2025 NFL mock draft: Who should take Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward?

For the 18 NFL teams already on vacation, roster construction is the primary focus.

They're zeroed in on the 2025 NFL Draft, looking for the top college prospects that can help elevate their respective teams into playoff contention for next season and beyond.

Just two quarterbacks are viewed as consensus first-round picks, in Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward. But there are several intriguing prospects at the top of the board, headlined by Sanders' teammate, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who was a two-way superstar for the Buffaloes as a wide receiver and cornerback.

One year after a running back was not selected on Day 1, Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty likely will be this April. But how high?

To put a bow on our multi-part series spotlighting what certain teams should do with the No. 1 pick, FOX Sports' Ben Arthur and Henry McKenna mock the first-round picks for non-playoff clubs (1-18).

1. Tennessee Titans: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

With his pinpoint accuracy and quick release, Shedeur Sanders is a great fit for Brian Callahan's scheme on paper. Don't rule out the Titans trading down if presented the opportunity, though, allowing them to acquire much-needed draft capital from a team more desperate to take Sanders or Cam Ward. That could be a big priority of Ran Carthon's replacement at general manager. — Ben Arthur

2. Cleveland Browns: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Deshaun Watson, who recently experienced a setback in his Achilles recovery, should not prevent Cleveland from taking a quarterback in this spot. Ward is a great prospect, with all the upside in the world. I'm sure that, during smoke-screen season, folks will badmouth his decision to sit for the second half of his team's bowl game. (And, frankly, that decision still seems terrible — but college football is a strange business right now.)

Ward will need some time. He'll require patience. He has excelled, but his opponents didn't really test him. So, this isn't a plug-and-play QB. With the Browns tied up with Watson for another year, Ward might be able to develop as a backup. — Henry McKenna

3. New York Giants: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

With the top two quarterbacks off the board, the Giants go best available in Travis Hunter. New York needs a starting cornerback with Adoree' Jackson set to be a free agent. In time, Hunter can be worked into offensive packages as a receiver. — Arthur

4. New England Patriots: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

This pick is as much about McMillan as it is the top tackle prospects. It's just a little nerve-wracking to take one in the top five. McMillan is a much safer bet than the likes of Kelvin Banks (Texas) and Will Campbell (LSU). At 6-foot-5, McMillan is a big-bodied receiver with rare hands, speed and agility, and would be a terrific weapon for Drake Maye. — McKenna

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

With one of the league's worst pass defenses in 2024, the Jags need a starting cornerback opposite of Tyson Campbell. At 6-foot-2, Will Johnson is a big lockdown corner who moves well for his size. — Arthur

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

This is the point in the draft where there's less polish on the offensive prospects. But if a team is going to end up taking a risk, why not do it on a tackle? Banks has upside. He can start on the right side. And if worse comes to worst, the Raiders can always move him inside to guard. — McKenna

7. New York Jets: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Being this far down, the Jets will likely look to free agency for Aaron Rodgers' successor. The top defensive tackle in this year's class, Mason Graham could form a dominant interior rushing tandem with Quinnen Williams. — Arthur

8. Carolina Panthers: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Some folks think Carter is the best player in the draft. This would be a coup for Carolina, which has needed edge-rusher help since trading away Brian Burns. — McKenna

9. New Orleans Saints: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Saints will need pass-rush help. Chase Young and Payton Turner are scheduled to hit free agency, while Cameron Jordan will be 36 before next season. — Arthur

10. Chicago Bears: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Campbell might not be the 10th-best prospect in this class, but my goodness, the Bears need tackles. They can snatch him up here in hopes that he can help Chicago protect Caleb Williams. — McKenna

11. San Francisco 49ers: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Niners have a strong track record with defensive linemen, and they could use more depth upfront entering 2025. San Francisco needs a young, top-end edge rusher to play opposite Nick Bosa with Leonard Floyd turning 33 in September. Javon Hargrave's status for next season is also unclear after missing 14 games in 2024. — Arthur

12. Dallas Cowboys: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Just about everyone has Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty going here. But this is one of the deepest running back classes in recent history. Let's get Egbuka as a complement to CeeDee Lamb. That would make for a truly special combination … not unlike when Dallas paired Lamb with Amari Cooper, not coincidentally Dak Prescott's best year in 2021. — McKenna

13. Miami Dolphins: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The Dolphins could lose Jevon Holland in free agency. Malik Starks, the top safety prospect in the draft, is a natural replacement. — Arthur

14. Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

I wonder if the Colts are thinking about how Brock Bowers went two picks before Indy was on the clock last year. Loveland would make for a solid security blanket for Anthony Richardson. Loveland is a receiving tight end, unlike what Indy has had for Richardson the past two years. — McKenna

15. Atlanta Falcons: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

The Falcons have a desperate need for pass-rush help. Their 31 sacks in 2024 were the second-fewest in the NFL, and they didn't have a player register more than six. James Pearce Jr. had 7.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and a forced fumble for the Vols last season. — Arthur

16. Arizona Cardinals: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Morrison should come in and replace Sean Murphy-Bunting. And it's likely that in Morrison's rookie year, he'd immediately take over CB1 duties, which could help Max Melton, a 2024 second-rounder. — McKenna

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

It will be difficult for the Bengals to pay both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins this offseason. Harris is a potential Higgins replacement as a 6-foot-2 target with the ability to win 50-50 balls. — Arthur

18. Seattle Seahawks: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Left tackle Charles Cross has been outstanding, but Simmons is a nice draft-and-develop right tackle. The Seahawks need help on the offensive line. Simmons gives them exactly that. — McKenna

