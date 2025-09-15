National Football League 2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Which 2-0 Teams Are True Contenders? Updated Sep. 16, 2025 10:49 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Weird things always happen in Week 1 of the NFL season, but by Week 2 things are supposed to start to feel normal again. That’s when teams and players usually begin to show their true nature. But two weeks into this season, there are still some things that seem too hard to believe.

Like, is it really time to write off the Chiefs at 0-2? Is Daniel Jones the next great revival of an NFL quarterback? Did the Vikings really think J.J. McCarthy was a better option than Jones, Sam Darnold or Aaron Rodgers? Might the Dolphins really be the worst team in the league?

OK, some things are easier to believe than others. Maybe one more week will really add some clarity to the NFL season. But for now, here are my NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 3.

*Super Bowl LX odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Super Bowl odds: +750

They get a temporary pass for playing — and beating — two tough defensive teams, but it’s a bit alarming that they’ve produced just 518 total yards of offense — 29th in the league. They won’t stay undefeated for long if Jalen Hurts doesn’t get going.

ADVERTISEMENT

Super Bowl odds: +425

They played way down to the level of their Week 2 opponent (Jets), but did what they had to do. The best news is that RB James Cook (21-132-2) showed they might have their best rushing attack in years.

Super Bowl odds: +650

They’ve now beaten two of the NFC’s top contenders (Lions, Commanders) in pretty convincing fashion. And outside of Micah Parsons’ one-man defensive show, it’s not like the Pack is clicking on all cylinders yet.

The Packers look like they might be the best team in the NFC, despite not playing their best ball yet. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +475

They let a bad Browns team hang around a little too long before blowing them out of the water. When the Ravens offense is clicking on all cylinders, it’s hard to stop. It would’ve been harder if RB Derrick Henry had more than just 11 carries for 23 yards.

Super Bowl odds: +1600

Their lack of a running game so far has been surprising, but Justin Herbert is more than good enough to make up for that. And he’s got a nice group of receivers around him to help.

Super Bowl odds: +1400

I’m afraid to drop them too far because of the quality of the two teams they’ve lost to so far (Chargers, Eagles). But 0-2 is 0-2. It’s not the playoff death sentence it used to be, but … let’s just say they better beat the Giants on Sunday night.

Super Bowl odds: +2000

Their offense was a no-show until their game-winning drive, when Baker Mayfield showed he’s still got it and overcame a special teams disaster. Their battered line has to do a better job of protecting Mayfield, though.

Super Bowl odds: +1400

That was a Dan Campbell-coached team at its best. Just when everyone thinks they’re dead after an Opening Day loss to Green Bay, they take it personal and smack the snot out of a division opponent, 52-21. Welcome back.

The Lions looked much more like their old selves while obliterating the Bears. (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +2500

They followed a lackluster opening win over the Giants with a total dud in Green Bay. It’s early, but Jayden Daniels looks like he’s at the beginning of a sophomore slump. And now he’s injured, too.

Super Bowl odds: +2000

Well, I guess Matthew Stafford’s back is fine. That’s two straight excellent performances (23 of 33, 298 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT), and in Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, he has one of the top 1-2 receiving punches in the league.



Super Bowl odds: +6000

OK, OK, I had them ranked too high. I still think Aaron Rodgers will have more good days than bad. But his 203-yard, two-interception day in his Pittsburgh debut sure was an alarming stinker.

Super Bowl odds: +5000

I’m still a believer in their talent, but they’re not clicking on offense yet (569 total yards in two games? Yuck). I’d also feel better if they hadn’t nearly let the lowly Panthers come back on them with two TDs in the last five minutes.

Super Bowl odds: +6000

Doesn’t matter that they’re 2-0. Doesn’t matter that backup QB Jake Browning led a comeback win over the Jaguars (despite three interceptions). What matters is Joe Burrow (toe) is out for a few months. That changes everything for this soon-to-plummet team.

Super Bowl odds: +2000

Kyle Shanahan got 279 yards and three touchdowns out of backup QB Mac Jones, which is pretty impressive. Temper any enthusiasm because they still barely held on to beat the awful Saints.

No Purdy? No problem. Mac Jones put up big numbers to lead the Niners to a wild road win against the Saints. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +6000

Their Sunday night win in Minnesota was a step back for QB Michael Penix (13 of 21, 135 yards), but a step forward for RB Bijan Robinson (22 carries, 143 yards; 3 catches, 25 yards). When the two play well at the same time, they might have something special.

