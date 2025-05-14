National Football League 2025 NFL odds Week 1: Lines, spreads for all 16 games Published May. 15, 2025 11:43 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL season is nearly upon us.

The 2025-26 NFL schedule has officially been released, meaning it’s time to start placing wagers.

The Super-Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles will kick off the 2025 season by hosting their NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, on Sept. 4.

With a loaded Week 1 slate, let's check out the lines for each game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 15.

(All times ET)

2024 NFL Week 1 Odds and Predictions

THURSDAY, SEPT. 4

COWBOYS @ EAGLES (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Eagles -7 (Eagles favored to win by 7 points or more, otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -310 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.23 total); Cowboys +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

FRIDAY, SEPT. 5

CHIEFS @ CHARGERS (8:15 p.m., YouTube)

Point spread: Chiefs -3 (Chiefs favored to win by 3 points or more, otherwise Chargers cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -155 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); Chargers +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY, SEPT. 7

RAIDERS @ PATRIOTS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -3.5 (Patriots favored to win by 4 points or more, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -166 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.02 total); Raiders +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

STEELERS @ JETS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -2.5 (Steelers favored to win by 3 points or more, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Steelers -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Jets +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

ADVERTISEMENT

DOLPHINS @ COLTS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Colts -1.5 (Colts favored to win by 2 points or more, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Colts -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Dolphins +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

CARDINALS @ SAINTS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Cardinals -3.5 (Cardinals favored to win by 4 points or more, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -192 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.21 total); Saints +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

GIANTS @ COMMANDERS (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app )

Point spread: Commanders -7.5 (Commanders favored to win by 8 points or more, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Commanders -340 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.94 total); Giants +270 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Total Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

PANTHERS @ JAGUARS (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app )

Point spread: Jaguars -3.5 (Jaguars favored to win by 4 points or more, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Jaguars -166 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.02 total) Panthers +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

BENGALS @ BROWNS (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app )

Point spread: Bengals -4.5 (Bengals favored to win by 5 points or more, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -218 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.59 total); Browns +180 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Total Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

BUCCANEERS @ FALCONS (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app )

Point spread: Buccaneers -2.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by 3 points or more, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Falcons +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

TITANS @ BRONCOS (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app )

Point spread: Broncos -7.5 (Broncos favored to win by 8 points or more, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -375 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.67 total); Titans +295 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $39.50 total)

Total Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

49ERS @ SEAHAWKS (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app )

Point spread: 49ers -1.5 (49ers favored to win by 2 points or more, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Seahawks +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

LIONS @ PACKERS (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Packers -1.5 (Packers favored to win by 2 points or more, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Packers -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Lions -102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)

Total Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

TEXANS @ RAMS (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Rams -3.5 (Rams favored to win by 4 points or more, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Rams -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Texans +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

RAVENS @ BILLS (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Bills -1.5 (Bills favored to win by 2 points or more, otherwise Ravens cover)

Moneyline: Bills -122 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.20 total); Ravens +102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)

Total Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY, SEPT. 8

VIKINGS @ BEARS (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Bears -1.5 (Bears favored to win by 2 points or more, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Bears -122 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.20 total); Vikings +102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)

Total Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share