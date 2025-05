National Football League 2025 NFL schedule release: Full schedule for all 32 teams Updated May. 14, 2025 9:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL released its full schedule for the 2025 season on Wednesday, May 14.

The upcoming season kicks off on September 4th, when the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles host the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.

Here's the rest of the 2025 schedule:

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills

Week 1 (Sept. 7) — Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium (NBC)

Week 2 (Sept. 14) — @ New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (CBS)

Week 3 (Sept. 18) — Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium (Prime Video)

Week 4 (Sept. 28) — New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium (FOX)

Week 5 (Oct. 5) — New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium (NBC)

Week 6 (Oct. 13) — @ Atlanta Falcons, 7:15 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium (ESPN)

Week 7 (Oct. 19) — BYE Week

Week 8 (Oct. 26) — @ Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Bank of America Stadium (CBS)

Week 9 (Nov. 2) — Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium (CBS)

Week 10 (Nov. 9) — @ Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET, Hard Rock Stadium (CBS)

Week 11 (Nov. 16) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium (FOX)

Week 12 (Nov. 20) — @ Houston Texans, 8:15 p.m. ET, NRG Stadium (Prime Video)

Week 13 (Nov. 30) — @ Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. ET, Acrisure Stadium (CBS)

Week 14 (Dec. 7) — Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium (FOX)

Week 15 (Dec. 14) — @ New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium (CBS)

Week 16 (Dec. 21) — @ Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET, FirstEnergy Stadium (CBS)

Week 17 (Dec. 28) — Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium (FOX)

Week 18 (Jan. 3–5, 2026) — New York Jets, Time TBD, Highmark Stadium (TBD)

Miami Dolphins

Week 1 (Sept. 7) — @ Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lucas Oil Stadium (CBS)

Week 2 (Sept. 14) — New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET, Hard Rock Stadium (CBS)

Week 3 (Sept. 18, Thursday) — @ Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium (Prime Video)

Week 4 (Sept. 29, Monday) — New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET, Hard Rock Stadium (ESPN)

Week 5 (Oct. 5) — @ Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Bank of America Stadium (CBS)

Week 6 (Oct. 12) — Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Hard Rock Stadium (CBS)

Week 7 (Oct. 19) — @ Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET, FirstEnergy Stadium (CBS)

Week 8 (Oct. 26) — @ Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium (CBS)

Week 9 (Oct. 30) — Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET, Hard Rock Stadium (Prime Video)

Week 10 (Nov. 9) — Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET, Hard Rock Stadium (CBS)

Week 11 (Nov. 16) — Washington Commanders (Madrid, Spain), 9:30 a.m. ET, Santiago Bernabéu Stadium (NFL Network)

Week 12 — BYE

Week 13 (Nov. 30) — New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET, Hard Rock Stadium (FOX)

Week 14 (Dec. 7) — @ New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (CBS)

Week 15 (Dec. 15) — @ Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET, Acrisure Stadium (ESPN)

Week 16 (Dec. 21) — Cincinnati Bengals, 5:20 p.m. ET, Hard Rock Stadium (NBC)

Week 17 (Dec. 28) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Hard Rock Stadium (CBS)

Week 18 (Jan. 4) — New England Patriots, TBD, Gillette Stadium (CBS)

New England Patriots

Week 1 (Sept. 7) — Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium (CBS)

Week 2 (Sept. 14) — @ Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET, Hard Rock Stadium (CBS)

Week 3 (Sept. 21) — Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium (CBS)

Week 4 (Sept. 28) — Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium (CBS)

Week 5 (Oct. 5) — @ Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium (NBC)

Week 6 (Oct. 12) — @ New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET, Caesars Superdome (CBS)

Week 7 (Oct. 19) — BYE Week

Week 8 (Oct. 26) — Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium (CBS)

Week 9 (Nov. 2) — @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium (CBS)

Week 10 (Nov. 9) — @ Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. ET, Paycor Stadium (CBS)

Week 11 (Nov. 13) — New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium (Prime Video)

Week 12 (Nov. 20) — @ Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. ET, M&T Bank Stadium (CBS)

Week 13 (Nov. 27) — New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium (ESPN/ABC)

Week 14 (Dec. 7) — BYE Week

Week 15 (Dec. 14) — Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium (CBS)

Week 16 (Dec. 21) — @ Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. ET, M&T Bank Stadium (CBS)

Week 17 (Dec. 28) — @ New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (CBS)

Week 18 (Jan. 3–5, 2026) — Miami Dolphins, Time TBD, Gillette Stadium (TBD)

New York Jets

Week 1 (Sept. 7) — Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (CBS)

Week 2 (Sept. 14) — Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (CBS)

Week 3 (Sept. 21) — @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium (FOX)

Week 4 (Sept. 29, Monday) — @ Miami Dolphins, 7:15 p.m. ET, Hard Rock Stadium (ESPN)

Week 5 (Oct. 5) — Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (FOX)

Week 6 (Oct. 12) — Denver Broncos (London), 9:30 a.m. ET, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (NFL Network)

Week 7 (Oct. 19) — Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (FOX)

Week 8 (Oct. 26) — @ Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. ET, Paycor Stadium (CBS)

Week 9 — BYE

Week 10 (Nov. 9) — Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (CBS)

Week 11 (Nov. 13, Thursday) — @ New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium (Prime Video)

Week 12 (Nov. 23) — @ Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. ET, M&T Bank Stadium (CBS)

Week 13 (Nov. 30) — Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (FOX)=

Week 14 (Dec. 7) — Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (CBS)

Week 15 (Dec. 14) — @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET, TIAA Bank Field (CBS)

Week 16 (Dec. 21) — @ New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET, Caesars Superdome (CBS)

Week 17 (Dec. 28) — New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (CBS)

Week 18 (Jan. 4, 2026) — @ Buffalo Bills, TBD, Highmark Stadium (TBD)

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens

Week 1 (Sept. 7) — @ Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium (NBC)

