2025 NFL Draft Order: Updated order for Rounds 2 and 3

The 2025 NFL Draft is underway, and Day 2's action is just heating up. Keep reading for the fully updated draft order for Rounds 2 and 3:

2025 NFL Draft Round 2 Order

33. Cleveland Browns (3-14)

34. New York Giants (3-14)

35. Tennessee Titans (3-14)

36. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13)

37. Las Vegas Raiders (4-13)

38. New England Patriots (4-13)

39. Chicago Bears (5-12) — from Panthers

40. New Orleans Saints (5-12)

41. Chicago Bears (5-12)

42. New York Jets (5-12)

43. San Francisco 49ers (6-11)

44. Dallas Cowboys (7-10)

45. Indianapolis Colts (8-9)

46. Atlanta Falcons (8-9)

47. Arizona Cardinals (8-9)

48. Miami Dolphins (8-9)

49. Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)

50. Seattle Seahawks (10-7)

51. Denver Broncos (10-7)

52. Seattle Seahawks (10-7) — from Steelers

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7)

54. Green Bay Packers (11-6)

55. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)

56. Buffalo Bills (13-4) — from Vikings through Texans

57. Carolina Panthers (5-12) — from Rams

58. Houston Texans (10-7)

59. Baltimore Ravens (12-5)

60. Detroit Lions (15-2)

61. Washington Commanders (12-5)

62. Buffalo Bills (13-4)

63. Kansas City Chiefs (15-2)

64. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

2025 NFL Draft Round 3 Order

65. New York Giants (3-14)

66. Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) — from Titans

67. Cleveland Browns (3-14)

68. Las Vegas Raiders (4-13)

69. New England Patriots (4-13)

70. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13)

71. New Orleans Saints (5-12)

72. Chicago Bears (5-12)

73. New York Jets (5-12)

74. Carolina Panthers (5-12)

75. San Francisco 49ers (6-11)

76. Dallas Cowboys (7-10)

77. New England Patriots (4-13) — from Falcons

78. Arizona Cardinals (8-9)

79. Houston Texans (10-7) — from Dolphins through Eagles and Commanders

80. Indianapolis Colts (8-9)

81. Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)

82. Seattle Seahawks (10-7)

83. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7)

85. Denver Broncos (10-7)

86. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)

87. Green Bay Packers (11-6)

88. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13) — from Vikings

89. Houston Texans (10-7)

90. Los Angeles Rams (10-7)

91. Baltimore Ravens (12-5)

92. Seattle Seahawks (10-7) — from Lions through Jets and Raiders

93. New Orleans Saints (5-12) — from Commanders

94. Cleveland Browns (3-14) — from Bills

95. Kansas City Chiefs (15-2)

96. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

97. Minnesota Vikings (14-3) — Compensatory Selection

98. Miami Dolphins (8-9) — Compensatory Selection

99. New York Giants (3-14) — Compensatory Selection

100. San Francisco 49ers (6-11) — Special Compensatory Selection

101. Los Angeles Rams (10-7) — Special Compensatory Selection

102. Detroit Lions (15-2)

When is the 2025 NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft is taking place from Thursday, April 24, 2025, through Saturday, April 26, 2025. Here is a breakdown by round:

Round 1: Thursday, April 24 Thursday, April 24

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 25

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 26

Where is the 2025 NFL Draft?

The 2025 NFL Draft is taking place in Green Bay, Wisconsin — home of the Packers. The draft will be held around Lambeau Field and Titletown campus.

How is the NFL Draft order determined?

The selection order is dictated by the reverse order of finish in the previous season. Each round starts with the team that finished with the worst record and ends with the Super Bowl champions, unless any trades have occurred. Teams that didn't make the playoffs are given draft slots 1-20.

In addition to this, up to a total of 32 compensatory picks are awarded to teams that lost significant free agents. These picks are made after the final seventh-round selection.

