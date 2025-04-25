National Football League 2025 NFL Draft Grades: Geoff Schwartz analyzes the first round Updated Apr. 25, 2025 12:58 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone.

With that, there is no time to waste. Let's dive into my first-round grades.

1. Titans: Cam Ward, QB

Grade: A

The Titans made the no-brainer pick. The Titans needed a game changer at QB, and they drafted the most talented player at the position.

2. Jaguars (via Cleveland Browns): Travis Hunter, WR/CB

Grade: A

There was steam over the last 24 hours that the Jaguars were going to make noise on draft night, and they sure did. Maybe the package of picks was too heavy, and we will only know this in a few years. What I know right now is the Jaguars drafted the most electric player in the draft. Hunter immediately helps quarterback Trevor Lawrence as a wide receiver and that was the goal of the draft: Get the QB more help.

3. Giants: Abdul Carter, Edge

Grade: A

The Giants take the best player available on the board and don’t think twice about it. Carter has a skill set that makes for a quick transition to the NFL, with his hand usage, his burst and his ability to finish at the quarterback.

4. Patriots: Will Campbell, OT

Grade: A

The Patriots had to leave the first round with an offensive tackle, so they drafted OT1 with the fourth pick. Campbell is a violent offensive lineman and became the Patriots' left tackle when his name was announced.

5. Browns: Mason Graham, DT

Grade: B+

The Browns traded back three spots while picking up a future first-round pick. I’m just not sure if the Browns needed to draft a defensive tackle in the first round. However, it seems clear that with them trading back and not drafting a QB with their first pick, they are punting a bit to next season. So they do add the top-graded defensive tackle for the future.

6. Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB

Grade: B

Who is blocking for Jeanty? That's the question I have for the Raiders. I get the urge to draft a player like Jeanty, but in a deep running back class they could have helped build up their offensive line and taken the running back later in the draft. In the end, they did draft one of the few super-premium players in the draft without having to move up.

7. Jets: Armand Membou, OT

Grade: A

New Jets head coach Aaron Glenn used to be in Detroit, where he saw the importance of a dominant offensive line. This draft pick is in the mold of what the Lions are and what the Jets with Glenn want to be. Membou has outstanding balance and works to finish with the best of them. Good building block.

8. Panthers: Tet McMillian, WR

Grade: A

The consensus for months was the Panthers were going to draft a defensive lineman to shore up that side of the ball. Instead, they opted for WR1 with the eighth pick. McMillian will be added to an offense that needs his skill set and will give Bryce Young a big "go get the ball" type of receiver. I will trust the Panthers draft board here.

9. Saints: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT

Grade: B

The Saints declined the fifth-year option for offensive tackle Trevor Penning. They just drafted his replacement. The Saints continue the rebuild of the offensive line for another year, and you can not fault them. Head coach Kellen Moore won a Super Bowl with the Eagles offensive line, so he understands the importance of making sure you’re right there.

10. Bears: Colston Loveland, TE

Grade: B+

Rumors all day about the Bears potentially trading up to No. 5 for Jeanty, and they made the smart play to stay put for a tight end. The Bears have spent the entire offseason building around Caleb Williams, and they do it again with Loveland. I’m surprised they went with Loveland over Tyler Warren, as I think Warren is the most complete tight end. Nonetheless, I like their process.

11. 49ers: Mykel Williams, Edge

Grade: A

The 49ers needed to address either line, and they chose to start with defense. Williams is a large and powerful defensive end. He fits the mold of what the 49ers have seen be successful at that position.

12. Cowboys: Tyler Booker, OG

Grade: B+

I was surprised throughout the draft process that Booker’s name was not discussed as a higher draft pick. In the end, he was drafted as OG1 by a team that is rebuilding its line with Zach Martin’s retirement. I think the Cowboys were looking at McMillian, but he was already selected. I like the impact Booker will have in Dallas.

13. Dolphins: Kenneth Grant, DT

Grade: C

This is the first pick that I thought a team reached way above the draft slot. Grant might be a fantastic pro, but he’s got raw pass-rushing skills and Derrick Harmon or Walter Nolan were available. I just don’t think the Dolphins used their draft pick on an immediately explosive player.

14. Colts: Tyler Warren, TE

Grade: A

The Colts got incredible value in Warren, who I view as a player who can give a team exceptional play from a position that’s so impactful. Name a top offense in the NFL and I can show you their production from the tight end. Warren can also block, so the ways to use him are endless.