Week 2 (Sept. 14) — Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET, M&T Bank Stadium (CBS)

Week 3 (Sept. 22) — Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m. ET, M&T Bank Stadium (ESPN/ABC)

Week 4 (Sept. 28) — @ Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (CBS)

Week 5 (Oct. 5) — Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. ET, M&T Bank Stadium (CBS)

Week 6 (Oct. 12) — Los Angeles Rams, 1:00 p.m. ET, M&T Bank Stadium (FOX)

Week 7 (Oct. 19) — BYE Week

Week 8 (Oct. 26) — Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. ET, M&T Bank Stadium (CBS)

Week 9 (Oct. 30) — @ Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. ET, Hard Rock Stadium (Prime Video)

Week 10 (Nov. 9) — @ Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET, U.S. Bank Stadium (FOX)

Week 11 (Nov. 16) — @ Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m. ET, Huntington Bank Field (CBS)

Week 12 (Nov. 23) — New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET, M&T Bank Stadium (CBS)

Week 13 (Nov. 27) — Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m. ET, M&T Bank Stadium (NBC)

Week 14 (Dec. 7) — Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. ET, M&T Bank Stadium (CBS)

Week 15 (Dec. 14) — @ Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. ET, Paycor Stadium (CBS)

Week 16 (Dec. 21) — New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET, M&T Bank Stadium (CBS)

Week 17 (Dec. 27–29) — @ Green Bay Packers, Time TBD, Lambeau Field (TBD)

Week 18 (Jan. 3–5, 2026) — @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Time TBD, Acrisure Stadium (TBD)

Cincinnati Bengals

Week 1 (Sept. 7) — @ Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET, FirstEnergy Stadium (CBS)

Week 2 (Sept. 14) — Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Paycor Stadium (CBS)

Week 3 (Sept. 21) — New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. ET, Paycor Stadium (FOX)

Week 4 (Sept. 28) — @ Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET, M&T Bank Stadium (NBC)

Week 5 (Oct. 5) — Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. ET, Paycor Stadium (CBS)

Week 6 (Oct. 12) — @ Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET, Allegiant Stadium (CBS)

Week 7 (Oct. 19) — BYE Week

Week 8 (Oct. 26) — Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. ET, Paycor Stadium (CBS)

Week 9 (Nov. 2) — @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET, TIAA Bank Field (CBS)

Week 10 (Nov. 9) — New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium (CBS)

Week 11 (Nov. 16) — @ Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Acrisure Stadium (CBS)

Week 12 (Nov. 23) — Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. ET, Paycor Stadium (CBS)

Week 13 (Nov. 27) — @ Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET, M&T Bank Stadium (NBC)

Week 14 (Dec. 7) — Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. ET, Paycor Stadium (CBS)

Week 15 (Dec. 14) — Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. ET, Paycor Stadium (CBS)

Week 16 (Dec. 21) — @ Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET, FirstEnergy Stadium (CBS)

Week 17 (Dec. 28) — Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Paycor Stadium (CBS)

Week 18 (Jan. 3–5, 2026) — @ Miami Dolphins, Time TBD, Hard Rock Stadium (TBD)

Cleveland Browns

Week 1 (Sept. 7) — Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. ET, FirstEnergy Stadium (CBS)

Week 2 (Sept. 14) — @ Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. ET, M&T Bank Stadium (CBS)

Week 3 (Sept. 21) — @ Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. ET, NRG Stadium (CBS)

Week 4 (Sept. 28) — New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. ET, FirstEnergy Stadium (FOX)

Week 5 (Oct. 5) — @ Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lucas Oil Stadium (CBS)

Week 6 (Oct. 12) — Denver Broncos, 1:00 p.m. ET, FirstEnergy Stadium (CBS)

Week 7 (Oct. 19) — BYE Week

Week 8 (Oct. 26) — @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET, TIAA Bank Field (CBS)

Week 9 (Nov. 2) — Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. ET, FirstEnergy Stadium (CBS)

Week 10 (Nov. 9) — @ Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium (FOX)

Week 11 (Nov. 16) — Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m. ET, M&T Bank Stadium (CBS)

Week 12 (Nov. 23) — @ New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium (CBS)

Week 13 (Nov. 27) — Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. ET, FirstEnergy Stadium (NBC)

Week 14 (Dec. 7) — Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET, FirstEnergy Stadium (CBS)

Week 15 (Dec. 14) — @ New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (CBS)

Week 16 (Dec. 21) — Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 p.m. ET, FirstEnergy Stadium (CBS)

Week 17 (Dec. 28) — Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Acrisure Stadium (CBS)

Week 18 (Jan. 3–5, 2026) — @ Cincinnati Bengals, Time TBD, Paycor Stadium (TBD)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 1 (Sept. 7) — @ San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET, Levi’s Stadium (NBC)

Week 2 (Sept. 14) — Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. ET, Acrisure Stadium (CBS)

Week 3 (Sept. 21) — New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET, Acrisure Stadium (CBS)

Week 4 (Sept. 28) — @ Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. ET, M&T Bank Stadium (CBS)

Week 5 (Oct. 5) — Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 p.m. ET, Acrisure Stadium (CBS)

Week 6 (Oct. 12) — @ Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. ET, Ford Field (FOX)

Week 7 (Oct. 19) — BYE Week

Week 8 (Oct. 26) — Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. ET, Acrisure Stadium (CBS)

Week 9 (Nov. 2) — @ Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. ET, Nissan Stadium (CBS)

Week 10 (Nov. 9) — Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET, Acrisure Stadium (CBS)

Week 11 (Nov. 16) — @ Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. ET, Paycor Stadium (CBS)

Week 12 (Nov. 23) — Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET, Acrisure Stadium (CBS)

Week 13 (Nov. 27) — @ Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium (NBC)

Week 14 (Dec. 7) — Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. ET, Acrisure Stadium (CBS)

Week 15 (Dec. 14) — @ New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET, Caesars Superdome (CBS)

