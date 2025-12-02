2025 NFL MVP Stock Watch: Cowboys Resurgence Brings Dak Prescott Back in the Mix

Just like that, the Dallas Cowboys are within striking distance of the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East — and they can thank quarterback Dak Prescott for that.

After a rough start, the Cowboys have won their last three games, and at 6-5-1, they're only 2.5 games back of the Eagles (8-4). The steady play of Prescott is one of the main reasons for the Cowboys’ winning ways of late, as he's carried Dallas' offense all season. He’s second in the NFL in passing yards (3,261), tied for second in the league in passing touchdowns (25) and eighth in passer rating (102.4) this year.

In the Cowboys' three-game winning streak, which included a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs and a 21-point comeback win against the Eagles, Prescott has thrown for 942 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. So, he's stepped up in a much-needed way over the last three games.

The Cowboys have surrounded Prescott with more talent this season. The offensive line is young and improved as the Cowboys have built that unit through the draft in recent years. Of course, Dallas also made a swing and traded for play-making receiver George Pickens to pair with CeeDee Lamb. That trade has certainly worked out well so far.

But the addition of a rejuvenated Javonte Williams at running back and first-year head coach Brian Shottenheimer leaning into the run game took pressure off Prescott to solely carry the offense. Williams is sixth in the NFL with 955 rushing yards and eight touchdowns entering Week 14.

Schottenheimer has paired that productive running game with a potent play-action attack. Prescott has completed 78.4% of his passes for 1,131 yards, with 12 touchdowns and no interceptions on play-action passes, per Next Gen Stats.

The schedule down the stretch sits relatively well for the Cowboys, with games against the Lions, Vikings, Chargers, Commanders and Giants to close the year. While Dallas might not afford to have another slip-up this season to make the playoffs, the Cowboys have the league's third-easiest remaining schedule in terms of opponents' winning percentage.

That schedule also presents Prescott with an opportunity to chase his first MVP award. Prescott blasted up the MVP odds with his team’s improved performance, jumping from +10000 last week to third in the odds at +1500.

Is Dak Prescott a potential Hall-of-Fame QB?

Drake Maye (-135) leapfrogged Matthew Stafford (+125) for the top spot, as the North Carolina product helped the New England Patriots make quick work of the New York Giants, while Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams struggled with turnovers in a road loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Let’s take a closer look at my top five for MVP Watch in Week 13.

The Vikings did a nice job of taking Smith-Njigba away defensively, as the Ohio State product finished with just two receptions for 23 yards in his team’s easy victory over Minnesota. Even so, Smith-Njigba moved into No. 10 on Seattle’s all-time receptions list with 245 in his third NFL season.

The performance was Smith-Njigba’s lowest output statistically this season, and something to watch for moving forward. Seattle must find other pass catchers to take advantage of single coverage when Smith-Njigba is being bracketed.

Odds to win MVP: +10000

4. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys (Last week: Unranked)

Another of the many reasons for Prescott’s success this season has been his ability to make plays against pressure. Prescott has completed 70% of his passes for 981 yards, with nine touchdowns and two interceptions for a 108.5 passer rating when facing a blitz, per Next Gen Stats.

Nick Wright on the Chiefs’ playoff odds, Dak Prescott, Steelers

In a win over the Chiefs, Prescott was blitzed a season-high 48.7% of the time, completing 15 of 19 passes for 190 yards with an interception, the fourth-most passing yards against the blitz in his career.

Odds to win MVP: +1400

Garrett continued his sack streak, finishing with a sack and two combined tackles in Cleveland’s loss to San Francisco. Garrett could have had more, but Brock Purdy did a nice job of getting the ball out quickly to avoid pressure from Garrett.

With 19 sacks on the season, Garrett passed Mark Gastineau (18.5 in 1984) for the second-most sacks by a player in their first 12 games of a season. Only Reggie White (21 sacks in 1987) has more.

Garrett also has 28 tackles for a loss this year, passing J.J. Watt (27 tackles for loss in 2012) for the most tackles for loss by a player in a team’s first 12 games of a season since 2000.

Odds to win MVP: +30000

2. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams (Last week: No. 1)

The Texas native had his worst performance of the season in a disappointing road loss to the Panthers. Stafford threw for 243 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions — his first game this season with multiple picks.

Stafford’s streak of pass attempts without an interception came to an end at 317, the longest streak of his career. Stafford also threw an interception for a touchdown for the 31st time in his pro career — only Brett Favre (32) has more in NFL history.

Odds to win MVP: +125

1. Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots (Last week: No. 2)

Jayden Daniels was the toast of the 2024 draft class last season. However, the LSU product has struggled to stay healthy this year, opening the door for Caleb Williams and the ultra-productive Maye in their second seasons.

Patriots beat Giants 33-15, Is Drake Maye already a top 5 QB in the NFL?

Maye continues to play efficient football, creating big plays while limiting mistakes, leading the Patriots to the best record in the NFL at 11-2.

Drake leads the league with 49 passing plays of 20-plus yards. He’s thrown 18 touchdowns and only four interceptions during New England’s 10-game winning streak.

Odds to win MVP -135

Honorable mentions: Jonathan Taylor, Patrick Mahomes, Caleb Williams, Christian McCaffrey, Josh Allen

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams.

