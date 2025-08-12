National Football League
2025 New York Giants Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1
Published Sep. 3, 2025 10:38 a.m. ET
The New York Giants open the 2025 season with a retooled offense and high expectations for growth. As they aim to contend in a tough NFC East, here’s how the depth chart is shaping up heading into NFL Week 1.
New York Giants 2025 Depth Chart
Offense
- QB: Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart, Jameis Winston
- RB: Tyrone Tracy, Devin Singletary, Cam Skattebo
- WR: Wan'Dale Robinson, Gunner Olszewski
- LWR: Malik Nabers, Beaux Collins
- RWR: Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt
- TE: Theo Johnson, Chris Manhertz, Daniel Bellinger, Thomas Fidone
- LT: Andrew Thomas, James Hudson
- LG: Jon Runyan, Aaron Stinnie
- C: John Michael Schmitz, Austin Schlottmann
- RG: Greg Van Roten, Evan Neal
- RT: Jermaine Eluemunor, Marcus Mbow
Defense
- LDE: Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Darius Alexander
- NT: Dexter Lawrence, D.J. Davidson
- RDE: Roy Robertson-Harris, Chauncey Golston
- LOLB: Brian Burns
- LILB: Bobby Okereke, Darius Muasau, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
- RILB: Micah McFadden, Chris Board
- ROLB: Abdul Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux
- NB: Dru Phillips, Nic Jones
- LCB: Paulson Adebo, Art Green
- SS: Tyler Nubin, Dane Belton
- FS: Jevon Holland
- RCB: Deonte Banks, Cor'Dale Flott
Special Teams
- K: Graham Gano
- P: Jamie Gillan
- H: Jamie Gillan
- KR: Gunner Olszewski, Tyrone Tracy, Devin Singletary
- PR: Gunner Olszewski
- LS: Casey Kreiter
How to watch Giants vs. Commanders in Week 1
- Date: Sunday, September 7
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