Week 16 (Dec. 21) — Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET, Acrisure Stadium (CBS)

Week 17 (Dec. 28) — Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. ET, Acrisure Stadium (CBS)

Week 18 (Jan. 3–5, 2026) — @ New York Jets, Time TBD, MetLife Stadium (TBD)

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans

Week 1 (Sept. 7) — Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET, NRG Stadium (CBS)

Week 2 (Sept. 14) — @ Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. ET, Nissan Stadium (CBS)

Week 3 (Sept. 21) — Denver Broncos, 1:00 p.m. ET, NRG Stadium (CBS)

Week 4 (Sept. 28) — @ Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lucas Oil Stadium (CBS)

Week 5 (Oct. 5) — @ Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. ET, M&T Bank Stadium (CBS)

Week 6 (Oct. 12) — Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET, NRG Stadium (Prime Video)

Week 7 (Oct. 19) — BYE Week

Week 8 (Oct. 26) — @ New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (CBS)

Week 9 (Nov. 2) — New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET, NRG Stadium (CBS)

Week 10 (Nov. 9) — @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET, TIAA Bank Field (CBS)

Week 11 (Nov. 16) — New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium (Prime Video)

Week 12 (Nov. 23) — @ Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET, FirstEnergy Stadium (CBS)

Week 13 (Nov. 27, Thursday) — @ New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (ESPN/ABC)

Week 14 (Dec. 7) — Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. ET, NRG Stadium (CBS)

Week 15 (Dec. 14) — San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET, NRG Stadium (FOX)

Week 16 (Dec. 21) — @ Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium (CBS)

Week 17 (Dec. 28) — Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. ET, NRG Stadium (CBS)

Week 18 (Jan. 3–5, 2026) — @ Dallas Cowboys, Time TBD, AT&T Stadium (TBD)

Indianapolis Colts

Week 1 (Sept. 7) — @ Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET, Allegiant Stadium (CBS)

Week 2 (Sept. 14) — Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lucas Oil Stadium (CBS)

Week 3 (Sept. 21) — @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET, TIAA Bank Field (CBS)

Week 4 (Sept. 28) — Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lucas Oil Stadium (CBS)

Week 5 (Oct. 5) — Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lucas Oil Stadium (CBS)

Week 6 (Oct. 12) — @ New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (CBS)

Week 7 (Oct. 19) — BYE Week

Week 8 (Oct. 26) — Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lucas Oil Stadium (CBS)

Week 9 (Nov. 2) — @ New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium (CBS)

Week 10 (Nov. 9) — New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lucas Oil Stadium (CBS)

Week 11 (Nov. 16) — @ Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET, Hard Rock Stadium (Prime Video)

Week 12 (Nov. 23) — Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lucas Oil Stadium (CBS)

Week 13 (Nov. 27, Thursday) — @ Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field (ESPN/ABC)

Week 14 (Dec. 7) — @ New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (CBS)

Week 15 (Dec. 14) — Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET, Lucas Oil Stadium (FOX)

Week 16 (Dec. 21) — New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lucas Oil Stadium (CBS)

Week 17 (Dec. 28) — @ Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. ET, NRG Stadium (CBS)

Week 18 (Jan. 3–5, 2026) — Dallas Cowboys, Time TBD, Lucas Oil Stadium (TBD)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 1 (Sept. 7) — @ Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. ET, NRG Stadium (CBS)

Week 2 (Sept. 14) — New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET, TIAA Bank Field (CBS)

Week 3 (Sept. 21) — Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. ET, TIAA Bank Field (CBS)

Week 4 (Sept. 28) — @ Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. ET, Nissan Stadium (CBS)

Week 5 (Oct. 5) — @ Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET, Hard Rock Stadium (CBS)

Week 6 (Oct. 12) — Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET, TIAA Bank Field (CBS)

Week 7 (Oct. 19) — BYE Week

Week 8 (Oct. 26) — Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET, TIAA Bank Field (CBS)

Week 9 (Nov. 2) — Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET, Hard Rock Stadium (CBS)

Week 10 (Nov. 9) — @ New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (CBS)

Week 11 (Nov. 16) — Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. ET, TIAA Bank Field (CBS)

Week 12 (Nov. 23) — @ Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium (CBS)

Week 13 (Nov. 27, Thursday) — New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (NBC)

Week 14 (Dec. 7) — @ New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET, Caesars Superdome (CBS)

Week 15 (Dec. 14) — New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET, TIAA Bank Field (CBS)

Week 16 (Dec. 21) — Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 p.m. ET, TIAA Bank Field (CBS)

Week 17 (Dec. 28) — @ Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. ET, Paycor Stadium (CBS)

Week 18 (Jan. 3–5, 2026) — Tennessee Titans, Time TBD, TIAA Bank Field (TBD)

Tennessee Titans

Week 1 (Sept. 7) — Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET, Nissan Stadium (CBS)

Week 2 (Sept. 14) — @ Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. ET, NRG Stadium (CBS)

Week 3 (Sept. 21) — @ Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lucas Oil Stadium (CBS)

Week 4 (Sept. 28) — Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET, Nissan Stadium (CBS)

Week 5 (Oct. 5) — Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET, Nissan Stadium (CBS)

Week 6 (Oct. 12) — @ New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium (Prime Video)

Week 7 (Oct. 19) — BYE Week

Week 8 (Oct. 26) — @ Los Angeles Rams, 1:00 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium (CBS)

Week 9 (Nov. 2) — Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Nissan Stadium (CBS)

Week 10 (Nov. 9) — @ Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium (CBS)

Week 11 (Nov. 16) — @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET, TIAA Bank Field (CBS)

Week 12 (Nov. 23) — New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET, Nissan Stadium (CBS)

Week 13 (Nov. 27, Thursday) — @ Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. ET, Hard Rock Stadium (NBC)

Week 14 (Dec. 7) — New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET, Nissan Stadium (CBS)

