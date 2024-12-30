National Football League 2025 NFL Draft order: What should Patriots do if they land the No. 1 pick? Updated Dec. 30, 2024 6:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Just when Drew Lock's incompetence appeared ideally suited for the New York Giants' long-term success, the journeyman quarterback decided to have the best game of his season — and maybe his career.

Giants fans hoped he'd score zero touchdowns. Lock threw for four. (He now has five on the season.) And somehow, he did it against an Indianapolis Colts team that needed to win to stay in the playoff hunt?!

It made no sense — except that, for a downtrodden football city like New York, it made all the sense in the world.

And now, the Giants are barely in play for the No. 1 overall pick.

Folks in New England were thrilled, of course. The Patriots climbed into the power position for the No. 1 overall pick. But it'll be tricky for them to hold onto it, because while they've been awful this year, New England is set to play the Buffalo Bills' backups in Week 18.

It's a winnable game for Jerod Mayo's squad — even if most in New England are likely hoping the team loses. Let's talk about what happens if the Pats lose. But, first, here's where the top 10 in the NFL draft order currently stands:

1. New England Patriots (3-13)

2. Tennessee Titans (3-13)

3. Cleveland Browns (3-13)

4. New York Giants (3-13)

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-12)

6. Carolina Panthers (4-12)

7. New York Jets (4-12)

8. Las Vegas Raiders (4-12)

9. Chicago Bears (4-12)

10. New Orleans Saints (5-11)

McKenna: The Patriots already have their quarterback. Drake Maye's statistics won't show it, but he's been tremendous this season — even when weighed down by a brutally untalented offensive group. So, New England should sell this pick to the highest bidder.

I think that'll be the Las Vegas Raiders, who could come up from No. 8 to take Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. Let's take a page out of the Bears-Panthers' playbook from that trade in 2023. The Raiders could give up their No. 8 overall pick, their 2025 second-rounder, their 2026 first-rounder and their 2027 second-rounder. Because 1) this trade would involve a smaller move up the board (the Panthers came up from ninth overall) and 2) the lack of consensus around this QB class when compared to 2023, the Patriots wouldn't get the same value (with the Panthers getting all that and mo(o)re. (D.J. Moore, specifically.))

Now you can see why the Patriots need the No. 1 pick so badly.

No one wanted to join New England last year — not the best offensive coordinator candidates (Liam Cohen, Nick Caley) nor the best receivers (Calvin Ridley, Brandon Aiyuk). A trade like this helps the Patriots fill their depth chart with starting-caliber players.

At eighth overall, I like them taking Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. But given the bust rate (both for New England, specifically, and the NFL at large), the Patriots would be wise to think quantity, rather than perceived quality. Heck, they could easily trade back into the first round to walk away with Banks Jr. and a receiver like Emeka Egbuka.

That would be a good day for Maye.

Arthur: I propose that the Patriots stay put and take Colorado two-way superstar Travis Hunter.

The reasoning to trade back assumes that there will be a fight over the top two quarterbacks in the draft. What if there's not? There's a faction of league observers that aren't sold on Sanders and Ward — let alone this quarterback class as a whole — and that can include some of these quarterback-needy teams, who could go the veteran route this offseason.

Hunter is arguably the most talented player in this draft and this is a weak QB class, so there's no guarantee he'll be available outside of the top three. So, why not just take him first overall if you're New England? You have the need at pass catcher — the Patriots' leading receiver is Hunter Henry (674 receiving yards), who's a tight end. The Patriots also need a lockdown corner opposite rising star Christian Gonzalez.

There are many people around the league who say Hunter won't be able to play both corner and wide receiver in the NFL, but there's no shame in letting him try. Worst case scenario, that doesn't work and you have him focus on one position (probably cornerback, which is where he appears to have the most upside). One possibility for Hunter is being a full-time corner and part-time wide receiver, where he could be utilized in special packages.

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

Prior to joining FOX Sports as an NFL reporter and columnist, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @henrycmckenna .