15. Falcons: Jalon Walker, Edge

Grade: A

Is John Abraham the last game wrecker, edge pass rusher the Falcons have had? I think so. Well, they hope with the pick of Walker, that changes. Walker is the best football player of the edge group after Carter and, while he’s raw as an edge rusher, the skills are there. Falcons grab a huge position of need.

16. Cardinals: Walter Nolan, DT

Grade: A

The Cardinals filled a big need with a defensive tackle who’s got tons of upside. He’s a former five-star recruit who shows the ability to get coached up and explode with production in the league. It’s a smart pick for the Cardinals.

17. Bengals: Shemar Stewart, Edge

Grade: B

The Bengals were pegged to take a defensive lineman by most, as it’s a huge position of need. They draft a player without much college production but who has the body and tools to improve quickly. The Bengals just needed to add talent at this position and they did.

18. Seahawks: Grey Zabel, OL

Grade: A

Love this selection for the Seahawks. These Dakota offensive linemen are mean, nasty and make a quick transition to the league. Zabel played four positions in college and will slot into a guard spot for Seattle. This is a perfect match of need with selection.

19. Buccaneers: Emeka Egbuka, WR

Grade: B

The Bucs add a slot receiver to their squad to pair with their already excellent receiving group. I don’t dislike adding more talent to the offense, but I’m surprised they passed on a defensive player.

20. Broncos: Jahdae Barron, DB

Grade: A

A surprising selection for the Broncos with everyone having them drafting a running back. With the offenses the Broncos face in the AFC West, having more cornerbacks is never a bad thing. Barron is a twichy player and will pair well with Pat Surtain II.

21. Steelers: Derrick Harmon, DT

Grade: A

Derrick Harmon is one of my draft crushes. I think he’s going to be a wonderful professional defensive tackle. He had over 50 pressures last season from the defensive tackle position, which is so incredibly hard to do in college. Thought the Steelers would draft a quarterback, but they must have felt Shedeur Sanders was not good enough to draft.

22. Chargers: Omarion Hampton, RB

Grade: B

At pick No. 22, the Chargers took a weapon to help Justin Herbert. I’d imagine the Chargers would have loved a big defensive tackle, but they are all taken. Hampton is a three-down back who will provide the Chargers offense with explosive play potential from the backfield.

23. Packers: Matthew Golden, WR

Grade: B-

The Packers finally did it. They drafted a receiver in the first round even though I thought they’d draft a cornerback. Will Johnson’s medicals must not have come back clean. Anyway, I think it’s a fine pick and the Packers will need to hone some technique with Golden. But he can fly, which is always a good start.

24. Vikings: Donovan Jackson, OG

Grade: B

The Vikings continue building the spine of their team with the drafting of Jackson. He can move well with good balance. This is just a quality pick for the Vikings.

25. Giants: Jaxson Dart, QB

Grade: C

If you love a quarterback, you should draft them. So I understand what the Giants did. I’m just not a believer that Dart will be anything more than what they’ve had at the position when Daniel Jones was healthy. I totally get why the Giants did this, but it does nothing for me.

26. Falcons: James Pierce Jr., Edge

Grade: D

The Falcons traded back in the first round to draft a defensive lineman with more potential than production. Clearly, the pass rush was a need for Atlanta, but Pierce is not a player worth trading extra assets for. It could have also traded at a lower slot to grab him as well. I do not believe he was getting drafted soon.

27. Ravens: Malaki Starks, S

Grade: B

Georgia defensive players are just good in the NFL and the Ravens needed a safety. It’s a safe pick and the Ravens have excelled at drafting, so we should always trust them.

28. Lions: Tylelk Williams, DT

Grade: C

This is early for Williams, but when you’re picking at the end of the first round, you do not have a first round grade on any players. The Lions need help on the defensive line and find it with Williams.

29. Commanders: Josh Conerly Jr., OT

Grade: B

I’m not sure where Conerly will play right now for the Commanders, but this is a play for the future. Conerly is only 21 years old with so much room to grow into his body. His improvement over the final six games this season is the reason he’s in the first round.

30. Bills: Maxwell Harrison, DB

Grade: B

The Bills add the defensive back from Kentucky. A position of need is filled, and they can address receiver in the second round.

31. Eagles: Jihaad Campbell, LB

Grade: A

Howie Roseman does it again. I don’t know how he continues to find these draft picks. Campbell is just another athletic freak show to add to the Eagles defense. Just an outstanding draft pick.

32. Chiefs: Josh Simmons, OT

Grade: B

Simmons was OT1 before his knee injury against Oregon on Oct. 12. The Chiefs don’t "need" him to play right now so they can allow his knee to heal fully. There’s good value. I’d have loved for the Chiefs to find a DT, but there’s no one ready.

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