Week 15 (Dec. 14) — @ Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Acrisure Stadium (CBS)

Week 16 (Dec. 21) — Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 p.m. ET, Nissan Stadium (CBS)

Week 17 (Dec. 28) — @ Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET, FirstEnergy Stadium (CBS)

Week 18 (Jan. 3–5, 2026) — Indianapolis Colts, Time TBD, Lucas Oil Stadium (TBD)

AFC WEST

Denver Broncos

Week 1 (Sept. 7) — @ Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (CBS)

Week 2 (Sept. 14) — @ Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium (CBS)

Week 3 (Sept. 21) — Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. ET, Empower Field at Mile High (CBS)

Week 4 (Sept. 28) — Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. ET, Empower Field at Mile High (CBS)

Week 5 (Oct. 5) — @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET, TIAA Bank Field (CBS)

Week 6 (Oct. 12) — New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET, Empower Field at Mile High (CBS)

Week 7 (Oct. 19) — BYE Week

Week 8 (Oct. 26) — New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET, Empower Field at Mile High (CBS)

Week 9 (Nov. 2) — @ New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET, Caesars Superdome (CBS)

Week 10 (Nov. 9) — @ Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium (CBS)

Week 11 (Nov. 16) — Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET, Empower Field at Mile High (CBS)

Week 12 (Nov. 23) — Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET, Empower Field at Mile High (CBS)

Week 13 (Nov. 27, Thursday) — @ Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m. ET, FirstEnergy Stadium (NBC)

Week 14 (Dec. 7) — Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. ET, Empower Field at Mile High (CBS)

Week 15 (Dec. 14) — @ Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET, Lambeau Field (FOX)

Week 16 (Dec. 21) — Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET, Empower Field at Mile High (CBS)

Week 17 (Dec. 28) — @ Los Angeles Rams, 1:00 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium (CBS)

Week 18 (Jan. 3–5, 2026) — Seattle Seahawks, Time TBD, Empower Field at Mile High (TBD)

Kansas City Chiefs

Week 1 (Sept. 7) — Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (CBS)

Week 2 (Sept. 14) — Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 p.m. ET, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (CBS)

Week 3 (Sept. 21) — @ Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium (CBS)

Week 4 (Sept. 28) — Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m. ET, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (CBS)

Week 5 (Oct. 5) — @ New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium (NBC)

Week 6 (Oct. 12) — Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m. ET, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (CBS)

Week 7 (Oct. 19) — BYE Week

Week 8 (Oct. 26) — Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (CBS)

Week 9 (Nov. 2) — @ Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium (CBS)

Week 10 (Nov. 9) — Los Angeles Rams, 1:00 p.m. ET, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (CBS)

Week 11 (Nov. 16) — @ Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Acrisure Stadium (CBS)

Week 12 (Nov. 23) — New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (CBS)

Week 13 (Nov. 27, Thursday) — Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium (NBC)

Week 14 (Dec. 7) — @ Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m. ET, FirstEnergy Stadium (CBS)

Week 15 (Dec. 14) — Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (CBS)

Week 16 (Dec. 21) — @ Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 p.m. ET, Allegiant Stadium (CBS)

Week 17 (Dec. 28) — New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium (CBS)

Week 18 (Jan. 3–5, 2026) — @ Denver Broncos, Time TBD, Empower Field at Mile High (TBD)

Las Vegas Raiders

Week 1 (Sept. 7) — @ Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium (CBS)

Week 2 (Sept. 14) — @ Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. ET, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (CBS)

Week 3 (Sept. 21) — Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET, Allegiant Stadium (CBS)

Week 4 (Sept. 28) — Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. ET, Allegiant Stadium (Prime Video)

Week 5 (Oct. 5) — Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Acrisure Stadium (CBS)

Week 6 (Oct. 12) — @ New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium (CBS)

Week 7 (Oct. 19) — BYE Week

Week 8 (Oct. 26) — New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET, Allegiant Stadium (CBS)

Week 9 (Nov. 2) — Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET, Allegiant Stadium (CBS)

Week 10 (Nov. 9) — @ Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium (CBS)

Week 11 (Nov. 16) — @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET, TIAA Bank Field (CBS)

Week 12 (Nov. 23) — New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET, Allegiant Stadium (CBS)

Week 13 (Nov. 27, Thursday) — @ Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m. ET, M&T Bank Stadium (CBS)

Week 14 (Dec. 7) — BYE Week

Week 15 (Dec. 14) — @ Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m. ET, FirstEnergy Stadium (CBS)

Week 16 (Dec. 21) — Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. ET, Allegiant Stadium (CBS)

Week 17 (Dec. 28) — @ Denver Broncos, 1:00 p.m. ET, Empower Field at Mile High (CBS)

Week 18 (Jan. 3–5, 2026) — Los Angeles Chargers, Time TBD, Allegiant Stadium (TBD)

Los Angeles Chargers

Week 1 (Sept. 7) — Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium (CBS)

Week 2 (Sept. 14) — @ Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. ET, Paycor Stadium (CBS)

Week 3 (Sept. 21) — @ New England Patriots, 4:05 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium (CBS)

Week 4 (Sept. 28) — Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium (CBS)

Week 5 (Oct. 5) — @ Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET, Empower Field at Mile High (CBS)

Week 6 (Oct. 12) — Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium (FOX)

Week 7 (Oct. 19) — BYE Week

Week 8 (Oct. 26) — @ Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 p.m. ET, Allegiant Stadium (CBS)

Week 9 (Nov. 2) — Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium (CBS)

Week 10 (Nov. 9) — Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium (FOX)

Week 11 (Nov. 16) — @ Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m. ET, NRG Stadium (CBS)

Week 12 (Nov. 23) — New York Giants, 4:05 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium (CBS)

Week 13 (Nov. 27, Thursday) — @ Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (NBC)

Week 14 (Dec. 7) — Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:25 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium (CBS)

Week 15 (Dec. 14) — @ Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field (CBS)