Super Bowl odds: +3000

Time will tell if giving up 29 points to a Daniel Jones-led Colts team is a bad sign or perfectly understandable. For now, proceed with caution because the Denver defense was supposed to be better than that.

Super Bowl odds: +6000

All hail Indiana Jones, who showed his Opening Day performance wasn’t a fluke. And the Indy QB isn’t alone, because the Colts got 165 rushing yards from Jonathan Taylor. Looks like a lot of us were wrong about this team.

Super Bowl odds: +7000

That’s two straight stinkers for the Texans and C.J. Stroud. Maybe their struggles last season weren’t a fluke. It’s a shame they wasted a heck of a performance on defense and special teams against the Bucs.

Super Bowl odds: +10000

They had a gutty comeback to win in OT against the Giants. And yes, it was only against the Giants, but Dak Prescott showed that with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, Dallas has enough offense to win a bunch of games.

It's only because of the heroics of Dak Prescott and kicker Brandon Aubrey that the Cowboys aren't 0-2. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +8000

Sam Darnold is back! Well, mostly. He did throw two interceptions, but he also threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns. He’s got good weapons around him, but the key to Seattle’s season is Darnold playing as well as he did against the Steelers.

Super Bowl odds: +6000

So J.J. McCarthy’s fourth quarter on Opening Night was the anomaly. He was so bad in Week 2 (11 of 21, 157 yards, 2 INTs), it’s increasingly hard to believe they passed on Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones for him.

Super Bowl odds: +9000

Their near-miss against the Bengals would’ve been more impressive if Joe Burrow had beaten them, not Jake Browning. This Liam Coen offense has potential, but Trevor Lawrence (24 of 42, 271 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs) is still wildly inconsistent.

Super Bowl odds: +16000

Ben Johnson got a non-surprising spanking from his old team, which only served as a reminder of how tough his rebuilding job in Chicago is going to be. Even with all the offseason additions, the road is long.

Super Bowl odds: +16000

Geno Smith is capable of better than his three-INT nightmare on Monday night. But at least he’s not as disappointing as rookie RB Ashton Jeanty has been so far (30 carries, 81 rushing yards in two games).

The Raiders largely beat themselves in a prime-time loss to the division rival Chargers. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +8000

Mike Vrabel really pulled up the reins on QB Drake Maye, who turned in a very efficient performance (19 of 23, 230 yards, 2 TDs). But his defense couldn’t handle a bad Dolphins team, and they were lucky to escape with a win.



Super Bowl odds: +30000

Wow, the Brian Daboll offense finally came to life and so did Russell Wilson (450 yards, 3 TDs). The Giants didn’t win, though, which is an indictment on a defense that was supposed to be their strength. And now the schedule becomes brutal.

Super Bowl odds: +40000

One week Justin Fields is up, the next he’s down. Way down (3 of 11 for 27 yards), in fact. And now he’s hurt, possibly giving veteran backup Tyrod Taylor a spot start this weekend.



Super Bowl odds: +30000

Mike McDaniel discovered the spark in the Dolphins offense and got 315 passing yards out of Tua Tagovailoa. It was a reminder of their lost potential. It’s also a reminder that they’re 0-2.

Super Bowl odds: +60000

There are no moral victories, but they were down to the Ravens by seven at the half and 10 entering the fourth quarter. Honestly, this might be the high-water mark of the Browns' season.

Super Bowl odds: +40000

They get points for a furious comeback against Arizona — three touchdowns in the last 17 minutes — and for Bryce Young’s 328 yards and 3 TDs. But it all came after they fell into a 27-3 hole, which can’t be ignored.

Former No. 1 pick Bryce Young has gotten off to a slow start to another season, which could mean his days are numbered in Carolina. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +60000

They had a shot against a decent 49ers team, and young QB Spencer Rattler kept his job for another week with 207 yards, 3 TDs and no interceptions. It’s not much, but it’s something.

Super Bowl odds: +30000

The Titans seem pretty happy with Cam Ward’s progress. OK, sure. They have the NFL’s worst offense and he’s thrown for 287 yards and 1 TD in two games. Swell.

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him on Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

What did you think of this story?

share