National Football League 2025 NFL Odds: Which QB Will Lead NFL In Interceptions? Published Jul. 21, 2025 1:17 p.m. ET

A quarterback's worst nightmare often comes in the form of a pass caught by the other team.

Last NFL season, Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield led the NFL with 16 of those nightmares.

Which QB will lead the league in interceptions this upcoming season?

Let's see the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 21.

Most regular-season interceptions thrown

Sam Darnold: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Matt Stafford: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

J.J. McCarthy: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Cam Ward: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Baker Mayfield: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Trevor Lawrence: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Michael Penix Jr.: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Jordan Love: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Drake Maye: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Dak Prescott: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Brock Purdy: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

The five quarterbacks tied atop the oddsboard are each at different phases of their careers.

Sam Darnold had the best season of his career last year in Minnesota, throwing for 35 touchdowns and 12 picks. However, his Vikings flamed out in a 27-9 loss to Matt Stafford's Rams in the wild-card round, and Darnold is now the starter in Seattle, his fifth team in eight seasons.

Stafford is a Super Bowl-winning QB entering his 17th season after throwing for 20 TDs and eight picks last season. Only four times in his career has he thrown fewer than 10 interceptions in a single season, and the previous three occasions took place in seasons when he played fewer than 10 games.

J.J. McCarthy is the QB that will replace Darnold in Minnesota after missing his rookie season due to a torn meniscus. During his final season at Michigan, he threw for 22 TDs and four picks.

Cam Ward was the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and will take over the quarterback reins in Tennessee. In his final season at Miami (FL), he threw 39 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

The last rookie and No. 1 pick to lead the league in picks was Trevor Lawrence in 2021 (17).

As for Mayfield, as a starter, he's been somewhat of a turnover machine during his career.

In seven professional seasons, he's thrown at least 10 interceptions five times. And in one of the seasons when he didn't reach 10 picks, he only started 10 games for two teams, amassing eight picks.

Mayfield has thrown 26 interceptions over the past two seasons.