Week 16 (Dec. 21) — Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium (CBS)

Week 17 (Dec. 28) — @ Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lucas Oil Stadium (CBS)

Week 18 (Jan. 3–5, 2026) — @ Las Vegas Raiders, Time TBD, Allegiant Stadium (TBD)

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys

Week 1 (Sept. 7) — @ Atlanta Falcons, 4:25 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium (FOX)

Week 2 (Sept. 14) — New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium (CBS)

Week 3 (Sept. 21) — @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium (FOX)

Week 4 (Sept. 28) — Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium (FOX)

Week 5 (Oct. 5) — New York Jets, 4:25 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium (FOX)

Week 6 (Oct. 13, Monday) — @ San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET, Levi’s Stadium (ESPN)

Week 7 (Oct. 19) — BYE Week

Week 8 (Oct. 27) — @ Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Acrisure Stadium (FOX)

Week 9 (Nov. 3) — Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium (CBS)

Week 10 (Nov. 10) — @ Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m. ET, FedExField (FOX)

Week 11 (Nov. 17) — Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium (CBS)

Week 12 (Nov. 23) — @ New York Giants, 4:25 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (FOX)

Week 13 (Nov. 27, Thursday) — Detroit Lions, 4:30 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium (CBS)

Week 14 (Dec. 7) — @ Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field (FOX)

Week 15 (Dec. 14) — Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium (FOX)

Week 16 (Dec. 21) — @ Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Bank of America Stadium (CBS)

Week 17 (Dec. 28) — Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium (FOX)

Week 18 (Jan. 3–5, 2026) — @ Seattle Seahawks, Time TBD, Lumen Field (TBD)

New York Giants

Week 1 (Sept. 7) — @ Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET, U.S. Bank Stadium (FOX)

Week 2 (Sept. 14) — Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (CBS)

Week 3 (Sept. 21) — @ Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. ET, Paycor Stadium (FOX)

Week 4 (Sept. 28) — New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (CBS)

Week 5 (Oct. 5) — @ Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium (FOX)

Week 6 (Oct. 12) — Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (FOX)

Week 7 (Oct. 19) — BYE Week

Week 8 (Oct. 26) — Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (FOX)

Week 9 (Nov. 2) — @ Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium (FOX)

Week 10 (Nov. 9) — @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium (CBS)

Week 11 (Nov. 16) — Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (CBS)

Week 12 (Nov. 23) — @ Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium (CBS)

Week 13 (Nov. 27, Thursday) — Houston Texans, 8:15 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (ESPN/ABC)

Week 14 (Dec. 7) — @ Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m. ET, FedExField (FOX)

Week 15 (Dec. 14) — Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (FOX)

Week 16 (Dec. 21) — @ Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field (FOX)

Week 17 (Dec. 28) — Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (FOX)

Week 18 (Jan. 3–5, 2026) — Dallas Cowboys, Time TBD, MetLife Stadium (TBD)

Philadelphia Eagles

Week 1 (Sept. 7) — @ Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m. ET, FedExField (FOX)

Week 2 (Sept. 14) — Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field (FOX)

Week 3 (Sept. 21) — @ Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Bank of America Stadium (FOX)

Week 4 (Sept. 28) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field (FOX)

Week 5 (Oct. 5) — @ New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET, Caesars Superdome (FOX)

Week 6 (Oct. 12) — Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field (FOX)

Week 7 (Oct. 19) — BYE Week

Week 8 (Oct. 26) — New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field (FOX)

Week 9 (Nov. 2) — @ Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium (FOX)

Week 10 (Nov. 9) — @ Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET, State Farm Stadium (FOX)

Week 11 (Nov. 16) — Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field (FOX)

Week 12 (Nov. 23) — @ Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET, Lumen Field (FOX)

Week 13 (Nov. 27, Thursday) — @ Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium (CBS)

Week 14 (Dec. 7) — @ Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. ET, Paycor Stadium (CBS)

Week 15 (Dec. 14) — Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field (CBS)

Week 16 (Dec. 21) — @ New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (FOX)

Week 17 (Dec. 28) — Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field (FOX)

Week 18 (Jan. 3–5, 2026) — @ Green Bay Packers, Time TBD, Lambeau Field (TBD)

Washington Commanders

Week 1 (Sept. 7) — New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. ET, Northwest Stadium (FOX)

Week 2 (Sept. 11, Thursday) — @ Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET, Lambeau Field (Prime Video)

Week 3 (Sept. 21) — Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 p.m. ET, Northwest Stadium (FOX)

Week 4 (Sept. 28) — @ Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium (CBS)

Week 5 (Oct. 5) — @ Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium (FOX)

Week 6 (Oct. 13, Monday) — Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET, Northwest Stadium (ABC/ESPN)

Week 7 (Oct. 19) — @ Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium (FOX)

Week 8 (Oct. 27, Monday) — @ Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (ABC/ESPN)

Week 9 (Nov. 2) — Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET, Northwest Stadium (NBC)

Week 10 (Nov. 9) — Detroit Lions, 4:25 p.m. ET, Northwest Stadium (FOX)

Week 11 (Nov. 16) — @ Miami Dolphins, 9:30 a.m. ET, Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid, Spain (NFL Network)

Week 12 (Nov. 23) — BYE Week

Week 13 (Nov. 30) — Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m. ET, Northwest Stadium (NBC)

Week 14 (Dec. 7) — @ Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET, U.S. Bank Stadium (FOX)

Week 15 (Dec. 14) — @ New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (FOX)

Week 16 (Dec. 20) — Philadelphia Eagles, Time TBD, Northwest Stadium (FOX)

Week 17 (Dec. 25, Thursday) — Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 p.m. ET, Northwest Stadium (Netflix)

Week 18 (Jan. 3–5, 2026) — @ Philadelphia Eagles, Time TBD, Lincoln Financial Field (TBD)

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears

Week 1 (Sept. 7) — @ Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lambeau Field (FOX)

Week 2 (Sept. 14) — San Francisco 49ers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Soldier Field (FOX)

