: Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet, George Holani
- FB: Robbie Outzs, Brady Russell
- WR: Cooper Kupp, Dareke Young
- LWR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo
- RWR: Tory Horton, Cody White
- TE: AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo, Eric Saubert, Nick Kallerup
- LT: Charles Cross
- LG: Grey Zabel, Bryce Cabeldue
- C: Olu Oluwatimi, Jalen Sundell
- RG: Anthony Bradford, Jalen Sundell, Mason Richman
- RT: Abraham Lucas, Josh Jones
Defense
- LDE: DeMarcus Lawrence, Derick Hall, Jared Ivey
- DT: Jarran Reed
- NT: Byron Murphy
- RDE: Leonard Williams, Mike Morris
- LOLB: Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe, Connor O’Toole
- WLB: Tyrice Knight
- MLB: Ernest Jones, Drake Thomas
- NB: Devon Witherspoon
- LCB: Josh Jobe, Nehemiah Pritchett, Derion Kendrick
- SS: Julian Love, Nick Emmanwori
- FS: Coby Bryant, Ty Okada
- RCB: Riq Woolen
Special Teams
- K: Jason Myers
- P: Michael Dickson
- H: Michael Dickson
- KR: George Holani, Tory Horton, Zach Charbonnet
- PR: Tory Horton, Jake Bobo, Cody White
- LS: Chris Stoll
How to watch 49ers vs. Seahawks in Week 1
- Date: Sunday, September 7
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
