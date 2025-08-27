National Football League 2025 NFL Week 1 Odds: Notable Player, Team Props Published Aug. 27, 2025 5:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cowboys-Eagles on opening night. Ravens-Bills under the lights on Sunday. Vikings-Bears to wrap up Week 1.

Does it get any better?

The only thing sweeter would be cashing your bets.

So, let’s dive into some of the top player and team props for Week 1 at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Aug. 27.

COWBOYS @ EAGLES SPECIALS

Jalen Hurts & Saquon Barkley to combine for 3+ rushing TDs: +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total)

Saquon Barkley anytime touchdown: -165 (bet $10 to win $16.06 total)

Dak Prescott 250+ passing yards: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

CeeDee Lamb anytime touchdown: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

What to know: Barkley scored 13 rushing TDs in his first year with Philly, including two in Week 1. Hurts led all QBs with 14 rushing scores, including one game with three. For Dallas, Lamb’s first TD came in Week 2 last year, while Dak hit 250+ passing yards in three of his eight games.

CHIEFS @ CHARGERS SPECIALS

Patrick Mahomes & Justin Herbert to combine for 6+ passing & rushing TDs: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Patrick Mahomes O246.5 passing yards: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Travis Kelce anytime TD scorer: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

What to know: Mahomes threw 26 touchdowns in 2024 — his fewest since 2019 — but cleared 246 passing yards nine times. Herbert had 23 TD passes, including one three-TD game. Kelce’s three scores marked a career-low.

Travis Kelce is engaged to Taylor Swift — is this the last dance for the Chiefs dynasty?

STEELERS @ JETS SPECIALS

Justin Fields anytime TD scorer: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Aaron Rodgers 2+ passing TDS: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Aaron Rodgers 200+ passing yards: -152 (bet $10 to win $16.58 total)

What to know: Fields posted 10 total TDs (5 passing, 5 rushing) in 10 games last season with the Steelers. Rodgers topped 200 passing yards in 11 of 17 starts and threw 2+ TDs in 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

GIANTS @ COMMANDERS SPECIALS

Terry McLaurin anytime TD scorer: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Jayden Daniels 225+ passing yards: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Russell Wilson 225+ passing yards: +102 (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)

What to know: McLaurin, who recently signed a three-year contract with Washington, scored in nine games last year. Daniels topped 225 yards 10 times, while Wilson managed just four such games in 2024.

49ERS @ SEAHAWKS SPECIALS

Christian McCaffrey to score 2+ TDs: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Brock Purdy 2+ passing TDs: -132 (bet $10 to win $17.58 total)

Sam Darnold 275+ passing yards: +182 (bet $10 to win $28.20 total)

What to know: McCaffrey missed most of 2024 but had five multi-TD games in 2023. Purdy threw 2+ TDs in six contests last season. Darnold, now in Seattle, is coming off a career-best 4,319 passing yards with Minnesota. He threw for at least 275 yards five times.

Can Brock Purdy lead the 49ers back to the Super Bowl?

LIONS @ PACKERS SPECIALS

Jordan Love 3+ passing TDs: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)

Jared Goff 300+ passing yards: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

What to know: Love had three games with 3+ TD passes in 2024, while Goff went over 300 yards six times.

RAVENS @ BILLS SPECIALS

Josh Allen & Lamar Jackson to combine for 3+ rushing TDs: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Josh Allen 275+ passing yards: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Lamar Jackson 275+ passing yards: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Derrick Henry anytime TD scorer: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

What to know: Coming off an MVP season, Allen had three games with 2+ rushing TDs, while Jackson ran for one TD in four different games. Jackson threw for 275+ yards in seven contests, Allen in five. Henry tied for the league lead with 16 rushing TDs, scoring at least one in 12 of his 17 games.

VIKINGS @ BEARS SPECIALS

Caleb Williams 2+ passing TDs: +114 (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)

J.J. McCarthy 250+ passing yards: +182 (bet $10 to win $28.20 total)

Caleb Williams O218.5 passing yards: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

What to know: Williams threw 2+ TDs in seven games as a rookie, topping 218 yards seven times as well. McCarthy will debut after missing his entire rookie year with a knee injury.

Most passing yards in Week 1

Joe Burrow +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Baker Mayfield: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Patrick Mahomes: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Tua Tagovailoa: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Brock Purdy: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Joe Flacco: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Dak Prescott: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Josh Allen: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

What to know: Burrow threw for 300+ yards in seven of 17 games last season, while Mayfield did it six times. Mahomes topped 300 yards in three games and Tua managed it four times.

Chargers, Steelers stand out in Danny Parkins' Top 10 teams heading into Week 1

Team with the highest total points in Week 1

Eagles: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Bills: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Bengals: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Commanders: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Packers: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Jaguars: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Ravens: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Buccaneers: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Broncos: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

What to know: The Eagles scored more than 30 points in eight games last season, while Buffalo reached that mark in nine contests. Cincinnati scored more than 30 points in seven games, Washington in six and Green Bay in four.

Team with the lowest total points in Week 1

Titans: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Jets: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Saints: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Giants: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Raiders: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Cowboys: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Steelers: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Chargers: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

What to know: Last season, Tennessee scored under 20 points 12 times, the New York Jets did it seven times, and New Orleans did it 10 times. The New York Giants also had 12 games under 20.

Highest scoring game in Week 1

Ravens @ Bills: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Lions @ Packers: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Buccaneers @ Falcons: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Bengals @ Browns: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Panthers @ Jaguars: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Dolphins @ Colts: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Cowboys @ Eagles: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Giants @ Commanders: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

What to know: Last season’s high-scoring openers included Eagles vs. Packers (63 points), Cardinals vs. Bills (62 points) and Texans vs. Colts (56 points).

​​Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share