Week 3 (Sept. 21) — @ Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. ET, Ford Field (FOX)

Week 4 (Sept. 28) — Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET, Soldier Field (FOX)

Week 5 (Oct. 5) — @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium (FOX)

Week 6 (Oct. 12) — Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Soldier Field (FOX)

Week 7 (Oct. 19) — BYE Week

Week 8 (Oct. 26) — New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET, Soldier Field (FOX)

Week 9 (Nov. 2) — @ New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (FOX)

Week 10 (Nov. 9) — @ Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET, U.S. Bank Stadium (FOX)

Week 11 (Nov. 16) — Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. ET, Soldier Field (FOX)

Week 12 (Nov. 23) — @ New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium (CBS)

Week 13 (Nov. 27, Thursday) — Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET, Soldier Field (NBC)

Week 14 (Dec. 7) — @ New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (FOX)

Week 15 (Dec. 14) — Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET, Soldier Field (FOX)

Week 16 (Dec. 20) — @ Green Bay Packers, 4:30 p.m. ET, Lambeau Field (NBC)

Week 17 (Dec. 28) — Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 p.m. ET, Soldier Field (FOX)

Week 18 (Jan. 3–5, 2026) — @ Detroit Lions, Time TBD, Ford Field (TBD)

Detroit Lions

Week 1 (Sept. 7) — Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. ET, Ford Field (FOX)

Week 2 (Sept. 14) — @ Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. ET, Soldier Field (FOX)

Week 3 (Sept. 21) — Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. ET, Ford Field (FOX)

Week 4 (Sept. 28) — @ Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lambeau Field (FOX)

Week 5 (Oct. 5) — Seattle Seahawks, 1:00 p.m. ET, Ford Field (FOX)

Week 6 (Oct. 12) — @ Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Acrisure Stadium (FOX)

Week 7 (Oct. 19) — BYE Week

Week 8 (Oct. 26) — Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 p.m. ET, Ford Field (FOX)

Week 9 (Nov. 2) — @ New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (FOX)

Week 10 (Nov. 9) — @ Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. ET, Soldier Field (FOX)

Week 11 (Nov. 16) — Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Ford Field (FOX)

Week 12 (Nov. 23) — @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium (CBS)

Week 13 (Nov. 27, Thursday) — Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET, Ford Field (NBC)

Week 14 (Dec. 7) — New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. ET, Ford Field (FOX)

Week 15 (Dec. 14) — @ Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET, U.S. Bank Stadium (FOX)

Week 16 (Dec. 20) — Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m. ET, Ford Field (FOX)

Week 17 (Dec. 28) — @ Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 p.m. ET, State Farm Stadium (FOX)

Week 18 (Jan. 3–5, 2026) — Green Bay Packers, Time TBD, Ford Field (TBD)

Green Bay Packers

Week 1 (Sept. 7) — @ Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. ET, Soldier Field (FOX)

Week 2 (Sept. 11, Thursday) — Washington Commanders, 8:15 p.m. ET, Lambeau Field (Prime Video)

Week 3 (Sept. 21) — @ Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET, U.S. Bank Stadium (FOX)

Week 4 (Sept. 28) — Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lambeau Field (FOX)

Week 5 (Oct. 5) — @ New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (CBS)

Week 6 (Oct. 12) — Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lambeau Field (FOX)

Week 7 (Oct. 19) — BYE Week

Week 8 (Oct. 26) — New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lambeau Field (CBS)

Week 9 (Nov. 2) — @ Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. ET, Ford Field (FOX)

Week 10 (Nov. 9) — @ Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET, Hard Rock Stadium (CBS)

Week 11 (Nov. 16) — Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lambeau Field (FOX)

Week 12 (Nov. 23) — @ New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium (CBS)

Week 13 (Nov. 27, Thursday) — @ New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (NBC)

Week 14 (Dec. 7) — Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lambeau Field (FOX)

Week 15 (Dec. 14) — @ Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium (CBS)

Week 16 (Dec. 20) — New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lambeau Field (CBS)

Week 17 (Dec. 28) — @ Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. ET, Soldier Field (FOX)

Week 18 (Jan. 3–5, 2026) — @ Philadelphia Eagles, Time TBD, Lincoln Financial Field (TBD)

Minnesota Vikings

Week 1 (Sept. 7) — @ New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET, Caesars Superdome (FOX)

Week 2 (Sept. 14) — New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. ET, U.S. Bank Stadium (FOX)

Week 3 (Sept. 21) — Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m. ET, U.S. Bank Stadium (FOX)

Week 4 (Sept. 28) — @ Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 p.m. ET, State Farm Stadium (FOX)

Week 5 (Oct. 5) — Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. ET, U.S. Bank Stadium (FOX)

Week 6 (Oct. 12) — @ Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lambeau Field (FOX)

Week 7 (Oct. 19) — BYE Week

Week 8 (Oct. 26) — Seattle Seahawks, 1:00 p.m. ET, U.S. Bank Stadium (FOX)

Week 9 (Nov. 2) — @ Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium (NBC)

Week 10 (Nov. 9) — @ Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. ET, Soldier Field (FOX)

Week 11 (Nov. 16) — Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 p.m. ET, U.S. Bank Stadium (FOX)

Week 12 (Nov. 23) — @ New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (CBS)

Week 13 (Nov. 27, Thursday) — Detroit Lions, 8:20 p.m. ET, U.S. Bank Stadium (NBC)

Week 14 (Dec. 7) — @ Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. ET, Soldier Field (FOX)

Week 15 (Dec. 14) — @ New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium (CBS)

Week 16 (Dec. 21) — Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 p.m. ET, U.S. Bank Stadium (FOX)

Week 17 (Dec. 28) — @ Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium (CBS)

Week 18 (Jan. 3–5, 2026) — @ Detroit Lions, Time TBD, Ford Field (TBD)

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons

Week 1 (Sept. 7) — New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium (FOX)

