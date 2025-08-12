National Football League
2025 New York Giants Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1

Published Sep. 3, 2025 10:38 a.m. ET

The New York Giants open the 2025 season with a retooled offense and high expectations for growth. As they aim to contend in a tough NFC East, here’s how the depth chart is shaping up heading into NFL Week 1.

New York Giants 2025 Depth Chart

Offense

Tyrone Tracy Jr. on playing for New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll | The Facility

Defense

Special Teams

  • K: Graham Gano
  • P: Jamie Gillan
  • H: Jamie Gillan
  • KR: Gunner Olszewski, Tyrone Tracy, Devin Singletary
  • PR: Gunner Olszewski
  • LS: Casey Kreiter

How to watch Giants vs. Commanders in Week 1