Week 2 (Sept. 14) — @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium (FOX)

Week 3 (Sept. 21) — Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium (FOX)

Week 4 (Sept. 28) — @ New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium (CBS)

Week 5 (Oct. 5) — New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium (CBS)

Week 6 (Oct. 12) — @ Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET, Hard Rock Stadium (CBS)

Week 7 (Oct. 19) — BYE Week

Week 8 (Oct. 26) — Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium (FOX)

Week 9 (Nov. 2) — @ Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field (FOX)

Week 10 (Nov. 9) — Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium (FOX)

Week 11 (Nov. 16) — @ Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Bank of America Stadium (FOX)

Week 12 (Nov. 23) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium (FOX)

Week 13 (Nov. 27, Thursday) — @ New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (NBC)

Week 14 (Dec. 7) — Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium (CBS)

Week 15 (Dec. 14) — @ Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET, Lambeau Field (FOX)

Week 16 (Dec. 21) — New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium (CBS)

Week 17 (Dec. 28) — @ New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET, Caesars Superdome (FOX)

Week 18 (Jan. 3–5, 2026) — @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Time TBD, Raymond James Stadium (TBD)

Carolina Panthers

Week 1 (Sept. 7) — @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET, TIAA Bank Field (CBS)

Week 2 (Sept. 14) — @ Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 p.m. ET, State Farm Stadium (CBS)

Week 3 (Sept. 21) — Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. ET, Bank of America Stadium (CBS)

Week 4 (Sept. 28) — @ New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium (CBS)

Week 5 (Oct. 5) — Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET, Bank of America Stadium (CBS)

Week 6 (Oct. 12) — Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 p.m. ET, Bank of America Stadium (CBS)

Week 7 (Oct. 19) — @ New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (CBS)

Week 8 (Oct. 26) — Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET, Bank of America Stadium (CBS)

Week 9 (Nov. 2) — @ Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lambeau Field (FOX)

Week 10 (Nov. 9) — New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET, Bank of America Stadium (CBS)

Week 11 (Nov. 16) — @ Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. ET, Mercedes‑Benz Stadium (CBS)

Week 12 (Nov. 24, Monday) — @ San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET, Levi’s Stadium (ESPN; Monday Night Football)

Week 13 (Nov. 30) — Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET, Bank of America Stadium (CBS)

Week 14 (Dec. 7) — BYE Week

Week 15 (Dec. 14) — @ New Orleans Saints, Time TBD, Caesars Superdome (CBS)

Week 16 (Dec. 21) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Bank of America Stadium (CBS)

Week 17 (Dec. 28) — Seattle Seahawks, 1:00 p.m. ET, Bank of America Stadium (CBS)

Week 18 (Jan. 4, 2026) — @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Time TBD, Raymond James Stadium (CBS)

New Orleans Saints

Week 1 (Sept. 7) — Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. ET, Caesars Superdome (FOX)

Week 2 (Sept. 14) — @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium (CBS)

Week 3 (Sept. 21) — Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. ET, Caesars Superdome (CBS)

Week 4 (Sept. 28) — @ Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m. ET, FedExField (CBS)

Week 5 (Oct. 5) — @ Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Bank of America Stadium (CBS)

Week 6 (Oct. 12) — Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET, Caesars Superdome (CBS)

Week 7 (Oct. 19) — BYE Week

Week 8 (Oct. 26) — Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. ET, Caesars Superdome (CBS)

Week 9 (Nov. 2) — @ Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET, U.S. Bank Stadium (FOX)

Week 10 (Nov. 9) — @ Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. ET, Mercedes‑Benz Stadium (FOX)

Week 11 (Nov. 16) — Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. ET, Caesars Superdome (FOX)

Week 12 (Nov. 24, Monday) — @ San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET, Levi’s Stadium (ESPN)

Week 13 (Nov. 30) — @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium (CBS)

Week 14 (Dec. 7) — Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Caesars Superdome (CBS)

Week 15 (Dec. 14) — @ Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium (FOX)

Week 16 (Dec. 21) — @ New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (CBS)

Week 17 (Dec. 28) — Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. ET, Caesars Superdome (FOX)

Week 18 (Jan. 3–5, 2026) — @ Seattle Seahawks, Time TBD, Lumen Field (TBD)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 1 (Sept. 7) — @ Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. ET, Mercedes‑Benz Stadium (FOX)

Week 2 (Sept. 14, Monday) — Houston Texans, 8:15 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium (ESPN)

Week 3 (Sept. 21) — New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium (CBS)

Week 4 (Sept. 28) — Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium (CBS)

Week 5 (Oct. 5) — @ New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET, Caesars Superdome (CBS)

Week 6 (Oct. 12) — Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium (CBS)

Week 7 (Oct. 19) — BYE Week

Week 8 (Oct. 26) — @ Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Bank of America Stadium (CBS)

Week 9 (Nov. 2) — @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET, Levi’s Stadium (CBS)

Week 10 (Nov. 9) — Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium (CBS)

Week 11 (Nov. 16) — @ Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET, Lumen Field (CBS)

Week 12 (Nov. 23) — New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium (CBS)

Week 13 (Nov. 27, Thursday) — @ Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium (NBC)

Week 14 (Dec. 7) — San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium (FOX)

Week 15 (Dec. 14) — @ Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium (CBS)

Week 16 (Dec. 21) — Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium (CBS)

Week 17 (Dec. 28) — @ Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET, Hard Rock Stadium (CBS)

Week 18 (Jan. 3–5, 2026) — @ Seattle Seahawks, Time TBD, Lumen Field (TBD)

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals

Week 1 (Sept. 7) — @ New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET, Caesars Superdome (CBS)

Week 2 (Sept. 14) — Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET, State Farm Stadium (CBS)

Week 3 (Sept. 21) — @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET, Levi’s Stadium (CBS)

Week 4 (Sept. 25, Thursday) — Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET, State Farm Stadium (Prime Video)

Week 5 (Oct. 5) — Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. ET, State Farm Stadium (CBS)

Week 6 (Oct. 12) — @ Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lucas Oil Stadium (CBS)

Week 7 (Oct. 19) — Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m. ET, State Farm Stadium (CBS)

Week 8 (Oct. 26) — BYE Week

Week 9 (Nov. 3, Monday) — @ Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium (ESPN)

Week 10 (Nov. 9) — @ Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET, Lumen Field (FOX)

Week 11 (Nov. 16) — San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET, State Farm Stadium (CBS)

Week 12 (Nov. 23) — Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET, State Farm Stadium (CBS)

Week 13 (Nov. 27, Thursday) — @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium (Prime Video)

Week 14 (Dec. 7) — Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET, State Farm Stadium (CBS)

Week 15 (Dec. 14) — @ Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. ET, NRG Stadium (CBS)

Week 16 (Dec. 21) — Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. ET, State Farm Stadium (CBS)

Week 17 (Dec. 28) — @ Cincinnati Bengals, Time TBD, Paycor Stadium (CBS)

Week 18 (Jan. 3–5, 2026) — @ Los Angeles Rams, Time TBD, SoFi Stadium (TBD)

Los Angeles Rams

Week 1 (Sept. 7) — Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium (CBS)

Week 2 (Sept. 14) — @ Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. ET, Nissan Stadium (CBS)

Week 3 (Sept. 21) — @ Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field (FOX)

Week 4 (Sept. 28) — Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium (FOX)

Week 5 (Oct. 2, Thursday) — San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium (Prime Video)

Week 6 (Oct. 12) — @ Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. ET, M&T Bank Stadium (FOX)

Week 7 (Oct. 19) — @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. ET, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (NFL Network)

Week 8 (Oct. 26) — BYE Week

Week 9 (Nov. 2) — New Orleans Saints, 4:05 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium (FOX)

Week 10 (Nov. 9) — @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET, Levi’s Stadium (FOX)

Week 11 (Nov. 16) — Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium (FOX)

Week 12 (Nov. 23) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium (NBC)

Week 13 (Nov. 30) — @ Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Bank of America Stadium (FOX)

Week 14 (Dec. 7) — @ Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET, State Farm Stadium (FOX)

Week 15 (Dec. 14) — Detroit Lions, 4:25 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium (FOX)

Week 16 (Dec. 18) — @ Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET, Lumen Field (Prime Video)

Week 17 (Dec. 29) — @ Atlanta Falcons, 8:15 p.m. ET, Mercedes‑Benz Stadium (ESPN)

Week 18 (Jan. 3–5, 2026) — Arizona Cardinals, Time TBD, SoFi Stadium (TBD)

San Francisco 49ers

Week 1 (Sept. 7) — @ Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET, Lumen Field (FOX)

Week 2 (Sept. 14) — @ New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET, Caesars Superdome (CBS)

Week 3 (Sept. 21) — Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET, Levi’s Stadium (CBS)

Week 4 (Sept. 28) — Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:25 p.m. ET, Levi’s Stadium (CBS)

Week 5 (Oct. 2) — @ Los Angeles Rams, 5:20 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium (Prime Video)

Week 6 (Oct. 12) — @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Hard Rock Stadium (CBS)

Week 7 (Oct. 19) — Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET, Levi’s Stadium (NBC)

Week 8 (Oct. 26) — @ Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. ET, NRG Stadium (CBS)

Week 9 (Nov. 2) — @ New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium (CBS)

Week 10 (Nov. 9) — Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET, Levi’s Stadium (CBS)

Week 11 (Nov. 16) — @ Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET, State Farm Stadium (CBS)

Week 12 (Nov. 23) — Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET, Levi’s Stadium (FOX)

Week 13 (Nov. 27) — Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. ET, Levi’s Stadium (Prime Video)

Week 14 (Dec. 7) — @ Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET, Allegiant Stadium (CBS)

Week 15 (Dec. 14) — Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. ET, Levi’s Stadium (FOX)

Week 16 (Dec. 21) — @ Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (NBC)

Week 17 (Dec. 28) — Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET, Levi’s Stadium (FOX)

Week 18 (Jan. 3–5, 2026) — @ Philadelphia Eagles, Time TBD, Lincoln Financial Field (TBD)

Seattle Seahawks

Week 1 (Sept. 7) — vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET, Lumen Field (FOX)

Week 2 (Sept. 14) — @ Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Acrisure Stadium (FOX)

Week 3 (Sept. 21) — vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:05 p.m. ET, Lumen Field (CBS)

Week 4 (Sept. 25) — @ Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET, State Farm Stadium (Prime Video)

Week 5 (Oct. 5) — vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. ET, Lumen Field (CBS)

Week 6 (Oct. 12) — @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET, TIAA Bank Field (FOX)

Week 7 (Oct. 20) — vs. Houston Texans, 10:00 p.m. ET, Lumen Field (ESPN)

Week 8 (Oct. 26) — BYE Week

Week 9 (Nov. 2) — @ Washington Commanders, 8:20 p.m. ET, FedExField (NBC)

Week 10 (Nov. 9) — vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET, Lumen Field (CBS)

Week 11 (Nov. 16) — @ Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium (FOX)

Week 12 (Nov. 23) — @ Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. ET, Nissan Stadium (FOX)

Week 13 (Nov. 30) — vs. Minnesota Vikings, 4:05 p.m. ET, Lumen Field (FOX)

Week 14 (Dec. 7) — vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lumen Field (CBS)

Week 15 (Dec. 14) — @ Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET, Bank of America Stadium (CBS)

Week 16 (Dec. 21) — vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. ET, Lumen Field (CBS)

Week 17 (Dec. 28) — @ Cincinnati Bengals, Time TBD, Paycor Stadium (CBS)

Week 18 (Jan. 3–5, 2026) — @ San Francisco 49ers, Time TBD, Levi’s Stadium (TBD)

